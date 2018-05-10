LIVE: Highlanders look to restore Kiwi pride against Brad Thorn's Reds

 

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Super Rugby encounter between the Highlanders and the Reds from Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders during the 2018 Super Rugby game between the Bulls and the Highlanders at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on 28 April 2018 Photo by : ©Christiaan Kotze/Backpagepix

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders during the 2018 Super Rugby game between the Bulls and the Highlanders at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Source: Photosport

19 mins: Highlanders 3 Reds 0

The Highlanders opt for the points, as Sopoaga bangs the kick over to open the scoring.

18 mins: Highlanders 0 Reds 0

The Highlanders go close! Sopoaga has a go at the line as the forwards look to pick and go. The referee has the arm out for advantage as the Highlanders are just short of opening the scoring. The highlanders claim a try through Hemopo, but he doesn't look confident. We're going up to the TMO, the referee says no try. It looks like Hemopo is tackled short, until the other forwards come in and drive him forward. 

No try the decision, but the Highlanders have the penalty to go back to.

15 mins: Highlanders 0 Reds 0

Rodda wins the lineout and the Reds look to run now. Kerevi goes hard at the line but is tackled, Lucas tries the box kick - but there's no chasers for the Reds! McKay returns fire for the Highlanders, Reds lineout.

13 mins: Highlanders 0 Reds 0

The Highlanders win a free kick from the Reds' scrum, and Sopoaga goes high. Perese lets the ball bounce as the Reds earn a lineout in the own half. Higginbotham claims and again the Reds look to drive. The Highlanders' forwards are all over the Reds here, but they give away a penalty for incorrect joining. Lance clears the danger for a Reds lineout.

8 mins: Highlanders 0 Reds 0

The Reds with an attacking lineout now. Paenga-Amosa throws and the Reds look to drive. The Highlanders bring it under control and Lucas goes out from the back. The Reds throw a wide pass to Petaia out wide, but the winger makes a meal of it to slow his side down. George Smith tries to run the ball but is clobbered by Ash Dixon, Kereve tries to go through as the Reds give away a penalty for an illegal clearout.

3 mins: Highlanders 0 Reds 0

Straight away the Reds have a scrum, after a Highlanders knock on. Lucas feeds, and Petaia takes it from the back. The Reds try to get over halfway, but the Highlanders defence is all over them. The ball is turned over and Sopoaga finds the corner. Great start for the Highlanders!

KICKOFF: Highlanders 0 Reds 0

We're away, as Lima Sopoaga gets things going!

9:44pm

The Reds out now, huge cheer from the Brisbane faithful.

9:43pm

The Highlanders are the first team out onto Suncorp, decked out in their flouro green away kit.

PRE MATCH

After last week's humiliating 41-12 loss to the Waratahs in Sydney, the Highlanders head north to Brisbane - hoping to restore some Kiwi pride against our Aussie neighbours.

However, Aaron Mauger's men will have to do so without a number of key players, with Aaron Smith and Liam Squire benched after All Blacks duty midweek, while co-captain Ben Smith has stayed in New Zealand.

For the Reds, coach Brad Thorn is putting faith in youth, with 19-year old lock Harry Hockings earning his first start in Super Rugby, while also naming a six-two forwards to backs split on the bench - expecting a bruising battle up front.

The last time these two sides met, the Highlanders thumped the Reds 40-17 in Dunedin late last year, with all of the try scorers from that match present tonight for the Kiwis.

TEAMS:

Highlanders: 15. Josh McKay, 14. Waisake Naholo, 13. Rob Thompson, 12. Teihorangi Walden, 11. Tevita Li, 10. Lima Sopoaga, 9. Kayne Hammington, 8. Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, 7. Dillon Hunt, 6. James Lentjes, 5. Tom Franklin, 4. Jackson Hemopo, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Ash Dixon (c), 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Replacements: 16. Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17. Aki Seiuli, 18. Kalolo Tuiloma, 19. Josh Dickon, 20. Liam Squire, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. Josh Ioane, 23. Richard Buckman.

Reds: 15. Hamish Stewart, 14. Izaia Perese, 13. Samu Kerevi, 12. Duncan Paia'aua, 11. Jordan Petaia, 10. Jono Lance, 9. Ben Lucas, 8. Scott Higginbotham (c), 7. George Smith, 6. Angus Scott-Young, 5. Harry Hockings, 4. Izack Rodda, 3. Taniela Tupou, 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1. JP Smith.

Replacements: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Sef Fa'agase, 18. Ruan Smith, 19. Kane Douglas, 20. Caleb Timu, 21. Liam Wright, 22. Moses Sorovi, 23. Aidan Toua.

