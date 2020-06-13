Live: Chiefs hit back to take the lead over 14-man Highlanders

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the opening game of Super Rugby Aotearoa between the Highlanders and the Chiefs from Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith. Source: Photosport

Highlanders 15 - 16 Chiefs

36 mins - Chiefs make a bust, then turn the ball over before conceding a penalty. A little ill-disciplined there after making the bust.

34 mins - Frizell penalised for two movements placing the ball with the Landers hot on attack. Don't like those penalties personally.

32 mins - Hunt then kicks out on the full from the kick-off. He's had some shaky moments the No.10, particularly that with his side down to 14.

31 mins - Koroi will be in trouble for a spear tackle on Ah Kuoi. The replacement lock made a break with Koroi tipping him over. Would be a yellow at least, you'd suspect. It's under review. It is a yellow. McKenzie kicks the penalty to give the Chiefs the lead.

29 mins - What a crazy passage. It ends with a penalty to the Chiefs. Stevenson did brilliantly to field a kick before going on a winding run. His kick was charged down with Koroi then counter attacking for the Landers.

26 mins - The Chiefs have scored! Wainui finishes off a sensational move. The Chiefs spread the ball to the right before coming right back to the left and the Landers didn't have the numbers. McKenzie slots the difficult conversion.

23 mins - Hunt makes a bad error kicking out on the full after it was carried back into the 22 but the Landers survive and have the ball once again.

22 mins - Ah Kuoi is coming on for Brown, who hasn't been able to overcome a hip issue. Hunt converts this time.

21 mins - Tomkinsion crashes over! What a chaotic period before some horrible defence from the Chiefs as Tomkinsion slipped through to score. There are some Chiefs players who won't want to see the replay of that.

20 mins - Hunt only just finds touch with a penalty. A big chance for the Highlanders with the line-out 5m out. Weber takes the intercept from Dixon but the Landers get the ball back!

18 mins - Highlanders win the penalty deep in their own territory. The penalty was against Sowakula for the way he placed the ball in the ruck.

15 mins - The home side gets the reward! Captain Dixon scoring at the back of the driving maul. Hunt misses the rather easy conversion.

14 mins - Highlanders get a penalty but turn down the three to kick for the corner, which is promising. The game hasn't lived up the occasion thus far.

12 mins - Parkinson concedes a lazy penalty coming in from the side. Chiefs will take the three. McKenzie sneaks it through to give the Chiefs the lead.

9 mins - Chiefs lock Mitch Brown went down but he's back on his feet with the game set to re-start.

7 mins - Another chance for the Chiefs but Boshier dropped the kick. It won't matter with the Chiefs getting a penalty under advantage. They'll level the scores assuming the easy kick goes over. McKenzie slots it.

5 mins - The Chiefs make a bust and suspicions of an early take there from Smith on his opposite number. Weber was coming up in support.

3 mins - The Chiefs get a penalty back after the restart. They kick for the corner and Stevenson goes close, but he's bundled into touch.

2 mins - He makes no mistake from 40 out! Highlanders take the lead.

1 mins - Landers get the penalty for offside after an advantage, first points on offer to Mitch Hunt.

1 mins - Hunt kicks off to Tupaea, who makes an impressive run. The Chiefs were then bundled into touch.

7:05pm - Another big cheer for the four representatives of our essential workers as Sports Minister Grant Robertson spoke to the crowd.

7:03pm - A huge cheer from the big crowd as it's announced that this was the 22nd day with no new Covid-19 cases in NZ. Shot, Aotearoa

6:59pm - We're moments away from a historic kick-off in Dunedin. A monster crowd is in for the occasion.

Preview: It's finally back after 91 days, New Zealand's Super Rugby sides will be back in action with the Highlanders and Chiefs kicking off Super Rugby Aotearoa.

A crowd in excess of 20,000 is expected in Dunedin for what will be the world's first professional rugby game since Covid-19.

On the field, the Highlanders were forced into a reshuffle with first-five Josh Ioane out with a groin injury.

In his absence, Mitch Hunt moves from fullback to first-five, while Vilimoni Koroi starts at fullback on his debut.

For the Chiefs, Kaleb Trask starts in the No.10 jersey, with the youngster named to start ahead of former All Black Aaron Cruden against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Warren Gatland's side are also without All Blacks captain Sam Cane after he was ruled out with a tight back.

Highlanders: 15. Vilimoni Koroi, 14. Sam Gilbert, 13. Rob Thompson, 12. Sio Tomkinsion, 11. Jona Nareki, 10. Mitch Hunt, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Marino Mikaele Tu'i, 7. Dillon Hunt, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Josh Dickson, 4. Paripari Parkinson, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 2. Ash Dixon (c), 1. Ayden Johnstone.

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18. Jeff Thwaites, 19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit, 20. Teariki Ben-Nicholas, 21. Kayne Hammington, 22. Teihorangi Walden, 23. Bryn Gatland.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Sean Wainui, 10. Kaleb Trask, 9. Brad Weber (c), 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Lachlan Boshier, 6. Luke Jacobson, 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 4. Mitchell Brown, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.