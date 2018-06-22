LIVE: Highlanders hold onto slight lead over plucky French Barbarians at halftime in Invercargill

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's rugby match between the Highlanders and the French Barbarians at Rugby Park in Invercargill tonight.

Lima Sopoaga of the Highlanders in action during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Source: Photosport

47 mins - HIG 10 FRB 3

TRY! The Highlanders spin the ball wide and Josh McKay finishes off an excellent Highlanders play. Lima Sopoaga throws and awesome wide pass to Elliot Dixon with the Highlanders No.8 popping a perfect pass to McKay who dots down over in the left hand corner.

Lima Sopoaga is offline with his kick at goal from the sideline.

42 mins - HIG 5 FRB 3

France's fullback Julien Dumora opts for a chip and chase play inside the Highlanders' 22 his winger Arthur Retiere almost regathers the ball but he knocks the ball on.

40 mins - HIG 5 FRB 3

And we are back underway with the French kicking off short to the Highlanders!

HALFTIME - HIG 5 FRB 3

39 mins: HIG 5 FRB 3

The French Barbarians' defence holds up as they hold out another flurry of attack from the home team. The Highlanders let another try-scoring chance go begging, losing the ball in close quarters deep inside the visitors' half.

37 mins: HIG 5 FRB 3

SCRUM! The Highlanders are hot on attack but they fumble the ball and the French have a defensive scrum 5m out of their own goal-line.

31 mins: HIG 5 FRB 3

MISS! James Lentjes is penalised for not releasing the ball at the breakdown. The French Barbarians first-five and captain Jean Marc Doussain misses his shot at goal from 40m out.

29 mins: HIG 5 FRB 3

PENALTY! Just as it looked like the Highlanders were going to muster another attack French Barbarians flanker Yoan Tanga Mangene earns his side a break with a much needed turnover. The Highlanders are penalised for not releasing the ball in the tackle.

22 mins: HIG 5 FRB 3

Josh Renton makes a fantastic break from inside his own 40m line, he throws a dummy and the French defence opens up. He beats the fullback and offloads the ball to winger Matt Faddes, the Highlanders winger tries to offload the ball to his teammate but he passes it to a French player.

17 mins: HIG 5 FRB 3

TRY! The Highlanders set a solid line-out drive and power over the try-line with James Lentjes scoring the first five-pointer of the match.

Lima Sopoaga's conversion attempt slides just across the uprights.

16 mins: HIG 0 FRB 3

PENALTY! The Highlanders screw the scrum and earn themselves a penalty, Lima Sopoaga kicks the ball over the sideline and the Highlanders have an attacking line-out deep inside the French team's 22.

13 mins: HIG 0 FRB 3

THREE! Jean Marc Doussain slots his penalty kick from out wide and the French Barbarians are on the scoreboard first.

11 mins: HIG 0 FRB 0

The home team get their first shot on attack opting to shift the ball inside their own 22. Lima Sopoaga delivers a pin-point pass to Josh McKay who makes a surging run down the left flank. His offload doesn't find its mark and the French regain possession.

5 mins: HIG 0 FRB 0

The French are ruled to not have thrown the ball in straight and they hand the ball back to the home side.

4 mins: HIG 0 FRB 0

PENALTY! The Highlanders are penalised for an infringement in the ruck and the French get their first chance of attacking off a set play. They kick the ball deep into the Highlanders' 22.

3 mins: HIG 0 FRB 0

The Highlanders get out of their danger zone after winning a scrum inside their own 22. They spread the ball through the hands in the backline and the Highlanders' Josh McKay kicks the ball over the halfway line. A good clearance from the fullback.

HIG 0 FRB 0

KICK-OFF! Lima Sopoaga kicks off short to the French Barbarians.

PRE-MATCH:

Despite a number of front-line players involved with the All Blacks in Dunedin tomorrow, the Highlanders still have a formidable side with the likes of Lima Sopoaga and Elliot Dixon named to start against the French.

Sopoaga will be sharing the captaincy with hooker Ash Dixon.

Richard Buckman partners up with in-form Super Rugby centre Rob Thompson in the midfield.

Their Southern rivals the Crusaders defeated the French Barbarians 42-26 in Christchurch last week.

TEAMS:

Highlanders: 15 Josh McKay, 14 Matt Faddes, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Lima Sopoaga (co-captain), 9 Josh Renton, 8 Elliot Dixon, 7 James Lentjes, 6 Josh Dickson, 5 Paripari Parkinson, 4 Alex Ainley, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Ash Dixon (cc), 1 Aki Seiuli.

Reserves: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17 Guy Millar, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Dan Pryor, 20 Marino Mikaele Tu'u, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

French Barbarians: 15 Julien Dumora, 14 Arthur Retiere, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Pierre Fouyssac, 11 Hugo Bonneval, 10 Jean Marc Doussain (captain), 9 Thibault Daubanga,

8 Fabien Sanconnie, 7 Patrick Sobela, 6 Yoan Tanga Mangene, 5 Swan Rebbadj, 4 Florian Veraeghe, 3 Sebastian Tafifenua, 2 Quentin Lespiauca-Brettes, 1 Quentin Bethune.

Reserves: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Antoine Tichit, 18 Pierre Bougarit, 19 Thomas Jolmes, 20 Judicael Cancoriet, 21 Francois Cros, 22 Alexis Bales, 23 Emerick Seitiano.

