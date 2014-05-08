LIVE: Highlanders head to sheds with noses in front of Brumbies after first half

Welcome to 1 NEWS's live updates of tonight's Super Rugby contest between the Brumbies and Highlanders in Canberra.

HT: BRU 12-13 HIG

Both sides head to the sheds and Brumbies will be kicking themselves with that final six minutes. Had control of the game but a freak try and brain snap have seen them blow the lead they worked so hard for.

For the Highlanders, they've simply taken the chances, albeit odd ones, when they've presented themselves. They won't want to rely on that for the second half though, so expect a Mauger chat at halftime to sort things out.

37min: BRU 12-13 HIG

HIG THREE! Ioane makes up for the missed three from earlier with this attempt. Brumbies were penalised for kicking the ball through the ruck which gave the Highlanders the choice of points or attempt a try and they opted for the one-point lead. Couple minutes left before the half to either add to that... or lose it.

34min: BRU 12-10 HIG

HIG TRY! NAREKI SCORES A SOLO STUNNER. Highlanders go deep with the kickoff and Nareki is the only one giving chase. The catch is taken by Brumbies and they look to kick immediately but Nareki makes the charge down, recovers the bouncing ball and dives in to score. Try of the year contender for sure.

32min: BRU 12-3 HIG

BRU TRY! Brumbies go back to the maul and this time their over with Fainga'a getting a double so far.

29min: BRU 5-3 HIG

Brumbies earn another penalty after the Highlanders are penalised for incorrectly entering the maul. That prompts a chat from the ref and a yellow card warning.

27min: BRU 5-3 HIG

The Highlanders have coughed up another two penalties and the Brumbies are now just 5m shy of the tryline with a lineout. Discipline a real big issue for the visitors so far.

24min: BRU 5-3 HIG

The Highlanders camp out inside the Brumbies 22m for five minutes but they can't get anything from it - except a penalty... to the Brumbies. The hosts clear and find halfway.

19min: BRU 5-3 HIG

The penalty count continues to rise against the Highlanders. This latest one will give the Brumbies another great attacking platform with a lineout 40m from the Highlanders' line.

15min: BRU 5-3 HIG

The Highlanders get a chance to reply almost immediately with Ioane stepping up for a penalty but the three points go begging as his kick floats away to the right of the posts.

12min: BRU 5-3 HIG

BRU TRY! And sure enough, the Brumbies convert with a driving maul.

10min: BRU 0-3 HIG

Another two penalites for the Brumbies really have them pressuring here. 5m lineout coming up.

7min: BRU 0-3 HIG

Brumbies get their first touch of the ball in Highlanders territory after a penalty gets them a lineout on halfway. Highlanders defence has been staunch in these opening minutes and giving the Brumbies no room to breathe at all.

4min: BRU 0-3 HIG

HIG THREE! Highlanders draw first blood with Ioane knocking over an early three to take the lead. Brumbies were penalised for being offside after the Highlanders made their way into their 22m.

KICKOFF

The Brumbies get us going in Canberra.

PREVIEW

Fotu Auelua of the Brumbies crashes into TJ Ioane of the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger is expecting the lessons learned from their first-up Super Rugby loss to the Sharks to be evident when they play the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday.

After last week's 42-20 loss, Mauger knows the Brumbies are on a 10-game winning streak at home but has confidence his side have learned from their first game.

"I think we were just a bit over eager at times last week, a couple of dropped balls with the line openm" he said.

"So we created opportunities and that's probably just a reflection of a young team, really keen, a little bit rusty so with another week of training under our belt and taking the lessons out of the Sharks game I think we'll be in a better space Saturday night," he said.

"They are a pretty physical side and tough to play at home and they are pretty successful at home as well.

"For us it is about understanding them and understanding their game. Taking away their strengths and we're going to have to be disciplined with our own plans and make sure we play in the right part of the field.

"They're a pretty physical side and that's one area we weren't quite good enough against the Sharks last week so we need to be more physical around our carry and breakdown and make sure we secure our own ball."

TEAMS

Brumbies: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Solomone Kata, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Tom Wright, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Will Miller, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Murray Douglas, 4 Darcy Swain, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (c), 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 James Slipper

Replacements: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Tom Ross, 19 Cadeyrn Neville, 20 Lachlan McCaffrey, 21 Ryan Lonergan, 22 Len Ikitau, 23 Andy Muirhead

Highlanders: 15: Josh McKay 14: Sio Tomkinson 13: Rob Thompson 12: Josh Ioane 11: Jona Narkei 10: Mitch Hunt 9: Aaron Smith 8: Marino Mikaele-Tu’u 7: James Lentjes (C) 6: Shannon Frizzell 5: Josh Dickson 4: Jesse Parete 3: Siate Tokolahi 2: Liam Coltman 1: Ayden Johnstone