LIVE: Highlanders falling apart after red card against Waratahs in Sydney

42 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 15

The Waratahs go close as Rona claims a try to start the second half! Questions over the grounding as the referee checks with the TMO. There's no clear evidence that Rona's grounded the ball. It'll be a five-metre scrum for the Waratahs.

41 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 15

Both sides back out on the park, Bernard Foley kicks off to get the second half going.

HALFTIME: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 15

The first half comes to a close in a drab fashion as the Waratahs are called for obstruction. A lot of work for the Highlanders in the second spell, otherwise New Zealand's streak over Australian side will end at 40.

38 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 15

The Waratahs have a scrum, they go out the back to Beale, who looks for Naiyaravoro, but the pass goes forwards. The Highlanders restart with a scrum and Franklin takes the ball into the Waratahs' half.

The Waratahs turn the ball over and Gordon kicks, but can only find Naholo, Beale knocks the ball on in the tackle of Thompson to give the Highlanders another scrum.

32 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 15

Aaron Smith returns to the field as the Waratahs have a scrum. Beale and Folau again look to cause some trouble from the back of the scrum, Robertson breaks through the middle as the Waratahs again look to move the ball.

Folau tries to rip the ball off his teammate, but only manages to force a knock on.

30 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 15

Sopoaga feeds the scrum as a makeshift halfback, he tries to find Thompson who can't hang on and the Waratahs counter!

The Highlanders scramble desperately, as Gordon tries the box kick. Naholo has the ball in the tackle, Sopoaga comes in as halfback but knocks the ball on.

28 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 15

Rubbish decision now, as Hooper knocks the ball on but there's no sign of a card like Smith had. Highlanders lineout.

Dixon throws and Hunt peels off the back. Sopoaga finds Dixon as the Highlanders surge towards the line. The Waratahs are penalised after Sopoaga is taken out off the ball.

The Highlanders trying to run the clock down until Aaron Smith comes back.

25 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 15

TRY!! Waratahs restart with a scrum, and they attack the Highlanders' line. Hooper goes at the line but the Highlanders give away a penalty for offside. Straight away the Waratahs opt for the scrum.

Gordon feeds, and they go to Folau, who runs but is taken care of by Ben Smith. The Waratahs spread it the other way, Naiyaravoro claims a try out on the left, but has he grounded it?

Replays say he has! What a finish!

Foley with the kick, and he's shaped it back in beautifully!

21 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 8

Yellow card! Highlanders lineout as the two Dixons combine. The ball goes back to Sopoaga, who kicks it straight to Folau. Rona runs and tries to offload to Gordon, but Aaron Smith gets in the way and knocks it on! The referee wants to check for deliberate knock on against Aaron Smith, this could be a yellow card now!

And it is! The Highlanders are down to 13!

19 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 8

RED CARD!!! This could be bad. Tevita Nabura has gone up for a high ball, and kicked Cam Clark in the face as he lands. His studs have connected with the face, this is nothing but a red card, and it is. The Highlanders will play the rest of this match with 14!

17 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 8

TRY!! Folau sparks a brilliant move for the Waratahs to get them in sight of the tryline. The ball goes out wide to Naiyaravoro who scores in the corner!

Foley with the kick from out on the wing, but he misses.

14 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 3

Highlanders scrum after a Waratahs knock-on. Smith feeds before getting the ball back and kicking down to Naiyaravoro, who looks to counter for the Waratahs. Beale kicks and the bounce completely undoes Sopoaga at the back. Waratahs scrum.

10 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 3

The Highlanders look to get on top of the game early on, with Aaron Smith doing a good job controlling the play. Whitelock finds Ben Smith with an offload, before he gets the ball to Rob Thompson, who makes a break before getting the pass back inside to his halfback, who shows great strength to score!

The referee wants to check upstairs, but the initial pass from Whitelock to Ben Smith was forward, no try the decision.

7 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 3

The Waratahs will all the possession in the early stages. Hemopo gives away a penalty for not rolling away and the Highlanders point to the posts.

Foley with the kick, and it's perfect! Waratahs take the early lead.

2 mins: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 0

The Waratahs win the ball from the first lineout and go on the attack! Beale and Folau combine nicely, but the Highlanders' defence come up trumps, to force the knock on. Highlanders scrum.

KICKOFF: Highlanders 0 Waratahs 0

Sopoaga kicks off and straight away Simmons loses the ball over the sideline. Highlanders lineout.

9:44pm

Ash Dixon and Ben Smith lead the Highlanders out onto the field, before Michael Hooper does the same for the home side. Kick off not far away!

PRE MATCH

After a brilliant 39-27 win over the Lions in Dunedin last week, the Highlanders hit the road - travelling to Sydney to face a Waratahs side in desperate need of a victory.

With the return of halfback Aaron Smith to the Highlanders' side, the Waratahs have their work cut out for them if they're to avoid a 41st straight loss by an Australian side to a Kiwi opposite.

The Waratahs will be looking to bounce back from a shocking loss last week, having blown a 29-0 lead to fall to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

The last time these sides met, the Highlanders put on an attacking masterclass to win 44-28 in Dunedin last year.

TEAMS

Highlanders: 15. Ben Smith (cc), 14. Waisake Naholo, 13. Rob Thompson, 12. Patelesio Tomkinson, 11. Tevita Nabura, 10. Lima Sopoaga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Luke Whitelock, 7. Dillon Hunt, 6. Elliot Dixon, 5. Tom Franklin, 4. Jackson Hemopo, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Ash Dixon (cc), 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Replacements: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Aki Seiuli, 18. Kalolo Tuiloma, 19. Shannon Frizell, 20. Marino Mikaele Tu'u, 21. Kayne Hammington, 22. Josh Ioane, 23. Tevita Li.

Waratahs: 15. Israel Folau, 14. Cam Clark, 13. Curtis Rona, 12. Kurtley Beale, 11. Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10. Bernard Foley, 9. Jake Gordon, 8. Michael Wells, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 6. Will Miller, 5. Rob Simmons, 4. Tom Staniforth, 3. Sekope Kepu, 2. Damien Fitzpatrick, 1. Tom Robertson.