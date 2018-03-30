LIVE: Highlanders attempting to overcome mammoth deficit against Chiefs after scoring first in second half

Bula! Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Chiefs at ANZ National Stadium in Suva, Fiji.

58min: HIG 12-42 CHI

Highlanders with another attacking chance here as McKenzie throws a forward pass on his 22m. That means an attacking scrum for the Southerners.

55min: HIG 12-42 CHI

Charlie Ngatai's night is over as he limps off. Looks like an issue with his left ankle. Highlanders are packing down a scrum just inside their half on the field.

53min: HIG 12-42 CHI

HIG TRY! Highlanders see numbers to the left as the Chiefs are slow to get back. Dixon on the wing links with Walden inside him and he's in. This game just keeps on delivering.

51min: HIG 7-42 CHI

End to end action from both teams but Ben Smith ends the Chiefs attack with an intercept in his own 22m. Highlanders are now back in the Chiefs 22m after six phases. The pace of this game is insane.

48min: HIG 7-42 CHI

HIG NO TRY! What is going on in Suva? The Highlanders make a break through the middle of the field by Walden. He's brought down and it's recycled quickly to Thompson and he's over. Ref awards it but hang on, the TMO is coming in and he's overturned the call to disallow the try. Replays show Walden actually knocked it on as he went to ground. Tough break there.

45min: HIG 7-42 CHI

HIG TRY! Highlanders finally getting so time with ball in hand in good field territory they work it into the Chiefs half and make the 22m after seven phases. Thompson is stopped just short of the line after a great offload by Sopoaga. But it's recycled quickly and Walden is over.

42min: HIG 0-42 CHI

Chiefs are already back in the Highlanders' 22m thanks to more good offloads and smart running lines. Highlanders finally get something to go their way as the Chiefs knock it on. Highlanders scrum inside their 22. Pulu's night appears to be over as Stevenson comes on as the two-time scorer limps off.

40min: HIG 0-42 CHI

McKenzie gets things back underway in Suva.

HT: HIG 0-42 CHI

CHI TRY! Chiefs cap off one of the most dominant halves in NZ derby history thanks to another linebreak by Alaimalo. He carves through the line on halfway before seeing space to the right. He links up with Pulu and Pulu runs it in to score.

Domination like this doesn't happen much let alone in a NZ derby. Chiefs have played at a tempo that the Highlanders simply have no answer for. It's relentless but precise and methodical. Don't go anywhere. We'll be back soon to see if the Southerners can reply.

36min: HIG 0-35 CHI

CHI TRY! Wainui goes over in the corner and the rout continues. McKenzie is having a stellar night with the boot and slots another tough one in swirling wind from the sideline.

34min: HIG 0-28 CHI

HIG YELLOW! Luke Whitelock goes to the bin for a deliberate knock-down at the ruck. Chiefs scrum again 5m out. It's just non-stop in Suva!

33min: HIG 0-28 CHI

Chiefs looked destined to score again as McKenzie makes a break on the left on halfway. He links up with Lienert-Brown who feeds it to Wainui. Wainui is off to the races but he's brought down 5m from the Highlanders line via a high tackle. No advantage leads to a penalty and the Chiefs choosea scrum again.

30min: HIG 0-28 CHI

Change in tactic again as the Chiefs chip one over the top off the scrum and pin the Highlanders in their 22m. The Southerners don't want to lose the little possession they get so they try to run it out but just can't. After eight phases they clear for a Chiefs lineout 35m from the HIghlanders line.

27min: HIG 0-28 CHI

Nothing is going the Highlanders' way so far. Sopoaga's kick off sails out on the full. Chiefs take the scrum on offer on halfway.

26min: HIG 0-28 CHI

CHI TRY! It's a blowout! Chiefs scrum dominates and the ball comes out the back. They go left and an offload puts Jacobson over to score. McKenzie's conversion makes it so they're scoring more than a point a minute.

24min: HIG 0-21 CHI

Chiefs roar back into the Highlanders' 22 with a pick and go by Messam. He runs through the ruck, fends one off and finally gets taken down aftera 15m run. Highlanders are late getting back and get penalised for being offside again. Chiefs change things up again. 10m out in the middle of the field, they got to the scrum over the lineout or three. Another attacking chance. Can they make it four-from-four?

21min: HIG 0-21 CHI

Stoppage in game as Dixon recieves treatment on his arm. Game restarts with a Highlanders scrum on halfway but the pass from the back to Sopoaga is wild and he knocks it on. Chiefs turn for a scrum - 40m from the Highlanders line.

18min: HIG 0-21 CHI

Quesitonable kick from Aaron Smith. Highlanders feed it to their halfback on the blindside and he tries a grubber for the corner but it's way too heavy footed and bounces dead. 22m dropout for the Chiefs coming up.

17min: HIG 0-21 CHI

Naholo makes a break off the lineout and it earns the Highlanders a penalty. First chance for the Southerners as they turn down the three on offer from 35m out for a lineout. It'll be 5m from the Chiefs line.

15min: HIG 0-21 CHI

CHI TRY! Tu'inukuafe is in! Chiefs rumble with the forwards off the lineout and it's the new All Black who goes over with it. Insane start.

13min: HIG 0-14 CHI

It's all going wrong for the Highlanders. Lienert-Brown puts a chip kick over the top and it catches the Southerners out. Sopoaga sweeps into his 22m to clean it up but he knocks it on in the process. Ben Smith comes running in to get the ball and stop a certain try but he's offside doing it. That's another penalty and the Chiefs go to a 5m lineout again.

11min: HIG 0-14 CHI

CHI TRY! Relentless. Powerful. Precise. Chiefs throw themselves at the Highlanders for 12 phases and finally Pulu is over the line. Composed aggression from the Chiefs and they're asking a lot of this Highlanders defence early - one of the best defences in the competition too.

8min: HIG 0-7 CHI

Chiefs earn another penalty as the Highlanders are caught offside. Its 20m out but the Chiefs are playing confidently so they kick for touch instead of the three on offer. Lineout 10m from the Highlanders line to come.

6min: HIG 0-7 CHI

Chiefs earn a penalty at the scrum and McKenzie uses it to find touch. Another Chiefs lineout 35m from the Highlanders line. What have they got planned this time?

4min: HIG 0-7 CHI

Highlanders get their first attacking chance after the Chiefs misread the kickoff and get pinned down 5m off their line. McKenzie's clearance doesn't go out so Highlanders counterattack down the left wing. Highlanders look to shift it back to the right with a long skip pass but it gets knocked on. Chiefs scrum 10m from halfway.

3min: HIG 0-7 CHI

CHI TRY! What a start! Alaimalo gets an offload from Lienert-Brown on halfway off the lineout and he carves his way to the line with speed and skill, leaving three Highlanders in his wake.

1min: HIG 0-0 CHI

Chiefs earn a penalty off the kickoff so they get early advantage here. McKenzie finds touch just inside the Highlanders' half.

KICKOFF

Sopoaga gets us underway and it's all on in Suva!

PREVIEW

Highlanders fullback Ben Smith in action against the Chiefs in Super Rugby match in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

A crucial New Zealand derby is set to be played out in a different environment this evening with the Highlanders 'hosting' the Chiefs in Suva.

However, the Chiefs will feel right at home as well, having played in the Fijian capital the past two years against the Crusaders.

Highlanders head coach Aaron Mauger says he isn't worried the new climate will affect his players.

"We have known since the start of the year we were playing the Chiefs in Suva and we know to be a consistent team we have to be able to perform at any time, in any conditions, anywhere," he said.

"This is a great opportunity; the team is focussed on delivering a good performance for our supporters and the rugby public of Fiji."

His opposite, Colin Cooper, expects an entertaining affair.

"The weather in Fiji is going to be great for two teams desperate to win," he said.

"It’s going to be an entertaining game, a typical New Zealand derby played in a place where the Fijians love rugby. We are ready to embrace the challenge."

The teams sit fifth and sixth on the overall Super Rugby table at just three points apart, meaning a victory tonight could see the winner avoid a trip to South Africa in the playoffs.

Waisake Naholo plays his 50th Super Rugby game in front of friends and family, so expect a big game from him.

For the Chiefs, Damian McKenzie will look to continue his strong form from the All Blacks' third Test against France last week where he contributed 24 points in the 49-14 win.

TEAMS

HIG: 15 Ben Smith (cc), 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Elliot Dixon, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Ash Dixon (cc), 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown

Replacements: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Alex Ainley, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Richard Buckman

CHI: 15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Charlie Ngatai, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Tyler Ardron, 4 Michael Allardice, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Liam Polwart, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe