LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - NZ up against England for spot in semi-finals

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second day of the Hamilton Sevens from Waikato Stadium.

New Zealand's Regan Ware in action against France on day one of the Hamilton Sevens. Source: Photosport

1:21pm - FULLTIME: NZ 19 England 12

The siren goes, England have one last play to try and win. They tap and go and get the ball out wide, Mikkelsen bundles the ball carrier out of play and that's the game! NZ will face Fiji in the semi-final!

1:19pm - 16 mins: NZ 19 England 12

Koroi breaks through before finding the pass inside to Scott Curry! The captain races away and scores what could be the winning try!

Koroi converts and NZ are ahead by seven!

1:18pm - 15 mins: NZ 12 England 12

Mikkelson wins a penalty and New Zealand look to attack quickly. Koroi fires a pass to Ware, who can't hold on!

England with the ball again, NZ give away another penalty and England try the quick tap now. England try a kick through! The chaser is tackled and plays the ball on the ground to recieve a yellow card! It's Phil Burgess and England will finish the game with six!

1:14pm - 9 mins: NZ 12 England 12

England to kick off after halftime. Ravuovou loses the ball straight away and England are on the attack! McConnochie scores again! England are level after the break.

1:09pm - HALFTIME: NZ 12 England 7

NZ give away another penalty, a high tackle on Bibby has England in possession in front of halfway. England moving the ball from one side of the field to the other, but NZ's defence is resolute to far.

Ravuovou gives away a penalty but England lose the ball and New Zealand counter!

Koroi races away for a brilliant try as the siren goes, he converts his own try to give NZ a five-point halftime lead.

1:06pm - 4 mins: NZ 5 England 7

New Zealand with a chance to attack now. Ravouvou makes a good run and England are stretched! Dixon has a go but Burgess is offside for England and gives away a penalty.

New Zealand on the line and Tim Mikkelson scores! His 200th career try! The kick isn't successful though, NZ trail by two.

1:03pm - 2 mins: NZ 0 England 7

Koroi kicks off and New Zealand give away a penalty from the kick off. England look to run the ball upfield, before moving out the ball out wide. Scott Curry makes a try-saving tackle, but England recycle quickly and McConnochie scores! Mitchell lands the conversion too.

1:02pm

New Zealand and England out on the field now, their quarter final just moments away.

1:00pm - Fiji 12 Samoa 10

Samoa get things rolling in the second half! Tom Iosefo shows some serious pace to run away and score. Samoa hit the front.

Fiji need to go 90m in 30 seconds to win. Samoa turn the ball over and can just run the clock down, but Fiji have won possession back!

Nasoko runs the length of the field to break Samoan hearts! They'll face the winner of NZ v England in the semi-final.

12:47pm

After an incredibly tight first half, Fiji hold a slim two-point lead over their Pacific rivals. Mocenacagi opened the scoring for Fiji, before Gordon Langkilde grabbed one back for Samoa before the break.

12:32pm

We're all set and ready for the cup quarter-finals. Fiji will be up against Samoa to get things rolling. Huge support in the stands, for both sides.

Earlier results from today:

Wales 14-19 Canada

Argentina 21-12 Russia

USA 29-12 Spain

Papua New Guinea 35-0 France



PRE MATCH

After an unbeaten first day, New Zealand will be looking to go all the way as they host the Hamilton Sevens for the first time.

An opening 52-7 walloping of France was followed up with an impressive 24-5 victory against Scotland.

However, the hosts were tested in their final pool match with Argentina, coming away winners 17-12, having trailed at half time.

Those results have set up a quarter-final showdown with England, who themselves finished second in Pool B behind South Africa.

Quarter finals: