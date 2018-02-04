LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - Australia defeat NZ with late drop goal penalty to win bronze

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second day of the Hamilton Sevens from Waikato Stadium.

Kurt Baker of New Zealand is tackled by Lachlan Anderson of Australia in the quarter final match during day three of the HSBC Sydney Sevens at Allianz Stadium. Source: Getty

8.08pm - 6 mins - SA 5 FIJ 5

TRY! Fiji go end to end and even up the scores through Alosio Sovita Naduva

8.06pm - 2 mins - SA 5 FIJ 0

TRY! Kwagga Smith crashes over to the first try of the final. Branco Du Preez showed great strength and speed in the lead up to set up the try for South Africa.

8.02pm - 1 min - SA 0 FIJ 0

YELLOW CARD! Josua Vakurunabili has been carded for intentionally knocking the ball down.

8.02pm - SA 0 FIJ 0

We are underway! With Fiji kicking off to South Africa.

7.55pm - 14 mins - NZ 7 AUS 8

THREE! Australia opt to go for goal after NZ is penalised for hands in the ruck and James Stannard slots the drop goal to win the match for Australia.

7.49pm - 12 mins - NZ 7 AUS 5

NO TRY! Desperate defence from New Zealand saves them from leaking in another five-pointer. Scott Curry is the Kiwi player that comes up with the crucial play to force the error from Australia.

7.46pm - 8 mins - NZ 7 AUS 5

TRY! John Porch strips the ball out of Luke Masirewa's hands and Australia score their first try of the match. Australia are back in this match - Kurt Baker returns to the field.

7.43pm - HALFTIME - NZ 7 AUS 0

New Zealand are down to six men and will be without Kurt Baker for another minute when time resumes for the second half. It's all on here in Hamilton!

7.41pm - 7 mins - NZ 7 AUS 0

YELLOW CARD! NZ's Kurt Baker as been sin binned for a dangerous clean out at the ruck.

7.36pm - 3 mins - NZ 7 AUS 0

TRY! And it's the NZ skipper Scotty Curry who spots a gap after a throw in into the line-out. He sprints under the posts untouched to score New Zealand's first try.

7.35pm - 3 mins - NZ 0 AUS 0

TURNOVER! New Zealand's skipper Scott Curry comes up with a much needed turnover just as Australia looked like they were going to score.

7.31pm - NZ 0 AUS 0

Another big match up ahead as New Zealand get ready to take on Australia for third at the Hamilton Sevens.

Kenya's late comeback is not enough in the second half as Samoa hold on to beat Kenya 19-15 and secure fifth spot at this year's Hamilton Sevens.

Samoa lead Kenya 19-5 at the break after Eden Agero waltzed over to score Kenya's first try of the match on the halftime buzzer.

Neria Fomai charges over to score for Samoa after just 26 seconds. Kenya on the back foot here as Samoa run in another try through the speedster Tom Iosefo. Samoa are up 12-0 with three minutes to go in the first half.

USA were too strong and powered past Argentina to win the Trophy final 24-5.

Up next we have Argentina take on USA in the Trophy final.

France fought back to beat Wales 19-17, scoring a late try through Stephen Parez to win their 13th place play-off match.

South Africa have beaten Australia 24-5 and will take on Fiji in the Cup final.

5:11pm - 14 mins - NZ 12 FIJ 14

A huge mistake from the Kiwis as they fumble it with only seconds remaining on the clock. Fiji have the last say of the match, running the ball dead past their in-goal.

5:08pm - 12 mins - NZ 12 FIJ 14

NO TRY! Regan Ware has come up with a sensational try saving tackle to save the game for NZ. Only 2 minutes left in the match.

5:05pm - 10 mins - NZ 12 FIJ 14

TRY! Fiji spread it wide to the left and Mesulame Kunavula powers over to score. The conversion is good by Fiji and they are up now 14-12 against NZ.

5:02pm - 8 mins - NZ 12 FIJ 7

TRY! Vilimoni Koroi spots a huge gap in Fiji's defence and he scampers from the back of the ruck - running 45 metres to score under the posts. NZ are up 12-7 over Fiji.

4:58pm - 7 mins - NZ 5 FIJ 7

NO TRY! Vilimoni Koroi tries a chip and chase but his kick has gone too far, bouncing over the dead ball line before he can get to it. Fiji lead 7-5 at the break.

Fiji player Paula Dranisinukula gets hit in a hard tackle in their game against New Zealand at the World Rugby Sevens Series at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty

4:56pm - 5 mins - NZ 5 FIJ 7

New Zealand use the width of the field, spreading it out to the right. It is veteran Tim Mikkelson who sucks in two Fijian defenders before offloading to Sam Dickson who crashes over to score down the right flank. The conversion is no good.

4:52pm - 2 mins - NZ 0 FIJ 7

Fiji strike first through Josua Vakurunabili, their offloading in the tackle and support play causing all sorts of trouble for New Zealand's defence.

4:51pm - NZ 0 FIJ 0

New Zealand gets things started with the hosts kicking off to the Fijians.

4:48pm

A great second half performance for Kenya, they have beaten Scotland 33-19 and will face Samoa in their Plate final at 7pm. Up next we have the big one - New Zealand v Fiji in the first Cup semi-final.

4:39pm

Another close match in the second Plate semi-final. Scores are all locked up at 14-14 between Kenya and Scotland.

4:28pm

Laaloi Leilua sprints over to score after some superb footwork and run from his Samoan teammate Murphy Paulo, Samoa get the win over England in extra time - final score 22-17. Samoa are through to the Plate final.

4:25pm

Nothing can seperate these two sides as England and Samoa are level 17-17 after regular time. Samoa's last try was disallowed with the ref ruling the final pass to have gone forward. We are going into extra time for this one.

4:12pm

A close contest at the moment, Samoa hold a slight 12-5 lead over England. The Samoans with all the possession in the first spell.

4:04pm

A big match up about to start as Samoa look to overcome England in their fifth place semi-final match.

3:43pm

Papua New Guinea were no match for USA as the Americans cruised to a 42-12 win in their Challenge trophy semi-final. USA will take on Argentina in the Challenge trophy final later tonight at 6.30pm.

3:23pm

Argentina have held on to win a tight one, they defeated Canada 14-12 in their Challenge trophy semi-final.

3:01pm

France have edged a spirited Spain outfit 19-14 and will face Wales for 13th place at 6pm.

2:38pm

A comprehensive victory for Wales as they ran in two more tries in the second spell, they defeat Russia 33-7. They will face either Spain or France next.

2:28pm

Wales lead Russia 19-0 at halftime in their 13th place semi-final fixture.

2:03pm

South Africa book their semi-final spot, beating Scotland 22-0. They'll now face Australia this evening for a place in tonight's final.

1:42pm

Australia have comfortably beaten Kenya 33-12, they'll face the winner of South Africa v Scotland in the semi-final later today.

1:24pm

Kenya will face Australia in the third quarter-final.

1:21pm - FULLTIME: NZ 19 England 12

The siren goes, England have one last play to try and win. They tap and go and get the ball out wide, Mikkelsen bundles the ball carrier out of play and that's the game! NZ will face Fiji in the semi-final!

1:19pm - 16 mins: NZ 19 England 12

Koroi breaks through before finding the pass inside to Scott Curry! The captain races away and scores what could be the winning try!

Koroi converts and NZ are ahead by seven!

1:18pm - 15 mins: NZ 12 England 12

Mikkelson wins a penalty and New Zealand look to attack quickly. Koroi fires a pass to Ware, who can't hold on!

England with the ball again, NZ give away another penalty and England try the quick tap now. England try a kick through! The chaser is tackled and plays the ball on the ground to recieve a yellow card! It's Phil Burgess and England will finish the game with six!

1:14pm - 9 mins: NZ 12 England 12

England to kick off after halftime. Ravuovou loses the ball straight away and England are on the attack! McConnochie scores again! England are level after the break.

1:09pm - HALFTIME: NZ 12 England 7

NZ give away another penalty, a high tackle on Bibby has England in possession in front of halfway. England moving the ball from one side of the field to the other, but NZ's defence is resolute to far.

Ravuovou gives away a penalty but England lose the ball and New Zealand counter!

Koroi races away for a brilliant try as the siren goes, he converts his own try to give NZ a five-point halftime lead.

1:06pm - 4 mins: NZ 5 England 7

New Zealand with a chance to attack now. Ravouvou makes a good run and England are stretched! Dixon has a go but Burgess is offside for England and gives away a penalty.

New Zealand on the line and Tim Mikkelson scores! His 200th career try! The kick isn't successful though, NZ trail by two.

1:03pm - 2 mins: NZ 0 England 7

Koroi kicks off and New Zealand give away a penalty from the kick off. England look to run the ball upfield, before moving out the ball out wide. Scott Curry makes a try-saving tackle, but England recycle quickly and McConnochie scores! Mitchell lands the conversion too.

1:02pm

New Zealand and England out on the field now, their quarter final just moments away.

1:00pm - Fiji 12 Samoa 10

Samoa get things rolling in the second half! Tom Iosefo shows some serious pace to run away and score. Samoa hit the front.

Fiji need to go 90m in 30 seconds to win. Samoa turn the ball over and can just run the clock down, but Fiji have won possession back!

Nasoko runs the length of the field to break Samoan hearts! They'll face the winner of NZ v England in the semi-final.

12:47pm

After an incredibly tight first half, Fiji hold a slim two-point lead over their Pacific rivals. Mocenacagi opened the scoring for Fiji, before Gordon Langkilde grabbed one back for Samoa before the break.

12:32pm

We're all set and ready for the cup quarter-finals. Fiji will be up against Samoa to get things rolling. Huge support in the stands, for both sides.

Earlier results from today:

Wales 14-19 Canada

Argentina 21-12 Russia

USA 29-12 Spain

Papua New Guinea 35-0 France



PRE MATCH

After an unbeaten first day, New Zealand will be looking to go all the way as they host the Hamilton Sevens for the first time.

An opening 52-7 walloping of France was followed up with an impressive 24-5 victory against Scotland.

However, the hosts were tested in their final pool match with Argentina, coming away winners 17-12, having trailed at half time.

Those results have set up a quarter-final showdown with England, who themselves finished second in Pool B behind South Africa.

Quarter finals:

Fiji vs Samoa - 12:36pm

New Zealand vs England - 12:58pm

Kenya vs Australia - 1:20pm

South Africa v Scotland - 1:42pm

