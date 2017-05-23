LIVE: Gutsy Waratahs take surprise halftime lead against the Highlanders in Dunedin

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's round 14 Super Rugby game between the Highlanders and Waratahs at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

HIG 13-14 WAR

HALFTIME: Take a bow Bernard Foley, he bangs in the kick and it swerves over! The Waratahs with the spoils at halftime.

HIG 13-14 WAR

40min: The scrum is in a perfect attacking position for the Waratahs, they move it wide with a marvelous long pass from Nick Phipps to Taqele Naiyaravoro who bulldozes past the Highlanders defenders to score a TRY in the corner! Foley with the chance to put the Australians in the lead going into halftime with an extremely difficult kick.

HIG 13-7 WAR

35min: Oh dear, the Highlanders had a real opportunity here for a counter attack but instead give away a penalty. Bernard Foley looks to have made an excellent kick from a difficult position but its sneaked over the post. Before Ben Smith knocks the catch on against the post. Bizarre series of events which ends in a scrum 5 metres out to the Waratahs.

HIG 13-7 WAR

33min: Fantastic scrum work from the Highlanders after losing the ball earlier. They turn the scrum, regain the ball and on top of everything get a penalty right in front. Marty Banks points to the posts and nails the kick to go up by another 3 points.

HIG 10-7 WAR

31min: Tevita Li takes a high ball brilliantly before setting off to attack with a delightful little chip over the Waratahs defence but he can't quite regather the ball and knocks it on. The Waratahs can't make the most of the advantage and knock it on themselves.

HIG 10-7 WAR

28min: Another scrum after a Waratahs player runs into a teammate. Aaron Smith gets the ball away to Ben Smith who tries to put a cheeky grubber through but its well fielded by the Waratahs defence and they kick the ball back to the Highlanders.

HIG 10-7 WAR

25min: Another penalty is given away after the line-out and the Waratahs again go for a line-out near the 5 metre line. The ball is taken to ground and the Waratahs move it wide before Richard Buckman saves the day and holds the ball up in the tackle with the help of Fekitoa and the turnover is completed as the Highlanders regain the ball. Scrum to the Highlanders.

HIG 10-7 WAR

23min: Waratahs feed another scrum and get away with a penalty after it collapses. Foley doesn't even think about kicking for goal and goes for the line-out.

HIG 10-7 WAR

20min: Some respite now as Ben Smith takes a kick inside his 22 and asks for the mark before hoofing the ball out. Waratahs get it back and build near the halfway line as Foley kicks another bomb, targeting the Highlanders outside backs.

HIG 10-7 WAR

17min: TRY! The Waratahs hit back straight away! Israel Folau comes up with the big fend near the 22 and brushes All Blacks loose forward Elliot Dixon off easily to run through and score under the posts. Soft try their from the Highlanders, they'll be dissapointed by that. Foley kicks the conversion.

HIG 10-0 WAR

15min: TRY TIME! Nick Phipps takes an age to get the ball to Bernard Foley after the referee gets in the way, Foley gets it finally and decides to put a kick through which is charged down and kicked forward by Luke Whitelock and a rampaging Richard Buckman scoops up the loose ball to crash over the line. Theres some delay however as the TMO has a look to see if Buckman was in front of the kicker but the try stands after multiple reviews. Banks gets the extras too.

HIG 3-0 WAR

14min: Penalty to the Highlanders after the Waratahs had hands in the ruck near the halfway line. Marty Banks looks like he's up to it and lines up the kick about 40 metres out. He doesn't hit it well but it just gets over. First points of the match to the Highlanders.

HIG 0-0 WAR

12min: After a couple of attempts the Waratahs get the ball out from the scrum before Foley clears with a big kick.

HIG 0-0 WAR

10min: The Highlanders are again on the charge straight after led by Ben Smith who bounces out of a couple of tackles and has made metres every time he's touched the ball. They make it 10 metres out from the Waratahs' try line but concede a knock on and the moment is lost. Scrum to the Waratahs.

HIG 0-0 WAR

8min: Seiuli couldn't help himself just metres from the line and goes for the try after already being tackle and the try is disallowed for a double movement. Foley clears and relieves the pressure.

HIG 0-0 WAR

6min: Penalty for the Highlanders this time near the right hand touch line on the Waratahs' 22 for a high tackle. Marty Banks opts to kick the ball out for a line out just 5 metres out.

HIG 0-0 WAR

4min: The Highlanders make their way close to the Waratahs' try line after an elusive Ben Smith wriggles his way through the defence. However the Highlanders give away a penalty after not releasing inside the Waratahs 22.

HIG 0-0 WAR

2min: Both sides trade kicks into their respective 22's, before the Waratahs begin to pull some phases together near the halfway line looking to break through the Highlander's defence before the ball is knocked on. Scrum Highlanders.

HIG 0-0 WAR

KICK-OFF: Marty Banks gets us underway here at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin kicking deep into Waratahs territory who are without their distinctive sky blue kit, instead strutting out in a white jersey with red sleeves.

PRE-GAME

Highlanders co-captain and All Blacks stalwart Ben Smith has overcome an ankle complaint to start in his Super Rugby side's clash with the Waratahs in Dunedin.

The 30-year-old Smith has struggled for game time in 2017 after suffering a concussion in round one against the Chiefs and then an ankle strain in last month's 57-14 thumping of the Stormers.

He missed his side's perfect tour of South Africa and Perth as a result, and has made just six appearances this season.

But the 60-cap fullback has been named to start tonight in what will be a record-equalling 127th Highlanders appearance and a key step towards full fitness for next month's British and Irish Lions Test series.

He'll likely overtake Anton Oliver as the team's most-capped player in next week's clash with the unbeaten Crusaders.

Elsewhere, loose forward Luke Whitelock returns from injury to pull on the No.8 jumper, pushing Elliot Dixon back to his preferred blindside role.

Waisake Naholo also slots straight back into the side after a one-match ban for his red card against the Bulls, while star halfback Aaron Smith will return to the run-on side after being rested last week.

Test first-five Lima Sopoaga retains his spot on the bench after making his comeback from a hamstring tear in Perth last weekend.

He'll be joined on the pine by Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert-Brown and Joe Wheeler but not Liam Squire, who continues his rehabilitation on a broken thumb.

The Waratahs have endured a horror Super Rugby campaign and have won just four games, but Highlanders coach Tony Brown said his side would be on red alert.

TEAMS

Highlanders: Ben Smith (co-capt), Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Richard Buckman, Tevita Li, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Elliot Dixon, Tom Franklin, Alex Ainley, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Aki Seiuli.

Highlanders Reserves: Ash Dixon (co-capt), Daniel Lienert-Brown, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Joe Wheeler, Gareth Evans, Kayne Hammington, Lima Sopoaga, Rob Thompson.

Waratahs: Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Cam Clark, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Will Skelton, Dean Mumm, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson.