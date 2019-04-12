TODAY |

LIVE: Full-strength Crusaders take on Highlanders in first Super Rugby quarter-final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's first Super Rugby quarter-final between the Crusaders and Highlanders in Christchurch.

PRE-MATCH:

The Crusaders finished the regular 2019 season on top of the New Zealand conference ladder and were the first overall leaders in the entire competition.

Last time the Highlanders played in round nine in April against the Crusaders, they were thumped 43-17.

An interesting match-up will be Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders up against Highlander young gun Josh Ioane who has had an outstanding season as the regular starter at number 10.

The Crusaders have 12 All Blacks in their starting XV while the Highlanders have just seven All Blacks players in their starting XV.

Crusaders: 1.Joe Moody, 2.Codie Taylor, 3.Owen Franks, 4.Scott Barrett, 5.Sam Whitelock (captain), 6.Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7.Matt Todd, 8.Kieran Read, 9.Bryn Hall, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.George Bridge, 12.Ryan Crotty, 13.Jack Goodhue, 14.Sevu Reece, 15.David Havili.

Reseves: 19.Luke Romano, 20.Jordan Taufua, 21.Ere Enari, 22.Brett Cameron, 23.Braydon Ennor.

Highlanders: 15 Ben Smith (cc), 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Teihorangi Walden, 11 Patelesio Tomkinson, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock(cc), 7 James Lentjes, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Ayden Johnstone, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Josh Dickson, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Elliot Dixon.

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday 12 April 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders in action against the Highlanders. Source: Photosport
