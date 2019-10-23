TODAY |

Live free-to-air coverage of Rugby World Cup semi-finals to go ahead on TVNZ 1 despite fire disruptions

Despite disruptions at TVNZ's Auckland headquarters due to the SkyCity convention centre fire there's good news for rugby fans.

Free-to-air live coverage of the Rugby World Cup semi finals this weekend - including the All Blacks' showdown against England on Saturday night - will go ahead as scheduled on TVNZ 1.

The build up to the big All Blacks game starts at 7pm Saturday with kick off at 9pm.

1 NEWS and other TVNZ shows have been operating out of emergency studios since the evacuation of TVNZ on Wednesday morning.

