LIVE: France lead struggling Wales outfit at halftime in Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-final between northern hemisphere heavyweights Wales and France from Oita.

Wales 10-19 France

Half-time: The Welsh side dodge another possible try, but due to a knock on advantage they have dodged a bullet. France have been strong in the break downs with their centres providing damaging runs through the middle to build momentum on attack. Wales have been defending well and are only nine points behind despite France having majority of the ball.

36 min: Ntamack decides to take the shot for goal, which is in kicking range for this sharp shooter.

Ntamack hits the right hand post and cannot claim the three points.

35 min: France have gone up a gear and are really putting the Wales defence under all sorts of pressure, lucky for Wales, France only get a penalty for a offside play, otherwise a try was brewing! the one man disadvantage quite visible in the Wales defence.

TRY 30 min: The power house Vakatawa gets France's third try. France score straight away with the one man advantage with Vakatawa beating three players close to the line off a short ball and crashing over for a try.

Ntamack slots the kick through the middle.

28 min: France get a penalty for a high tackle from Wales Ross Moriarty who hit Gael Fickou just under the chin.

The referee showing the Wales forward a yellow.

26 min: Wales probing the French with kicks and short passes and are on the verge of creating something, but France are equal to the task on defence and are coming up fast on defence to shut down any try scoring plays.

France pack a scrum as they force an error from the Welsh attack.

22 min: 22 metre drop out to France as Wales are putting in well weighted attacking kicks to create pressure in the French defence.

18 min: Wales forward pack matching up to the task and winning turn overs in enemy half. Wales get a penalty for a high tackle in kicking range, which the Welsh side decide to take.

Biggar is successful and brings the difference to only two points.

15 min: The Welsh finding confidence after their try and using the ball more and creating multiple phases in their attack. Biggar puts in a good attacking kick to get his team into French territory.

TRY 12 min: Wales this getting one of their own, with Aaron Wainwright pouncing on the loose ball from a French ruck and showed off his speed to race away untouched under the sticks.

Biggar makes no mistake with his conversion.

TRY 7 min: Thats two in two minutes for the French! This time Charles Ollivon scoring under the post, with beautiful lead up play from the French centre Virimi Vakatawa who broke the line with ease to find support players in the middle of the park.

Ntamack converts this time.

TRY 5 min: The towering Sebastien Vahaamahina steams over two Welsh defenders in the ruck to get over the chalk and give France the lead.

Romain Ntamack misses the kick.

3 min: France have rubbed of the early mistake and made themselves comfortable in the Welsh half. French forwards showing off their strength early in this game.

1 min: France immediately under pressure as they make a mistake from the kick-off, the French forwards showing good strength at the break down to turn the ball over and get a clearing kick away.

8.17 pm: Wales kick-off through Dan Biggar, getting the third quarter-final under way!

8.10 pm: Both teams have entered the field in front of a packed Oita crowd. This thrilling encounter being one of these teams last in this Rugby World Cup.

Teams line-up for national anthems.

With one semi-final confirmed, one of these two teams will progress into next week and play the winner of Japan and South Africa, while the other boards a plane back home.

In late mail Wales centre Jonathan Davies has been ruled out with a knee injury. Owen Watkin will start at centre with Leigh Halfpenny getting a spot on the bench.

Warren Gatland will want his career as the Welsh coach to at least last another week and progress his team to a semi-final next week.

France are unchanged as named previously during the week.

Team lists follow.

Wales: 15. Liam Williams, 14. George North, 13. Owen Watkin, 12. Hadleigh Parkes, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Gareth Davies, 8. Josh Navidi, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. Aaron Wainwright, 5. Alun Wyn Jones, 4. Jake Ball, 3. Tom Francis, 2. Ken Owens, 1. Wyn Jones

Reserves: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Ross Moriarty, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Rhys Patchell, 23. Leigh Halfpenny

France: 15. Maxime Medard, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Gael Fickou, 11. Yoann Huget, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont, 8. Gregory Alldritt, 7. Charles Ollivon, 6. Wenceslas Lauret, 5. Sebastein Vahaamahina, 4. Bernard Le Roux, 3. Rabah Slimani, 2. Guilhem Guirado, 1. Jefferson Poirot