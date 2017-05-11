LIVE: Force claw early Highlanders lead back with pair of penalties

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Round 12 Super Rugby clash between the Force and Highlanders at nib Stadium in Perth.

36min: FOR 6-17 HIG

HIG TRY! Tokolahi is in with an intercept try! The big Highlanders prop is on the edge of a breakdown on the Force's 5m after the Highlanders lost the ball at ruck. A wild pass off the back is snatched up by him and he dives in to score. A bizarre but brilliant try for the big fella.

34min: FOR 6-10 HIG

Highlanders still camped inside the Force's 22 as they reset a scrum. The lineout maul was shutdown by the Force but the referee ruled in the Highlanders' favour.

32min: FOR 6-10 HIG

Highlanders with a big attacking opportunity with a lineout 5m off the Force tryline thanks to a penalty for an early tackle.

28min: FOR 6-10 HIG

FOR THREE! Force bring it to within four points with another penalty after collapsing the scrum. The kick goes off the post and in.

25min: FOR 3-10 HIG

The kicking game from the Force finally pays dividends as Osborne drops a high ball on his 40m. Force scrum.

24min: FOR 3-10 HIG

FOR THREE! Hands at the breakdown cost the Highlanders 3 points as they are pinged in the middle of the field 40m out.

22min: FOR 0-10 HIG

Force continue their kicking game but they are losing to a clinical kicking performance by the Highlanders' back three and Banks. Force finally commit to running the ball instead after an 8-kick rally gains them all of 3-4m.

18min: FOR 0-10 HIG

HIG TRY! Tevita Li is in for the Highlanders! Brilliant pace as the forwards hit the Force line in the midfield. It's quickly recycled and sent right to Fekitoa, he puts a little step on to get outside his man before drawing in another defender and the skip pass goes to Li. Li has 15m to go down the sideline and he dives in untouched. Banks gets the extras from touch.

15min: FOR 0-3 HIG

A try for the Force goes begging as Rona makes a brilliant break in the midfield. He runs it into the Highlanders' 22m looking for support and he spies someone on his left but the pass is a shocker and the Highlanders scramble to collect the loose ball. Thumped away. Pressure diverted.

12min: FOR 0-3 HIG

HIG THREE! Highladers make good on their first penalty as Banks slots it over 30m out in front. Great intercept in their own half led to a linebreak which carried the visitors into the Force's half and the ref didn't think all of the Western players got back onside.

9min: FOR 0-0 HIG

The Force get the first chance at points of the night thanks to an offside penalty 4m out to the left but the points go missing as the kick sails wide of the posts.

7min: FOR 0-0 HIG

The Force get a turnover at the breakdown and immediately spring into attack mode. They run the ball from their 10m well into the Highlanders half.

3min: FOR 0-0 HIG

Both teams happy to play the territory game early with the back-three on both sides playing forceback to find a hole.

KICKOFF

The Force gets things underway on a clear night in Perth.

PRE-GAME

Luke Whitelock of the Highlanders runs at the defence during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels Source: Photosport

Highlanders coach Tony Brown is adamant tonight's Super Rugby clash against the Force in Perth isn't the mismatch it might appear.

On paper, the Highlanders - fourth in the New Zealand conference with 36 points - should be untroubled in accounting for the Force, who sit fourth in the Australian conference with 13.

But Brown says the Force, coming off a 16-6 win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires last week, could prove problematic.

"Our team's well aware of the desperation the Force are going to be playing with," he said.

"They're only six points off being first in the Australian conference, and they're playing at home, playing for their lives in this competition.

"The team is well aware of how hard it's going to be."

Coming off tight wins in South Africa over the Cheetahs and Bulls, the Highlanders are on a seven-match winning streak and haven't lost since their 41-15 fourth-round defeat to the Hurricanes.

But a win over the Force would leave them more confident of sneaking into the final top eight ahead of the Durban-based Sharks.

Brown will again be counting on the depth of the Highlanders' bench to see them home.

Test fullback Ben Smith (ankle) and wing Waisake Naholo (suspension) are sidelined, and halfback Aaron Smith will be making his impact from the reserves.

Playmaker Lima Sopoaga also returns from a hamstring injury to the Highlanders' bench for his first Super Rugby match in two months, where he'll be joined by co-captain Ash Dixon.

Brown has every confidence that his squad will step up.

"The leadership the guys are showing, the impact the guys are showing off the bench has got us home.

"We're happy with how we're finishing games and how we're finding that way to win."

TEAMS

Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

FOR: 15 Luke Morahan, 14 Semisi Masirewa, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Bill Meakes (c), 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Peter Grant, 9 Ian Prior, 8 Richard Hardwick, 7 Brynard Stander, 6 Ross Haylett-Petty, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Richie Arnold, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Pek Cowan

FOR Reserves: 16 Anaru Rangi, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Tetera Faulkner, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Lewis Carmichael, 21 Isireli Naisarani, 22 Michael Ruru, 23 James Verity-Amm

HIG: 15 Matt Faddes, 14 Patrick Osborne, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Marty Banks, 9 Kayne Hammington, 8 Elliot Dixon (c), 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Gareth Evans, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Alex Ainley, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown