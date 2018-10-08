LIVE: Experimental All Blacks face resurgent Springboks in Wellington

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of this Rugby Championship Test between the All Blacks and the Springboks from Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

7:36pm: KICKOFF - NZ 0 SA 0

Handre Pollard kicks high into the Wellington night to get the Test underway!

My colleague wants to point out that SBW is already sweating.

7:35pm

Haka all done, kick off moments away!

7:33pm

TJ Perenara leads the haka, it'll be ka mate tonight.

7:28pm

Massive roar as Kieran Read leads the All Blacks out! We'll have the anthems, before the haka - then kickoff.

7:26pm

The Springboks are first out of the tunnel, healthy cheer from the Wellington crowd.

7:23pm

Both sides have finished their warm ups, back in the sheds before kick off.

7:15pm

Good evening! Welllington has turned on a stunner tonight! We should be in for a game to remember tonight, with both sides looking to take some sort of edge into the World Cup - opening their tournaments against each other in Yokohama later this year.

Kick off around 20 minutes away!

PREVIEW

With wins in their respective opening games against Argentina and Australia, the All Blacks and Springboks meet in Wellington, returning to the scene of last year's 36-34 upset win.

Steve Hansen has thrown out a number of intriguing selections for tonight, with Beauden Barrett shifting to fullback to accommodate Richie Mo'unga in the number 10 jersey.

Elsewhere, Matt Todd and Shannon Frizell are given starts in the loose forward trio, while Sonny Bill Williams can prove his fitness with a start at 12.

For South Africa meanwhile, a large contingent of that side from last year return tonight, while Francois Steyn returns to Test rugby, 10 years on from his 60m penalty heroics in Hamilton.

TEAMS:

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Matt Todd, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Vaea Fifita, 20. Dalton Papali'i, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. George Bridge.

South Africa: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 8. Duane Vermeulen (c), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Kwagga Smith, 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Steven Kitshoff.