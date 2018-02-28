LIVE: England rebuild after Black Caps decimate tourists' top order in Wellington

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's third One Day International between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

4:44pm: 40.3 overs, ENG 168/5 - Buttler 16*, Ali 0*

WICKET! Stokes has thrown it away! He tries to belt Sodhi straight back over his head, but can only find Munro on the boundary, who takes a simple catch.

Stokes falls for 39, Moeen Ali replaces him in the middle.

4:41pm: 40 overs, ENG 166/4 - Stokes 38*, Buttler 15*

With 10 overs to go, England have at least established a platform to launch from to end their innings. The dangerous pair of Stokes and Buttler have the hitting power to get the English total up towards 300, but the Black Caps' bowlers will be looking to restrict the visitors ahead of their chase.

4:23pm: 36 overs, ENG 139/4 - Stokes 29*, Buttler 0*

WICKET! Morgan goes! Southee comes back into the attack and bowls one that keeps going across the left hander. The England captain looks to run the ball down to third man, before watching on in horror as he's beaten - with the ball smashing into off stump!

Morgan goes for a hard fought 48, Jos Buttler the new batsman. England needing a big finish coming into the last 10 overs.

4:01pm: 30 overs, ENG 112/3 - Morgan 37*, Stokes 19*

Colin de Grandhomme finishes an unreal spell of bowling. Ten overs, one maiden, one wicket for 24 runs. Brilliant.

3:46pm: 25 overs, ENG 91/3 - Morgan 26*, Stokes 9*

At the halfway stage, England are yet to reach triple figures. This pair have added 23 from 50 balls, de Grandhomme in particular is shining with the ball, with his seven overs going for just 14 runs.

3:31pm: 21 overs, ENG 75/3 - Morgan 15*, Stokes 4*

Sodhi has the ball on a string at the moment, he nearly gets Stokes with another googly, taking the leading edge but ballooning safely to cover. This England pair are looking to rebuild after the loss of the top order.

3:16pm: 16.5 overs, ENG 69/3 - Morgan 12*, Stokes 0*

WICKET! Bowled 'em! Sodhi strikes to remove Bairstow with a perfect googly! The ball pitches on off and turns back through the gate to knock the stumps over.

Bairstow goes for 19, Ben Stokes the new man.

3:01pm: 13.5 overs, ENG 53/2 - Bairstow 17*, Morgan 0*

WICKET! Root goes! England's danger man looks to charge de Grandhomme, trying to smack him over mid on but can only manage the toe end of the bat. Sodhi takes the catch coming forward to get rid of Root for 20.

Captain Eoin Morgan the next batsman.

2:49pm: 11 overs, ENG 40/1 - Bairstow 15*, Root 10*

Santner comes into the attack and England look to up the scoring rate. Joe Root is given a life as Kane Williamson puts down a sharp chance one handed. Root given a life on nine, that could cost New Zealand.

2:34pm: 8 overs, ENG 25/1 - Bairstow 10*, Root 0*

WICKET! Boult breaks through! A ball moving across the right hander has Roy fending outside the off stump, taking the edge of the bat through to Guptill who takes a good catch moving forward!

Roy goes for 15, Joe Root the new man.

2:21pm: 5 overs, ENG 15/0 - Roy 11*, Bairstow 4*

Southee getting some serious swing early on, Williamson employing three slips in the first few overs. Roy has taken the attack to Boult at the other end, cracking two boundaries in his last over, while Bairstow is struggling for timing with just four.

2:07pm: 2 overs, ENG 2/0 - Roy 2*, Bairstow 0*

Trent Boult with the ball from the other end, Bairstow on strike. Chance first ball! A shorter delivery from Boult has Bairstow defending on the back foot, a bit of extra bounce takes the shoulder of the bat and lobs up agonisingly short for a return catch. Bairstow survives.

Third ball is pitched up and Bairstow drives, but Henry Nicholls makes a brilliant diving stop at point. Good pressure early on. Fifth ball is short and Bairstow tries to pull, but gets no timing at all, five dots so far. Final ball is another dot. Maiden to start from Boult.

2:03pm: 1 over, ENG 2/0 - Roy 2*, Bairstow 0*

First ball swings from Southee! Moves away from the right handed Roy, who leaves it alone. Not as much swing second ball from Southee, straying onto Roy's pads, he tucks it away for two to get England's innings underway.

Roy defends the third ball, and the fourth ball is another away swinger from Southee, plenty of movement early on. Play and a miss from Roy fifth ball! What can Southee do last ball? A shorter ball that takes off a length, Roy leaves it alone.

1:57pm

Both sides making their way out to the pitch, Kane Williamson leads New Zealand out on his return to the team. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow follow.

Tim Southee with ball in hand, Jason Roy on strike.

1:35pm: TEAMS

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Tom Curran, 11 Mark Wood.

1:30pm: TOSS

The Black Caps have won the toss and elected to bowl.

PRE-GAME

The best-of-five series has boiled down to a best-of-three after England tied things up in Mount Maunganui, but if history is anything to go by, the Black Caps may have their best chance at retaking the lead this afternoon in Wellington.

In four ODI trips to the Cake Tin, England have never won a match - the most recent of those were three years ago against Sri Lanka in the World Cup where they failed to defend 320.

However, the Black Caps still enter the match with a couple of issues.

While Kane Williamson has passed a fitness test for the match, Ross Taylor has been ruled out with a quad strain he picked up in the second ODI.

As a result, the pressure continues to sit on the top end of the order with a senior batsman out of the line-up - either that or Mitchell Santner will be likely be forced to try and save the day for a third time.

''They have a good balance in the side," Santner said of England.