LIVE: England, Australia battle in Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first Rugby World Cup quarter final between England and Australia from Oita Stadium.

England 17-6 Australia

28 min: Lealiifano gives away a penalty for not rolling away from the ruck, the distance does not look like an issue for Farrell who decides to take the shot at goal to extend his sides lead.

He sends it straight through the middle!

25 min: Australia finally make their way deep in England's half again and are rewarded with a penalty. The Wallabies have chosen to take the kick for goal and Lealiifano drills it through the sticks.

TRY 20 min: Jonny May cannot stop scoring! Australia make a crucial error on attack which sees Henry Slade pick up the loose ball and put in a perfectly waited grubber for his outside man who goes over untouched! Two tries for May already. Farrell converts.

TRY 17 min: It's Jonny May! the English try scoring machine gets another one, this time in a World Cup final. England with set plays down both sides of the field manage to get the ball out to May's wing who goes over. Owen Farrell makes no mistake with the conversion.

15 min: England are heavy on attack deep in the Aussie half as a scrum move saw the English going inches from scoring. England with more attacking strike saw far.

11 min: Christian Lealiifano kicks for goal and makes no mistake! Australia take the early lead.

9 min: England looking heavy on attack in the Aussie half till the brilliance of Kurtley Beale reads the play beautifully and intercepts the ball to stream away deep in the English half and whens his team a penalty in kicking range.

6 min: Now the Wallabies collapse the scrum and give away the free kick to the English. England thump it down field to get out of their own half for the first time in this match.

4 min: England have given away a free kick to Australia and the Wallabies will now pack the scrum in the same position.

3 min: England defending well and forcing Australia into making an error which kills their attacking momentum. England get a scrum deep in their own half.

1 min: Jordan Petaia showing why he got the starting position ahead of James O'Connor with two strong runs as the Wallabies attack deep in England's half.

8:17pm: Australia kick-off and Reece Hodge gets this quarter final under way!

8.10pm: Both teams have entered the field with their game faces on! It will be the final game for one of these teams.

Teams line up for their national anthems.

PREVIEW

Eddie Jones coached side England come up against his birth country, Australia who are coached by Michael Cheika.

This match kicks-off under the roof of Oita Stadium, where the Wallabies played Uruguay in the pool stages. England meanwhile, play their first match here.

The winner of the this match will face the winner of the second quarter final between the All Blacks and Ireland later tonight in Tokyo.

TEAMS

Australia: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Tolu Latu, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Izack Rodda, 5. Rory Arnold, 6. David Pocock, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 8. Isi Naisarani, 9. Will Genia, 10. Christian Lealiifano, 11. Marika Koroibete, 12. Samu Kerevi, 13. Jordan Petaia, 14. Reece Hodge, 15. Kurtley Beale.

Reserves 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. James Slipper, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Adam Coleman, 20. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 21. Nic White, 22. Matt To’omua, 23. James O’Connor

England: 1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Mario Itoje, 5. Courtney Lawes, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Billy Vunipola, 9. Ben Youngs, 10. Owen Farrell, 11. Jonny May, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 13. Henry Slade, 14. Anthony Watson, 15. Elliot Daly.