LIVE: End to end New Zealand derby in Fiji as the Chiefs edge the Crusaders at half-time

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs takes a high ball from Nemani Nadolo of the Crusdaers during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Chiefs, AMI Stadium, Christchurch. Source: Photosport

CRU 13-17 CHF

HALF-TIME: We go a few minutes into over time here in the first half, but the Crusaders can't make anything of it as the Chiefs hold on buy the skin of their teeth. Chiefs lead the Crusaders here in Suva after an enthralling encounter between the two New Zealand sides.

CRU 13-17 CHF

39 mins: Line-out to the Chiefs after Goodhue over cooks a kick putting it out on the full. The Chiefs however lose the ball in the line-out and now the Crusaders are back on the attack, making it up to the 5 metre line.

CRU 13-17 CHF

36 mins: Scrum to the Chiefs after a knock on from Romano after the Crusaders again find themselves close to the Chiefs line. Leitch delivers for Cruden who makes another incredible kick into the Crusaders' half.

CRU 13-17 CHF

34 mins: Kerr-Barlow has just butchered a golden opportunity for the Chiefs, as he is unable to hook a kick for Lowe who looked to be in again for the Chiefs after another scintillating attack.

CRU 13-17 CHF

32 mins: Frenetic stuff here as the Crusaders again find themselves in a good attacking area but lose the ball after holding on it in the ruck. Cruden clears and puts the Chiefs again on the front foot.

CRU 13-17 CHF

29 mins: The Chiefs aren't resting on their laurels as Cruden again makes a slippery run up the middle after a darting run from Mackenzie. The ball is moved out wide after some slick interplay before the Chiefs push over the line. The Ref cant see it and goes upstairs to check the grounding and awards it soon after. TRY! Kane Hames looks to be the try scorer from close range. Cruden misses the conversion again.

CRU 13-10 CHF

26 mins: TRY! Or is it? Goodhue shows the ball and then darts around the Chiefs defenders before coming close to the try line, he then makes a miraculous offload for Samu but the ref goes upstairs to check for obstruction on Nathan Harris just before Goodhue made his break. The TMO confirms the try and the Crusaders are back in front. Mo'unga gets the extras.

CRU 6-10 CHF

23 mins: TRY! James Lowe shows off his football skills and scores for the Chiefs! It came after a horrendous bit of defensive play from George Bridge who gets an unfavourable bounce after a kick and then knocks it on before Lowe was able to pounce and kick the ball forward before scoring on the line. Cruden misses the extras again.

CRU 6-5 CHF

22 mins: Big step from Mataele who busts down the line but his good run is undone by a knock on and the Chiefs get out of danger there as the Crusaders looked dangerous down the right hand side. Scrum to the Chiefs.

CRU 6-5 CHF

19 mins: TRY! Nanai-Williamsons touches it down right in the corner after a brilliant run from Aaron Cruden who makes a long pass to Nanai-Williams. The try is really made from a short ball put in for Aaron Cruden before his mazy run from Anton Lienert-Brown. Fantastic rugby from the Chiefs here who look to take back the lead. Cruden misses the kick however and the Crusaders still lead by one point.

CRU 6-0 CHF

17mins: There is some movement from the Chiefs bench as Stephen 'Beaver' Donald comes on for Sam McNicol. Ryan Crotty not looking too flash either as he looks to come off for possibly a concussion test. Mataele comes on for the All Blacks midfielder.

CRU 6-0 CHF

15 mins: Mackenzie makes a darting run through the Crusaders defensive line around the half way mark before the Chiefs move the ball wide to the left. They manage to make it around 10 metres out before the ref penalises the Chiefs for playing th ball on the ground. Crusaders ball again.

CRU 6-0 CHF

12 mins: Mackenzie takes a beauty of a catch after a bomb from Mo'unga but the Chiefs are again pinged for a penalty right in front of the posts. Mo'unga lines it up and makes no mistake. Crusaders have the early lead here by 6 points to nil.

CRU 3-0 CHF

10 mins: Mo'unga lines up the kick and its good! Crusaders get the first points on the board.

CRU 0-0 CHF

8 mins: Michael Leitch gives away a penalty and now the Crusders put themselves 5 metres out from the Chiefs line after a good kick. The line-out is good as they begin to move the ball wide with the referee giving the Canterbury side advantage. Mo'unga decides to have a cheeky DROP GOAL but misses they instead get another penalty.

CRU 0-0 CHF

6 mins: The following line-out is good for the Crusaders as they clear again after this early pressure from the Chiefs who have again camped themselves near the 22.

CRU 0-0 CHF

4 mins: Aaron Cruden makes a cheeky little chip near the halfway line and regathers before the Chiefs lose the ball inside the Crusaders' half. Chiefs building some phases now near the halfway mark after they regain possesion before Cruden makes a monstrous kick near the Crusaders' 5metre line.

2 min: Some nervy moments here for the Chiefs as James Lowe cannons a clearance inside the Chiefs 22 into the back of a teammate, they later clear before the Crusaders come roaring forward.

KICK-OFF: Richie Mo'unga gets us underway here for this New Zealand Super Rugby derby in Suva.

PRE-MATCH

For the second year in a row the Chiefs and Crusaders are bringing Super Rugby to the Pacific.

In the same encounter last year, the Chiefs emerged 23-13 winners with the "home" side no doubt looking for a similar result to end the Crusaders' unbeaten 2017 campaign.

The Crusaders welcome their captain, Sam Whitelock, back into the starting side, with the All Blacks lock having missed the last few weeks due to suspension.

The Chiefs on the other hand are without second five Charlie Ngatai, who misses this weeks match after his struggles with a concussion suffered nearly a year ago.

The one-Test All Black has been suffering headaches.

TEAMS

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Tim Nanai-Williams, 13. Sam McNicol, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. James Lowe, 10. Aaron Cruden (c), 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8. Michael Leitch, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Mitchell Brown, 5. Brodie Retallick, 4. Dominic Bird, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Nathan Harris, 1. Kane Hames.

Reserves: 16. Hike Elliot, 17. Sigfried Fisi'ihoi, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Taleni Seu, 20. Liam Messam, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Stephen Donald, 23. Shaun Stevenson.

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Jordan Taufua, 7. Matt Todd, 6. Pete Samu, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Luke Romano, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.