 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


LIVE: Defending champs Crusaders take on Chiefs in another Super Rugby NZ derby showdown

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage on tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and the Chiefs at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Damian McKenzie in action for the Chiefs against the Crusaders. Super Rugby Semi-Final match between Crusaders and Chiefs at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 29th July 2017. Copyright photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Damian McKenzie in action for the Chiefs against the Crusaders.

Source: Photosport

13 mins: CRUSADERS 10 CHIEFS 0

TRY! Oh no! A poor pass from Damian McKenzie at halfway leads to a runaway try for his opposite Richie Mo'unga. McKenzie's pass hits the ground and Ryan Crotty gets a boot to it, Mo'unga has the speed to get to the bouncing ball just before the try-line and he dives over close to the posts for the Crusaders' second try.

Mo'unga converts his try from easy range.

5 mins: CRUSADERS 5 CHIEFS 0

TRY! Matt Todd powers his way over from close range to score for the Crusaders. It was Jack Goodhue who made the initial break but it is Todd who finishes it off for the Crusaders.

Richie Mo'unga attempt at goal hits the uprights - the Crusaders lead 5-0.

1 min: CRUSADERS 0 CHIEFS 0

What a start! Off a line-out set play the Chiefs miss out on scoring a five pointer. Damian McKenzie finds himself in some space before throwing a pin-point pass to Anton Lienert-Brown who powers his way deep inside the Crusaders' 22. 

The Chiefs mess up an opportunity to score, knocking the ball on just outside of the try-line.

KICK-OFF!

And we are underway! Damian McKenzie gets things started kicking deep to the Crusaders.

PRE-MATCH:

Defending champs the Crusaders suffered losses in their pre-season matches against the Hurricanes and Highlanders, but weren't at full strength with a few of their All Blacks players rested in the first game.

The Chiefs lost to the Blues a fortnight ago in their pre-season clash but defeated the Brumbies in their last warm-up match last week in Australia.

An interesting match-up tonight will be between the two No. 10s as Richie Mo'unga comes up against Damian McKenzie who normally plays at fullback for the Chiefs.

Last time these two sides met the Crusaders were victors 27-13 in last year's Super Rugby semi-final in Christchurch. 

TEAMS:

CRUSADERS: 1 Wyatt Crockett, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 4 Luke Romano, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Peter Samu, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Jordan Taufua, 9 Bryn Hall, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 11 George Bridge, 12 Ryan Crotty, 13 Jack Goodhue, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 15 David Havili.

RESERVES: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Chris King, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Billy Harmon, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele.

CHIEFS: 1 Aidan Ross, 2 Nathan Harris, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Dominic Bird, 6 Mitchell Brown, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 8 Taleni Seu, 9 Brad Weber, 10 Damian McKenzie, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 12 Johnny Faauli, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 15 Charlie Ngatai (co-captain).

RESERVES: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Atunaisa Moli, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Liam Messam, 20 Lachlan Boshier, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuiriorangi, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Sean Wainui.

Related

Crusaders

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Damian McKenzie in action for the Chiefs against the Crusaders. Super Rugby Semi-Final match between Crusaders and Chiefs at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 29th July 2017. Copyright photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Defending champs Crusaders take on Chiefs in another Super Rugby NZ derby showdown

00:15
2
Carlos Garcia Knight finished in 11th place in the men's big air final in PyeongChang.

'It just sucks for me because I know I had it' - Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight crashes out of Olympic medal contention

00:31
3
The Blues lost another local derby, going down 41-34 to the Highlanders.

'The tournament's not won in the first week' – Tana Umaga philosophical after Blues' opening loss

00:32
4
Walter Sisulu University performed Kapa O Pango before their clash with Rhodes University.

South African university side show off perfect rendition of All Blacks' haka

00:15
5
The Aces won by six wickets over Central Districts in the national one-day final at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

Auckland Aces win Ford Trophy, cruise to victory over Central Stags in national one-day final

02:16
One of the biggest players in the volunteer tourism sector is stopping their placements in international orphanages.

Child exploitation fears lead to Kiwi volunteers being phased out of overseas orphanages

One of the biggest players in the volunteer tourism sector, NZ based International Volunteer HQ, is stopping their placements in international orphanages.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 