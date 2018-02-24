LIVE: Defending champs Crusaders take on Chiefs in another Super Rugby NZ derby showdown

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage on tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and the Chiefs at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Damian McKenzie in action for the Chiefs against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

13 mins: CRUSADERS 10 CHIEFS 0

TRY! Oh no! A poor pass from Damian McKenzie at halfway leads to a runaway try for his opposite Richie Mo'unga. McKenzie's pass hits the ground and Ryan Crotty gets a boot to it, Mo'unga has the speed to get to the bouncing ball just before the try-line and he dives over close to the posts for the Crusaders' second try.

Mo'unga converts his try from easy range.

5 mins: CRUSADERS 5 CHIEFS 0

TRY! Matt Todd powers his way over from close range to score for the Crusaders. It was Jack Goodhue who made the initial break but it is Todd who finishes it off for the Crusaders.

Richie Mo'unga attempt at goal hits the uprights - the Crusaders lead 5-0.

1 min: CRUSADERS 0 CHIEFS 0

What a start! Off a line-out set play the Chiefs miss out on scoring a five pointer. Damian McKenzie finds himself in some space before throwing a pin-point pass to Anton Lienert-Brown who powers his way deep inside the Crusaders' 22.

The Chiefs mess up an opportunity to score, knocking the ball on just outside of the try-line.

KICK-OFF!

And we are underway! Damian McKenzie gets things started kicking deep to the Crusaders.

PRE-MATCH:

Defending champs the Crusaders suffered losses in their pre-season matches against the Hurricanes and Highlanders, but weren't at full strength with a few of their All Blacks players rested in the first game.

The Chiefs lost to the Blues a fortnight ago in their pre-season clash but defeated the Brumbies in their last warm-up match last week in Australia.

An interesting match-up tonight will be between the two No. 10s as Richie Mo'unga comes up against Damian McKenzie who normally plays at fullback for the Chiefs.

Last time these two sides met the Crusaders were victors 27-13 in last year's Super Rugby semi-final in Christchurch.

TEAMS:

CRUSADERS: 1 Wyatt Crockett, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 4 Luke Romano, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Peter Samu, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Jordan Taufua, 9 Bryn Hall, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 11 George Bridge, 12 Ryan Crotty, 13 Jack Goodhue, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 15 David Havili.

RESERVES: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Chris King, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Billy Harmon, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele.

CHIEFS: 1 Aidan Ross, 2 Nathan Harris, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Dominic Bird, 6 Mitchell Brown, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 8 Taleni Seu, 9 Brad Weber, 10 Damian McKenzie, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 12 Johnny Faauli, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 15 Charlie Ngatai (co-captain).