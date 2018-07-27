LIVE: Crusaders push lead out to intimidating margin after scoring early in second half

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this evening's Super Rugby semi-final between the Crusaders and Hurricanes at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

58min: CRU 25-7 HUR

Stoppage in play as someone has decided to make their way onto the pitch. C'mon people...

55min: CRU 25-7 HUR

Crusaders try a short kick from the scrum to be chased but it's over cooked and the Hurricanes kill the ball in their in-goal. 22m dropout coming up.

53min: CRU 25-7 HUR

Hurricanes backline gets slow ball from the scrum and the Crusaders fly up to shut them down. Goodhue hits Jordie hard and there's a knock on. No advantage so it's a Crusaders scrum 30m from the Hurricanes line.

51min: CRU 25-7 HUR

Hurricanes forwards continue to struggle as the Crusaders come through for a steal at a lineout on halfway. But Whitelock can't hold onto it and it's a knock on. Hurricanes scrum on halfwya.

48min: CRU 25-7 HUR

Hurricanes survive after the Crusaders are penalised for not releasing the ball. Defence finally holds and Barrett finds touch. Hurricanes lineout just outside their 22m.

47min: CRU 25-7 HUR

Bad to worse for the Hurricanes as their forward pack is penalised for another collapsed scrum. Mo'unga finds touch and it's a Crusaders lineout on the Hurricanes' 22m. Something needs to change here or the Hurricanes are going to be in a world of trouble.

45min: CRU 25-7 HUR

CRU TRY! The Crusaders make the Hurricanes pay after Goodhue makes a break down the right wing. He finds Read for support and the All Blacks skipper is taken down a few metres short. The Crusaders are quick to it though and Hall fires a short ball to Havili who is sprinting onto it. He's too close to stop and smashes over the line from 4m out. Perfect start for the home side.

43min: CRU 18-7 HUR

First scrum of the second half already after the Hurricanes bring the ball over hafway with seven phases of play. But they bring it back to the right and it's knocked on by Milner-Skudder. Crusaders scrum 30m from their line.

40min: CRU 18-7 HUR

Barrett gets it going again.

HT: CRU 18-7 HUR

First half in the books and it's been a bit sloppy to be fair. Both backlines are struggling with ball in hand and making uncharacteristic knock-ons. That's meaning a lot of scrums and putting even more pressure on this Hurricanes' pack than there already was which has led to the scoreboard standing the way it is. The Crusaders really swung things in their favour with another textbook five minute spell to add those two penalties before the hooter. Hurricanes have shown glimpses of being able to win this match but they'll need more than that to do it. We'll be back soon with the second half.

40+3min: CRU 18-7 HUR

Hurricanes work for 12 phases but go nowhere besides left and right. There's a knock on and the Crusaders recover it to kick into touch.

40min: CRU 18-7 HUR

Hurricanes will get one last chance here after the ball dies in a Crusaders ruck after the kickoff. Hurricanes scrum 40m from the Crusaders line.

39min: CRU 18-7 HUR

CRU THREE! Crusaders chip in another three after Mo'unga makes a dummy on his 22m and breaks the line. He links up with Tamanivalu and the big winger busts two tackles before he's finally taken down 10m short. The Crusaders recylce quickly, Hurricanes are offside and there's no advantage so it's a penalty. Whitelock staying composed here and choses the free three over a 5m lineout.

36min: CRU 15-7 HUR

CRU THREE! Crusaders push the lead to eight through Mo'unga's boot. That dangerous forward pack destroys the Hurricanes at scrum time and it resulted in a penalty 40m out.

34min: CRU 12-7 HUR

Still waiting on that scrum to get set after multiple resets. There's been a stoppage in play as Riccitelli gets attention.

31min: CRU 12-7 HUR

Big error from Jordie and the Crusaders are back on the attack. After trading kicks off kickoff, Jordie thumps one down field but he's put way too much on this and it goes dead. That means it's a Crusaders scrum all the way back in the Hurricanes half - about 35m from the Hurricanes' line.

29min: CRU 12-7 HUR

CRU TRY! Bridge goes in on the left wing! Crusaders powered to within 5m of the line before a big pass to Bridge gave him enough space to finish. Steps inside his man and falls on the line to score. Crusaders back in front.

27min: CRU 7-7 HUR

The Crusaders score an intercept 20m from their line and Bridge is off and running. The ball goes down on halfway and the Crusaders try to recycle quickly. It comes to the backline and there's a head-high tackle from Laumape. No advantage so the whistle goes. Mo'unga finds touch and it's a Crusaders lineout 20m from the Hurricanes line. How quickly things change...

25min: CRU 7-7 HUR

After a clearance by Mo'unga, the Hurricanes come back through a break by Perenara. He offloads to Evans who in turn finds Smith and they're into the Crusaders' 22m. There's space on the left wing and they attack it with a low cross kick. Havili soars to deny Lam and gets a piece of it as it goes into touch. Hurricanes with another chance here - it's their lineout 10m from the Crusaders' line.

22min: CRU 7-7 HUR

Big change already as Jordan Taufua's night is over. He's off with an arm injury. Pete Samu is on. On the field, it's a Crusaders lineout inside their 22m after a loose ball is kicked into touch by the Hurricanes.

19min: CRU 7-7 HUR

HUR TRY! Benefit of the doubt gives Savea a try! He goes for the right corner with Goodhue and Crotty sweeping across to take him into touch. He reaches out to score as he's taken out so the TMO is called in to check if he got it down before going out. The on-field call was a a try and no definitive evidence can prove otherwise so it's given. All tied up!

17min: CRU 7-0 HUR

Hurricanes with a chance to strike back right away after Mo'unga drops the ball cold in the pocket! Was set to clear after the kickoff and straight up butterfingers the pass. Hurricanes scrum 10m from the Crusaders line.

16min: CRU 7-0 HUR

CRU TRY! Crusaders break the deadlock with Mo'unga. They get close to the chalk after Goodhue breaks the line from the lineout. It comes back to the left and Mo'unga dummies, the hole opens up 5m out and he runs through it to score near the posts.

14min: CRU 0-0 HUR

Hurricanes forward pack gets some momentum as they win a penalty at the scrum for a collapsed scrum. However, Beauden blows it as his kick for touch doesn't go out! It gets even worse as the Crusaders return it and Evans is penalised for being offside in the ruck. Crusaders kick for touch and show Beauden how its done. Crusaders lineout on the Canes' 22m.

12min: CRU 0-0 HUR

Crusaders go to the backline off the scrum but there's a knock on in the midfield! Big chance blown there. Hurricanes scrum 15m from their own line.

10min: CRU 0-0 HUR

Crusaders blitz their way back into the Hurricanes half after another great kick return. This time it's Bridge down the left wing but his pass is intercepted by Perenara. Canes clear and the Crusaders run it right back. They're set up 30m out and look to go left but the Hurricanes try another intercept. It goes to ground for a knock on so Crusaders get a scrum 25 from the Hurricanes line.

7min: CRU 0-0 HUR

Crusaders find space down the right wing with Havili after he makes a break returning a kick from inside his 22m. Crusaders try to recycle quickly on halfway as the Hurricanes recover but it's ugly. They make some more metres with the forwards before going left again but the pass doesn't stick with Goodhue. Another scrum coming up. This time a Hurricanes feed just inside their half.

5min: CRU 0-0 HUR

Crusaders try a short dropout and it catches the Canes offguard. Beauden swoops in to take the bouncing ball but knocks it on. No advantage for the Crusaders so its a scrum near halfway in their half. Cheeky move their from the homeside pays off.

3min: CRU 0-0 HUR

Crusaders are penalised at the lineout for grabbing the jumper and the Hurricanes chose to go for three. Jordie steps up on halfway, it's got the distance but he's hooked it to the left! Crusaders 22m dropout coming up. Early warning sign from the Hurricanes - they're going to try anything to get a lead and a win.

1min: CRU 0-0 HUR

Jordie clears after the kickoff and the Crusaders run it back through Bridge to halfway. He links up with Read who finds support in Taufua. Taufua goes for an offload but throws it into touch. Hurricanes lineout on halfway.

KICKOFF

Mo'unga gets it going and we're off in Christchurch!

TEAM NEWS

The Hurricanes have confirmed Ardie Savea won't play tonight. As a result, Reed Prinsep takes the No.20 jersey for the visitors.

PREVIEW

It doesn't get much bigger.

Two top Kiwi sides scrapping it out to make next week's final with 23 All Blacks spread across both tames named to take part.

But of those 23, a whopping 14 will gear up for the home side tonight with the Crusaders naming 12 to start and unofficial No.13 Jordan Taufua mixed in there as well at blindside flanker.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson says it's the kind of game players dream of.

"This game is going to be huge, it doesn’t get any bigger than a New Zealand derby match in the knockout stages of Super Rugby.

"Everyone who has worn the jersey for us this season has performed so this was the hardest team to name because of the great depth we have in our squad. Joe has worked extremely hard to get back in time for Finals footy, and he joins a powerful forward pack, who are ready for the challenge on Saturday night.

"It’s always a privilege to play at home, but to host a semi-final in front of our fans adds another level of anticipation and pride to the mix. Our fans have been right behind us all season and we’re excited to once again play for them in this week’s semi-final."

The Hurricanes admit they're in for a tough contest but they're keeping things simpe.

"If they score 30, we need to score 31. It'll come down to opportunities I think," head coach Chris Boyd said.

TEAMS

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor

Hurricanes: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Blade Thomson, 7 Gareth Evans, 6 Brad Shields (c), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith