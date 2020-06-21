LIVE: Crusaders make their long-awaited return to rugby, taking on Hurricanes in Wellington

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Hurricanes and the Crusaders at SKY Stadium in Wellington.

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Hurricanes. 2019 Investec Super Rugby Semi Final. Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch Source: Photosport

Hurricanes 6 - 12 Crusaders

18 mins - Garden Bachop kicks another penalty from out in front, a much needed addition to the Hurricanes points tally as the Crusaders continue to move forward at pace. Hurricanes now trail by six.

13 mins - Try Crusaders! Braydon Ennor scores after recieving a well weighted grubber kick from Bryn Hall that sat up perfectly. Playing under penalty advantage so the Crusaders went with the grubber option and it paid off. Mo'unga's kick just misses to the left. Crusaders ahead by 9.

11 mins - Hurricanes now back under pressure with a Crusaders lineout 10m away from the Hurricanes 22m line.

9 mins - TJ Perenara makes a dart up the sideline after gathering the ball up from some broken play. The Canes just can't seem to work their way out of their own half though despite some promising runs.

7 mins - Jackson Garden-Bachop slots an easy penalty attempt in front of the posts bringing the Crusaders lead down to just 4 points.

1 mins - TRY! That was fast! The wayward lineout attempt proves to be costly, Sevu Reece dots down in the right hand corner after the Crusaders storm up the field as the Hurricanes have no one home. Mo'unga's conversion attempt is succssful. Crusaders off to the best possible start.

0 mins - Hurricanes Jackson Gardon Bachop gets the game under way kicking straight to Sam Whitelock. Brynn Hall puts the ball into touch, followed by a messy lineout from the Hurricanes.

3:30pm - Just minutes away from kickoff now as the teams run out on to the pitch. Conditions are clear overhead with a strong southerly breeze.

With the Crusaders having a bye last week, todays match against the Hurricanes marks the first game of the Super Rugby Aotearoa completion for the Christchurch based side. Today will also be the first time the Crusaders take to the field in over three months.

Last week the Hurricanes fell to the Blues 30-20, and today will be the first home game for the Canes since Super Rugby's return.

Hurricanes forwards, Ardie Savea and Vaea Fifita have been moved into the starting side. Savea's inclusion in the starting XV means it will be his first start at any level of rugby since the All Blacks World Cup semi-final defeat to England last year.

Both Barretts will be watching from afar with Crusaders skipper, Scott Barrett, ruled out due to a foot injury and Hurricanes' fullback Jordie Barrett still out with a shoulder injury.

Hooker, Codie Taylor will stand in as Crusaders captain in place of Scott Barrett.

The Crusaders backline will be bolstered by the return of David Havili, with today's match to be his first game of rugby following emergency bowel surgery in March.

Crusaders Coach Scott Robertson, applauded the 25-year-old's return to health.

"Huge respect to Dave for his determination and athleticism," Robertson said.

"To see the nick he's in, for the position he was in health-wise a few months ago - it was touch and go for a while.

"Now he's playing rugby, he's coming off the bench and starting to integrate slowly into the team, to the full pace of it.

"As we know, he can cover multiple positions, and he's a real leader in our group."

Hurricanes: 15. Chase Tiatia, 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (cc), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Vaea Fifita, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Dane Coles (cc), 1. Fraser Armstrong.

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ben May, 18. Alex Fidown, 19. Scott Scrafton. 20. Gareth Evans, 21. Jamie Booth, 22. Billy Proctor, 23. Kobus van Wyk.

Crusaders: 15: Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Billy Harmon, 6. Cullen Grace, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor (c), 1. Joe Moody.