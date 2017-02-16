LIVE: Crusaders look to keep perfect record against high flying Highlanders

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of today's Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and the Highlanders in Christchurch.

6 mins: Crusaders 7 Highlanders 0

Marty Banks is through now! He gets a pass back inside to Lentjes! Matt Faddes puts a kick through that Havili cleans up at the back. What a start from both sides.

4 mins: Crusaders 7 Highlanders 0

Matt Todd goes close! Mo'unga puts a kick up for Tamanivalu on the other wing. The Crusaders keep the ball alive and George Bridge goes close! Held up and forced back into play by Fekitoa! The Crusaders camped on the Highlanders' line at the moment. Drummond gets the ball and scores! He picks-and-goes before crossing over after throwing a dummy. Crusaders start this match in style! Mo'unga makes the kick without trouble.

1 min: Crusaders 0 Highlanders 0

Straight away the Crusaders win a penalty, Malakai Fekitoa takes out the man in the air. The Crusaders have a lineout in a great position.

KICK OFF

We're away! Richie Mo'unga kicks off deep into the Highlanders' territory.

2:34pm

The Crusaders next out, Sam Whitelock leads the way for his side - looking for their 14th consecutive win this season.

2:33pm

Both sides making their way to the field. The Highlanders led out first by their captain Ben Smith, who becomes the side's most capped player of all time playing his 128th game.

2:26pm

AMI Stadium is sold out! Kick off not too far away now.

2:23pm

A good crowd is building here in Christchurch. Plenty of support for both sides in the ground, we could be in for a classic here!

PRE-MATCH:

Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during a Super Rugby game between Crusaders and the Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. Source: Photosport

The Crusaders return to full strength in the tight five with coach Scott Robertson selecting Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, and Owen Franks in the front row.

While Luke Romano pairs up with skipper Sam Whitelock in the second row.

Both the Crusaders and the Highlanders are coming off big wins against Aussie teams last week, with the NZ players having a last chance to impress All Blacks selectors.

Highlanders' Ben Smith was impressive last week against the Rebels and will be up against David Havili who has had a wonderful 2017 Super Rugby campaign so far.

The Crusaders are on top of the Super Rugby standings still undefeated this season, a win for the Highlanders will help boost their play-off chances.

Crusaders: 1.Joe Moody, 2.Codie Taylor, 3.Owen Franks, 4.Luke Romano, 5.Sam Whitelock (captain), 6.Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7.Matt Todd, 8.Jordan Taufua, 9.Mitchell Drummond, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.George Bridge, 12.Ryan Crotty, 13.Jack Goodhue, 14.Seta Tamanivalu, 15.David Havili.

Reserves: 16.Ben Funnell, 17.Wyatt Crockett, 18.Michael Alaalatoa, 19.Quinten Strange, 20.Jed Brown, 21.Bryn Hall, 22.Mitchell Hunt, 23.Israel Dagg.

Highlanders: 1.Daniel Lienert-Brown, 2.Liam Coltman, 3.Siate Tokolahi, 4.Alex Ainley, 5.Tom Franklin, 6.Gareth Evans, 7.James Lentjes, 8.Luke Whitelock, 9.Aaron Smith,10.Marty Banks, 11.Richard Buckman, 12.Rob Thompson, 13.Malakai Fekitoa, 14.Waisake Naholo, 15.Ben Smith (co-captain).