 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


LIVE: Crusaders look to keep perfect record against high flying Highlanders

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of today's Super Rugby clash between the Crusaders and the Highlanders in Christchurch. 

6 mins: Crusaders 7 Highlanders 0

Marty Banks is through now! He gets a pass back inside to Lentjes! Matt Faddes puts a kick through that Havili cleans up at the back. What a start from both sides.

4 mins: Crusaders 7 Highlanders 0

Matt Todd goes close! Mo'unga puts a kick up for Tamanivalu on the other wing. The Crusaders keep the ball alive and George Bridge goes close! Held up and forced back into play by Fekitoa! The Crusaders camped on the Highlanders' line at the moment. Drummond gets the ball and scores! He picks-and-goes before crossing over after throwing a dummy. Crusaders start this match in style! Mo'unga makes the kick without trouble.

1 min: Crusaders 0 Highlanders 0

Straight away the Crusaders win a penalty, Malakai Fekitoa takes out the man in the air. The Crusaders have a lineout in a great position.

KICK OFF

We're away! Richie Mo'unga kicks off deep into the Highlanders' territory.

2:34pm

The Crusaders next out, Sam Whitelock leads the way for his side - looking for their 14th consecutive win this season.

2:33pm

Both sides making their way to the field. The Highlanders led out first by their captain Ben Smith, who becomes the side's most capped player of all time playing his 128th game.

2:26pm

AMI Stadium is sold out! Kick off not too far away now.

2:23pm

A good crowd is building here in Christchurch. Plenty of support for both sides in the ground, we could be in for a classic here!

PRE-MATCH:

Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during the Investec Super Rugby game between Crusaders v Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 12 July 2014 Photo: Joseph Johnson/www.photosport.co.nz

Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during a Super Rugby game between Crusaders and the Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Source: Photosport

The Crusaders return to full strength in the tight five with coach Scott Robertson selecting Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, and Owen Franks in the front row. 

While Luke Romano pairs up with skipper Sam Whitelock in the second row.

Both the Crusaders and the Highlanders are coming off big wins against Aussie teams last week, with the NZ players having a last chance to impress All Blacks selectors.

Highlanders' Ben Smith was impressive last week against the Rebels and will be up against David Havili who has had a wonderful 2017 Super Rugby campaign so far.

The Crusaders are on top of the Super Rugby standings still undefeated this season, a win for the Highlanders will help boost their play-off chances.

Crusaders: 1.Joe Moody, 2.Codie Taylor, 3.Owen Franks, 4.Luke Romano, 5.Sam Whitelock (captain), 6.Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7.Matt Todd, 8.Jordan Taufua, 9.Mitchell Drummond, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.George Bridge, 12.Ryan Crotty, 13.Jack Goodhue, 14.Seta Tamanivalu, 15.David Havili.

Reserves: 16.Ben Funnell, 17.Wyatt Crockett, 18.Michael Alaalatoa, 19.Quinten Strange, 20.Jed Brown, 21.Bryn Hall, 22.Mitchell Hunt, 23.Israel Dagg.

Highlanders: 1.Daniel Lienert-Brown, 2.Liam Coltman, 3.Siate Tokolahi, 4.Alex Ainley, 5.Tom Franklin, 6.Gareth Evans, 7.James Lentjes, 8.Luke Whitelock, 9.Aaron Smith,10.Marty Banks, 11.Richard Buckman, 12.Rob Thompson, 13.Malakai Fekitoa, 14.Waisake Naholo, 15.Ben Smith (co-captain).

Reserves: 16.Ash Dixon (co-captain), 17.AkiSeiuli, 18.Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19.Joe Wheeler, 20.Elliot Dixon, 21.Kayne Hammington, 22.Lima Sopoaga, 23.Matt Faddes.

Related

Crusaders

Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Flying Team NZ climb to the top, Oracle suffer another loss to Artemis Racing

00:27
2
Team NZ's Burling held his ground and kept tight lipped when pressed for team details.

'That's something a few people would like to know, mate' - Burling shuts down reporter when pressed about TNZ's secret playbook

00:30
3
Peter Burling looked as though he jumped the gun but timed his run to perfection.

Watch: Perfect start! Classy Team New Zealand boost past Dean Barker's Team Japan

00:30
4
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Relentless Team NZ pull off commanding win and end Team France's America's Cup campaign

5
Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during the Investec Super Rugby game between Crusaders v Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 12 July 2014 Photo: Joseph Johnson/www.photosport.co.nz

LIVE: Crusaders look to keep perfect record against high flying Highlanders

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


00:30
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ