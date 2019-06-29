LIVE: Crusaders, Jaguares battle it out for 2019 Super Rugby title

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live coverage of the 2019 Super Rugby final, with the Crusaders hosting the Jaguares at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.

8:03pm: 27 mins - Crusaders 7 Jaguares 3

TRY!!! The Crusaders strike from nowhere! Bridge kicks to Bonilla, before Todd claims the ball at the breakdown. Read goes wide to Whitelock, who passes inside to Taylor.

Taylor is through, and he scores wide on the left for the Crusaders' first points of the night.

Mo'unga with the conversion attempt, and jeez - it's a beauty! Crusaders take the lead in style!

8:00pm: 25 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 3

Slight stoppage with Matera hurt for the Jagaures. Kieran Read gives a team talk in the Crusaders' huddle. Jaguares lineout. Creevy throws and again the Jaguares look to keep hold of the ball. Cubelli goes for the box kick, Reece accepts. Hall kicks now as Bonilla claims.

The Crusaders turn the ball over, but they can't hold on. The ball goes wide for Moroni on the wing, but Bridge tackles him into touch to win a lineout for the Crusaders.

7:56pm: 21 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 3

Penalty against Moody at the scrum, Jaguares lineout right inside Crusaders territory. Bonilla tries to kick over the top, but Hall is there to take the mark. He kicks into touch for another Jaguares lineout.

7:51pm: 16 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 3

Penalty! Jaguares scrum, and they'll run off the back again. Ennor tries to intercept Boffelli's pass but knocks on, so we'll have another scrum.

Cubelli feeds, and Moroni runs off the back. Advantage for the Jagaures as they get into the 22. The ball goes into touch, but we'll go back for the penalty. The Jaguares want the points.

Bonilla for the first points of the night, and he slots it! The Jaguares take the lead!

7:45pm: 10 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

Franks runs at the Jaguares' line, but has the ball stolen by de la Fuente. Bonilla kicks long, but Bridge grounds the ball to force a 22-dropout.

7:43pm: 8 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

Cubelli feeds and the Crusaders scrum does the goods! The Jaguares are going backwards before another box kick. Bridge claims it before Hall tries a kick of his own into the corner. Bonilla returns fire, but the ball goes into touch for a Crusaders lineout.

Taylor throws long for Mo'unga and the Crusaders can attack again. The Crusaders look to Bridge on the wing, but Taylor's tip-on is forward. Another Jaguares scrum.

7:40pm: 5 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

The Jaguares win their own scrum, before Cubelli goes for the box kick. It's not out and straight to Reece. The Crusaders can run the ball now. Advantage for the Crusaders as the Jagaures knock on in an attempted intercept. Bridge tries to take the line on, but loses the ball forward, Jaguares scrum.

7:38pm: 3 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

Hall feeds, and Read takes the ball from the back of the scrum. The Crusaders go wide to Sevu Reece, who offloads to Mo'unga before going into touch. Mo'unga is tackled but loses the ball forward in the tackle of Boffelli. Jaguares scrum now.

7:36pm: 1 min - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

Straight away the Jaguares try to run the ball from inside their own half. The Crusaders have turned the ball over and have the advantage! The home side spill the ball, we'll go back for a Crusaders scrum.

7:35pm: KICK OFF - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

We're away! Richie Mo'unga sends the ball into the Christchurch sky to start the 2019 Super Rugby final!

7:34pm

Healthy cheer for the Jaguares as they take the field. They'll need to make history tonight to claim the trophy, the Crusaders with a perfect home record in play off matches.

7:32pm

The Crusaders are first out of the tunnel, meanwhile Scott Robertson is out on the field pumping the crowd up!

7:30pm

Both sides in the sheds, final preparations well underway. Kick off not far away now.

7:20pm

Argentina captain Augustin Creevy is giving the Jaguares a serious rark up out on field. The visitors are pumped for tonight - and why wouldn't you be!

7:00pm

Good evening! What a treat we're in for tonight. Orangetheory Stadium is sold out, with Christchurch out in force to support their side towards another title. The Jagaures won't be alone though, with a gathering of Argentinian fans are in the house as well.

Kick off around half an hour away!

PREVIEW

If you're feeling a bit of deja vu, you aren't alone, with the Crusaders tonight lining up in the hopes of a third straight Super Rugby final.

Scott Robertson's side have conquered all before them to once again have a shot at the trophy as the overwhelming favourites for tonight's final.

Standing in their way, a Jaguares side already having made history by reaching their first ever final, and are by no means here to make up the numbers.

The hosts are saying goodbye to a number of players and staff tonight, with the likes of Kieran Read, Owen Franks and Jordan Taufua leaving, joined by assistant coach Ronan O'Gara next season.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Kieran Read, 7. Matt Todd, 6. Whetu Douglas, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Mitchell Dunshea, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. George Bower, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Jordan Taufua, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23 Will Jordan.

Jaguares: 15. Emiliano Boffelli, 14. Matias Moroni, 13. Matias Orlando, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente (c), 11. Ramiro Moyano, 10. Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9. Tomas Cubelli, 8. Javier Ortega Desio, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Pablo Matera, 5. Tomas Lavanini, 4. Guido Petti, 3. Santiago Medrano, 2. Agustin Creevy, 1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.