LIVE: Crusaders defence denies Blues early as they carve out lead with pair of snappy tries

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Super Rugby contest between the Crusaders and the Blues at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

37min: CRU 12-5 BLU

The ball comes off the top and Pulu fires it to the midfield but there's a knock on. To make matters worse, two phases later the Blues are penalised for being offside. Once again, they fail to convert in the Crusaders' 22m. Crusaders kick for touch and find a lineout on halfway.

36min: CRU 12-5 BLU

Perofeta gets outside his defender to run into the Crusaders' half. He's brought down but the Blues recycle it quickly. getting it back to the midfield. They look for the left wing with a cross kick but it sails out on the full. Ref comes back for advantage for offside. Blues use it to kick for touch and it's a Blues lineout 10m from the Crusaders' line.

34min: CRU 12-5 BLU

Crusaders work the ball back into the Blues' half but again they're handling lets them down. There's a knock on on the right wing and it gives the Blues a scrum just inside their own half.

32min: CRU 12-5 BLU

BLU TRY! The Blues finally get on the scoreboard but would you believe it, it was from an interception. Not their own ball. Nanai snipes a pass by Dagg on the left wing and streaks from halfway to score in the left corner. Dagg's pass wasn't bad. Just well read by Nanai.

29min: CRU 12-0 BLU

Once again, the Blues are denied as the Crusaders get a turnover close to their line. They look to run it out but that gets stopped on halfway after Todd can't pull in a wide pass. Blues scrum on halfway but you've got to credited the Crusaders' defence tonight so far. The Blues have had a lot of ball and territory but can't get anything with it.

26min: CRU 12-0 BLU

Blues have another attacking chance after the Crusaders are penalised for a head high tackle on Perofeta. The kick gets them a lineout 10m from the line.

24min: CRU 12-0 BLU

CRU TRY! Crisp, flat passes puts Bridge in space on the left wing with 5m to go and he's in. Jeez that'll hurt the Blues. 21 phases and they couldn't muster any points. The Crusaders come away with seven points on a third of that possession.

21min: CRU 5-0 BLU

Blues get down into the Crusaders' 22m thanks to a great run by Duffie down the right wing. Blues try to muscle up from there and after 15 phases their 5m short. After 21 phases the Blues try to go wide but Sam Whitelock intercepts it. He finds support and Crotty kicks it ahead. Blues recover it but the Crusaders are all over the ball and force a knock on. Crusaders scrum on the Blues' 22m.

17min: CRU 5-0 BLU

Some strong defence from the Blues stops the Crusaders dead in their tracks and it leads to a penalty for not releasing the ball. Crusaders had eight phases there but ended up going backwards. Blues take the penalty and kick for touch. Their lineout is 35m from the Crusaders' line.

14min: CRU 5-0 BLU

A couple of scrum resets leads to a penalty for the Crusaders as the Blues collapse. Crusaders kick for touch and get a lineout on the Blues' 22m.

12min: CRU 5-0 BLU

The Blues can't make any indents and they're penalised for not releasing. Big chance goes begging. However Mo'unga's kick doesn't find touch so the Blues bring it back to halfway. They shift the ball to the right and Nanai gets hit by Bridge and loses the ball in the process. No advantage, Crusaders scrum on halfway.

9min: CRU 5-0 BLU

Blues with an attacking chance after they earn a penalty for offside. They turn down the three on offer and kick for touch. Lineout 10m from the Crusaders line coming up.

7min: CRU 5-0 BLU

Blues build pressure on halfway for seven phases before trying for space on the left. However Tamanivalu attempts an intercept and knocks it on to stop it. No advantage, Blues scrum on halfway.

5min: CRU 5-0 BLU

CRU TRY! Quick hands by the Crusaders lets Crotty put Goodhue in space and he's too close to the line to stop. Dives over to score early in this game. Not the start the Blues wanted.

3min: CRU 0-0 BLU

Worrying signs early for the Blues as Tamanivalu busts through 3 tackles on the right wing as the Crusaders go from their 22m to the Blues'. He gets it back infield to Goodhue he links up with Taufua. Taufua is broght down 5m short. The Crusaders try to recycle quick to the left but it's loose. Ref comes back for offside advantage and it's a Crusaders scrum 5m from the Blues line.

KICKOFF

We're off in Christchurch via Mo'unga's boot.

PREVIEW

Jordan Taufua against the Blues Source: Photosport

The Blues want to farewell Jerome Kaino with an upset Super Rugby win when the curtain comes down on their forgettable Super Rugby campaign.



Coach Tana Umaga's men will try to end an 18-match winless run against Kiwi opponents when they face the defending champion Crusaders in Christchurch tonight.



They may need to rely on complacency from the hosts, who are confirmed top qualifiers for the finals after winning their past 11 games.



Umaga believes his players will lift for 35-year-old All Blacks stalwart Kaino, whose 139th game for the Blues is his last before departing for French club Toulouse.



"This game means a lot. We want to send Jerome off in the best possible fashion," Umaga said.



"We are going into a cauldron in Christchurch but we have to go with eyes wide open and also take confidence from the game last week."



The 42-24 loss to the Hurricanes was their 11th, leaving the former Super Rugby powerhouses on the verge of equalling their second-worst season record.



The worst was a 3-13 return in 2015, the final season under John Kirwan before Umaga began his unflattering tenure.



The Blues' lone starting change this week is at lock, where Ben Nee-Nee replaces the injured Matiaha Martin.



The Crusaders have made six changes from the team who trumped the Highlanders 45-22.



Only one member of their all-All Black tight five - captain Sam Whitelock - remains while Israel Dagg returns at fullback in just his fourth appearance of an injury-ravaged season.

TEAMS

Crusaders: 15 Israel Dagg, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 4 Quinten Strange, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Andrew Makalio, 1 Tim Perry

Replacements: 16 Sam Anderson-Heather, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Donald Brighouse, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

Blues: 15 Matt Duffie, 14 Melani Nanai, 13 Michael Collins, 12 Rieko Ioane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Augustine Pulu (c), 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Ben Nee-Nee, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Matt Moulds, 1 Alex Hodgman