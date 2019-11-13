LIVE: Crusaders begin quest for fourth straight Super Rugby title against Waratahs

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby encounter between the Crusaders and the Waratahs at Trafalgar Park, Nelson.

Source: 1 NEWS

PREVIEW

With three straight Super Rugby titles under their belts, the Crusaders tonight begin their attempt for a fourth consecutive crown.

Having waved goodbye to a wealth of All Blacks experience, with Kieran Read, Ryan Crotty and Owen Franks among those to leave New Zealand, a fresh-faced Crusaders side will take the field for their season opener.

Scott Barrett will captain the side, replacing Sam Whitelock - currently on sabbatical in Japan.

Coach Scott Robertson has named five All Blacks in his starting side, with five more on the bench. Meanwhile prop Joe Moody and wing George Bridge have been left out of the side entirely due to All Blacks rest orders.

TEAMS

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. Leicester Faingaanuku, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Mitchell Drummond, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Tom Sanders, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Oliver Jager, 2. Andrew Makalio, 1. George Bower.

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Isi Tu'ungafasi, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Cullen Grace, 21. Bryn Hall, 22. Brett Cameron, 23. Sevu Reece.

Waratahs: 15. Kurtley Beale, 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13. Lalakai Foketi, 12. Karmichael Hunt, 11. Alex Newsome, 10. Will Harrison, 9. Jake Gordon, 8. Jed Holloway, 7. Michael Hooper, 6. Lachlan Swinton, 5. Rob Simmons (c), 4. Tom Staniforth, 3. Tetera Faulkner, 2. Robbed Abel, 1. Tom Robertson.