LIVE: Counties Manukau take on Tasman in Mitre 10 Cup

Counties 0-0 Tasman

8 min: Tasman sustaining the pressure applied by their oppositions and winnig a Counties line-out to get themseleves out of trouble with a beautiful clearance kick from big Andrew Makalio.

7 min: Counties making the most of penalty advantages and chancing their arm with attacking kicks trying to break this Tasman defense. 

4 min: With penalty to Counties they set themselves into Tasman's half applying pressure in wet conditions. 

1 min: Tasman with a good roll forward from the kick off manage to establish themselves in Counties half, but an error at ruck time sees a scrum to Counties. 

7:45pm: Counties Manukau kick off.

7:45pm: Both teams are on the field with Tasman set to be the heavy favourites for this clash.  

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of the Mitre 10 Cup round-five clash between Counties Manukau and Tasman at Pukekohe. Counties are looking to bounce back from their loss against Wellington last week, while Tasman are carrying momentum into this clash with a win against Taranaki last week. 

Tasman players celebrate Liam Squire's try during their Mitre 10 Cup Rugby match against Wellington.
