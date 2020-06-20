LIVE: Chiefs v Blues - Can Gatland's men bounce back from defeat against the high-flying Blues?

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Chiefs and the Blues from Waikato Stadium.

Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie. Source: Photosport

Chiefs 6 - 7 Blues

33 mins - McKenzie with an ill-advised counter from deep in his own half. Tupaea knocked on. A great platform for the Blues.

31 mins - Chaotic period with Akira Ioane showing off his power but the Blues knock on.

29 mins - Blues get the penalty this time for obstruction. Black will take the three..but he misses too.

28 mins - Blues demolish the Chiefs at the scrum. Boshier gets the penalty though. McKenzie to kick for goal from inside his own half. He had the legs but slightly away to the left.

25 mins - Sotutu clears well after a bustling run from Chiefs centre Tupaea. Chiefs have had 64 per cent of the ball, 55 per cent territory.

23 mins - A run of penalties against Blues, Chiefs could kick again. They don't but the Chiefs make a mess of the lineout.

21 mins - McKenzie knocks it over.

19 mins - Another Chiefs penalty, they'll take the three.

18 mins - Chiefs get the penalty as the defensive side. Parsons losing his feet at the breakdown.

14 mins - Sotutu has crashed over! The powerhouse was too strong. Black converts.

13 mins - Barrett bananas it 5m out. Big chance for the Blues.

12 mins - Akira Ioane rips the ball away from the Chiefs after the kick off. Blues then get a penalty.

11 mins - McKenzie knocks it over.

10 mins - Tuipulotu almost takes a spectacular intercept, Chiefs once again going phase after phase. Penalty. They'll take the three this time. All the territory and possession have been with the home side.

7 mins - Chiefs dominating possession, up to nine phases before a penalty. They've had the majority of the ball in the opening period. They'll kick again for the corner.

4 mins - Wainui made a bust but it ends with the Chiefs knocking on. Probably a missed opportunity there.

3 mins - A great kick from Cruden and the Chiefs steal it, Cruden kicks again but this time it's awful.

2 mins - Jacobson took it but was taken into touch.

1 mins - Barrett kicks off. The Chiefs clear and the kick is brilliantly claimed by Wainui. Chiefs get a penalty. They kick for a lineout.

7.00pm - The teams are preparing to come out onto the field, it's stopped raining, for now.

6:55pm - The game will kick off just after 7pm, it's currently raining heavily at the stadium, with showers forecast for Hamilton during the evening.

Chiefs: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Brad Weber (C), 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 4 Tupou Vaa'l, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Aidan Ross

Reserves: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Reuben O'Neill, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Adam Thomson, 20 Dylan Nel, 21 Lisati Milo-Harris, 22 Kaleb Trask, 23 Solomon Alaimalo

Blues: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Mark Telea, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Otere Black, 9 Sam Nock; 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu ©, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 James Parsons, 1 Alex Hodgman.