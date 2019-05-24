LIVE: Chiefs on top over Queensland Reds in Hamilton

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and the Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

40 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 6

And we are back underway! Marty McKenzie gets things started with a deep kick-off towards the Reds.

HALFTIME - CHIEFS 19 REDS 6

39 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 6

TRY! The Chiefs keep the ball in hand and spread it wide to their left winger Etene Nanai-Seturo, he has too much pace and speed. He's over to score the Chiefs' third try of the match.

Marty McKenzie is on target with his shot at goal from the sideline.

34 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 6

THREE! Reds' number 10 Bryce Hegarty slots his penalty kick at goal from pretty much in front of the sticks.

33 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 3

NO TRY! Reds hooker Alex Mafi is tackled 4m short of the try-line and he has crawled his way over. Referee blows his whistle and gives the Reds a penalty after he was playing an advantage for an offside play by the Chiefs.

30 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 3

TURNOVER! Sam Cane comes up with a brilliant turnover 5m out from his own goal-line and Alex Nankivell makes a brilliant clearance kick with the midfielder finding touch around halfway.

25 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 3

PENALTY! Taniela Tupou tries to put on a big shot on Nepo Laulala and he is penalised with his second shot at Laulala deeming to be a high and dangerous shot.

Laulala's teammates don't like it and the Chiefs players pile in! It's all on as the players push and shove, Taniela puts his hands up and approaches Laulala and apologises for the dangerous hit. A nice gesture from the Wallabies prop.

23 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 3

Source: 1 NEWS

TRY! The Chiefs are in again! Alex Nankivell made the initial run and break for the Chiefs. Brad Weber gives the ball to Nathan Harris and he bobbles it backwards with his front row partner Atu Moli regathering the ball before putting his head down and powering over to score from close range.

Marty McKenzie's conversion attempt is offline as the ball hits the uprights.

13 mins: CHIEFS 7 REDS 3

THREE! The Chiefs are penalised for an offside play and Reds first-five Bryce Hegarty steps up and nails a 25m+ penalty kick at goal.

9 mins: CHIEFS 7 REDS 0

TRY! Some wonderful work from Chiefs' number eight Pita Gus Sowakula who breaks out of three tackles to score down the right flank after an incredible 30m run.

A clearance kick by the Reds proved costly as Solomon Alaimalo ran the ball back before linking up with Marty McKenzie and Sowakula.

Marty McKenzie is on target with his conversion attempt from out wide.

5 mins: CHIEFS 0 REDS 0

NO TRY! Chiefs' midfielder Alex Nankivell breaks through the Reds' defensive line and the Chiefs spread the ball wide to left winger Etene Nanai-Seturo and he goes over to score down the left hand corner.

The referee sends it upstairs to the TMO and he rules the Nanai-Seturo lost control of the ball as he grounded it. A controversial call by the officials.

4 mins: CHIEFS 0 REDS 0

NO TRY! The Reds go side-line to side-line and inch their way closer and closer to the Chiefs' goal-line. Reds' number eight Angus Scott-Young picks and goes from the back of the ruck and he's over. Replays show that Angus had a second dig at the line.

Referee blows his whistle and rules a double movement, a lucky escape for the Chiefs.

CHIEFS 0 REDS 0

KICK-OFF! Reds first-five Bryce Hegarty gets things started with a high and long kick towards the Chiefs.

PRE-MATCH:



The Chiefs are in must-win mode and need to win their remaining three regular season matches to have a shot at making the play-offs.

Sam Cane made a successful return to rugby after being out of action since October last year with a neck fracture.

He came off the bench in the Chiefs' 23-8 loss to the Blues last week at Eden Park and played 42 minutes.

The 27-year-old has been named to start in the No.7 jersey tonight and will take over the captaincy role from starting halfback Brad Weber.

Brad Thorn's Reds have won three out of their last four games against the Chiefs in New Zealand.



TEAMS:



Chiefs: 15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber; 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Tyler Ardron, 4 Jesse Parete, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Atu Moli.

Reserves: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Sosefo Kautai, 19 Daymon Leasuasu, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Jack Debreczeni, 23 Sean Wainui.

Reds: 15 Matt McGahan, 14 Jock Campbell, 13 Seb Wileman, 12 Duncan Paia'aua, 11 Sefa Naivalu, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Tate McDermott; 8 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Liam Wright, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Angus Blyth, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 Harry Hoopert.