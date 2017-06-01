LIVE: Chiefs take on Waratahs hoping to keep play-off hopes alive

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of this Super Rugby encounter between the Chiefs and the Waratahs from Waikato Stadium, Hamilton.

Chiefs' Stephen Donald and Damian McKenzie share a moment during a Super Rugby match. Source: Photosport

33 mins: Chiefs 18 Waratahs 0

TRY! What a try from the Chiefs! McKenzie and Lowe have been terrorising the Waratahs all night and they combine again here. Stephen Donald with the perfect kick over the top which catches Folau off-guard at the back. McKenzie gathers and cuts the Waratahs defence to pieces, before finding Lowe on the outside, with the winger going over in the corner. McKenzie lines up the kick, and he's missed it away to the left of the posts. Chiefs in command here.

30 mins: Chiefs 13 Waratahs 0

The Chiefs running the ball from inside their own half, Liam Messam throws a Benji Marshall-inspired flick pass out the back for James Lowe. Michael Hooper manages to win a penalty for the Warathas. Elsewhere, Toni Pulu looks in some real pain - but he's staying on for the home side!

21 mins: Chiefs 13 Waratahs 0

Penalty! The Chiefs scrum coming up trumps tonight. Kerr-Barlow takes the quick tap but runs straight into the ref! The Chiefs then opt for the shot at goal instead. McKenzie lines up another kick, and he's got it.

16 mins: Chiefs 10 Waratahs 0

TRY! The Chiefs grab the first try of the evening! Mitchell Brown with his first ever five-pointer in Super Rugby. Lienert-Brown slices through the Waratahs before finding the offload to James Lowe, who then gets a pass away to Brown who races away to score. McKenzie's kick is perfect this time to push the Chiefs' lead out to 10.

12 mins: Chiefs 3 Waratahs 0

Penalty! Chiefs get pinged and the Waratahs have an opportunity here to level the scores as Foley lines it up. But the Waratahs first five smacks it against the post! it remains 3-0 to the Chiefs.

10 mins: Chiefs 3 Waratahs 0

Penalty! Damian McKenzie gets the ball rolling for the Chiefs, he slots his first attempt of the night between the uprights.

5 mins: Chiefs 0 Waratahs 0

Liam Messam is down with blood pouring from his nose. Running repairs already for the Chiefs.

3 mins: Chiefs 0 Waratahs 0

A strong start from the Chefs, Aaron Cruden goes close after an incisive burst from Anton Lienert-Brown, he's bought down short of the line as the Chiefs look to apply pressure.

KICK OFF

Aaron Cruden gets the game underway with a perfectly placed kick into the Waratahs' territory.

5:04pm

Stephen Donald leads the Chiefs out in his 100th Super Rugby match, a true legend for the Waikato franchise, given a warm welcome by the crowd.

5:02pm

After an absolute thriller in Christchurch, we head north to Hamilton as the Chiefs take on the Waratahs. The visitors are the first out on the park.

PRE MATCH

After last week's draw away to the Blues, the Chiefs now need to get some wins on the board to keep their play-off hopes alive.

They'll be facing a Waratahs side that have had the better of them in recent showings, with the Sydney-siders winning six of the last seven meetings between the two.

Fringe All Blacks like Nathan Harris and Nepo Laulala can put their hands up for selection ahead of this months Test series with the Lions, while names like Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sam Cane are all but guaranteed to feature for Steve Hansen's side.

TEAMS

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Toni Pulu, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Stephen Donald, 11. James Lowe, 10. Aaron Cruden (c), 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8. Liam Messam, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Mitchell Brown, 5. Brodie Retallick, 4. Dominic Bird, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Nathan Harris, 1. Kane Hames.

Reserves: 16. Liam Polwart, 17. Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Taleni Seu, 20. Mitchell Karpik, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Tim Nanai-Williams, 23. Solomona Alaimalo.

Waratahs: 15. Israel Folau, 14. Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13. Rob Horne, 12. David Horwitz, 11. Cameron Clark, 10. Bernard Foley, 9. Jake Gordon, 8. Michael Wells, 7. Michael Hooper, 6. Ned Hanigan, 5. Will Skelton, 4. Dean Mumm, 3. Sekope Kepu, 2. Silatolu Latu, 1. Tom Robertson.