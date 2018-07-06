LIVE: Chiefs take on in-form Brumbies in must-win clash for both teams

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and Brumbies at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Solomon Alaimalo Source: Photosport

3 mins - CHIEFS 0 BRUMBIES 0

The Chiefs get into good attacking position inside the Brumbies' 22 but they lose the ball forward and the visitors get out of jail.

KICK-OFF!

The Brumbies kick off deep to the Chiefs and Damian McKenzie clears the ball into touch at halfway.

PRE-MATCH:

The Chiefs returned to action after the international windown with a solid 45-22 win over the Highlanders in Suva. The Brumbies also had success last weekend, defeating the Hurricanes 24-12 in Canberra.

An interesting match-up tonight will be the battle of the openside flankers, with All Blacks No. 7 Sam Cane squaring off with Wallabies veteran loose forward David Pocock.

Anton Lienert-Brown has been rested for the Chiefs which means Sean Wainui partners up with Charlie Ngatai in the midfield for the home side. Shaun Stevenson has been named on the left wing with hooker Nathan Harris returning after paternity leave.

The Brumbies have a huge task ahead of them tonight with the Chiefs averaging 15 clean breaks and 13 offloads a game this season, the highest of any team in Super Rugby.

The match is a must win for both sides as they both sit third in their Super Rugby conferences. The Chiefs sit fifth in the overall standings with the Brumbies in 10th spot.

TEAMS:

Chiefs: 1.Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2.Nathan Harris, 3.Angus Ta'avao, 4.Michael Allardice, 5.Tyler Ardron, 6.Luke Jacobson, 7.Sam Cane (captain), 8.Liam Messam, 9.Brad Weber, 10.Damian McKenzie, 11.Shaun Stevenson, 12.Charlie Ngatai, 13.Sean Wainui, 14.Toni Pulu, 15.Solomon Alaimalo.

Reserves: 16.Samison Taukei'aho, 17.Sam Prattley, 18.Jeff Thwaites, 19.Jesse Parete, 20.Lachlan Boshier, 21.Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22.Marty McKenzie, 23.Johnny Faauli.

Brumbies: 1.Nic Mayhew, 2.Folau Fainga'a, 3.Allan Alaalatoa, 4.Rory Arnold, 5.Blake Enever, 6.Tom Cusack, 7.David Pocock, 8.Isi Naisarani, 9.Joe Powell, 10.Christian Lealiifano, 11.Andrew Muirhead, 12.Kyle Godwin, 13.Tevita Kuridrani, 14.Henry Speight, 15.Tom Banks.