LIVE: Chiefs take early lead after James Lowe scores two intercept tries against flailing Highlanders

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the round 1 Super Rugby clash between the Highlanders and Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Dan Pryor of the Highlanders celebrates his try with his team-mates and Aaron Cruden of the Chiefs. Source: Getty

27min: HIG 3-14 CHI

Highlanders pick up a penalty off another bruising run by Naholo. Ref pings there was a tackle without the ball from the Chiefs on the 40. Sopoaga steps up to take the three but he misses to the right.

22min: HIG 3-14 CHI

HIG NO TRY! Two barnstorming runs by Naholo and Li on the counterattack set up brilliant field position. Ball comes for Sopoaga inside Chiefs 22 and he attempts a crosskick instead of spreading it. Naholo loses his feet but still attempts the catch and score in the goal. They go upstairs but it's quickly denied. Real headscratcher choice from Sopoaga though - easy pass down the line was on.

17min: HIG 3-14 CHI

CHI TRY! Lowes in with his SECOND INTERCEPT TRY of the night! Deep kick gets Naholo trapped near his 22 on the right wing and he decides to try run it. Lowe comes flying in to pressure him. Fekitoa has set himself up on the right sideline and Naholo tries to get off a last second pass to him but Lowe pinches it again and streaks away. What a start! Cruden with extras from the sideline.

16min: HIG 3-7 CHI

A horror start for Fekitoa just got worse. Highlanders on the counter-attack in midfield and a simple draw and pass from Sopoaga sees him pass to the midfielder and he drops it in open space with another man outside him. Needs to control his nerves.

9min: HIG 3-7 CHI

CHI TRY! The Highlanders first set piece goes horribly wrong on half way and James Lowe takes it all the way for five. Fekitoa tries an odd flick pass behind the back in midfield to Tevita Li and misses completely. Aaron Smith tries to recover and pass it Thompson but Lowe flies in for the intercept and streaks away. Easy extras for Cruden.

2min: HIG 3-0 CHI

HIG THREE! Highlanders take first points on a very promising opening attack. Good run by Thompson on the right gets the home side into the Chiefs' 22 before they're pinged for illegally coming through the ruck. Sopoaga takes the points and the crowd roars!

KICKOFF: HIG 0-0 CHI

Fekitoa gets the honours of leading the Highlanders out to an absolutely roaring Dunedin crowd. Sopoaga puts up a high kick and we're underway!

PRE-GAME

It's a match that will probably be a better curtain-raiser than last night's thrashing by the Blues in Melbourne but tonight's round 1 match between the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin still favours the homeside immensely.

The Highlanders boast five All Blacks alone in their backline as well as former Blues winger and age-grade superstar Tevita Li on debut for the southern franchise.

The Chiefs are battling six straight defeats to the Highlanders and injuries to boot which has seen them name a fairly youthful side.

The match also marks Malakai Fekitoa's 50th in the Highlanders kit so his teammates will look to offer him the best congratulatory gift they can.

Of course, with it being down in Scarfie-town in the premier indoor stadium they have, weather will play no factor and neither will the wind.

TEAMS

Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie tries to wriggle out of a Highlanders' tackle. Source: Photosport

HIG: Ben Smith (capt), Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Rob Thompson, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Liam Squire, James Lentjes, Gareth Evans, Tom Franklin, Alex Ainley, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown

HIG Reserves: Adrian Smith, Craig Millar, Guy Millar, Jackson Hemopo, Elliot Dixon, Kayne Hammington, Fletcher Smith, Matt Faddes.

CHI: Damian McKenzie, Toni Pulu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Fa'auli, James Lowe, Aaron Cruden, (captain), Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Liam Messam, Mitchell Karpik, Taleni Seu, Brodie Retallick, Dominic Bird, Nepo Laulala, Hika Elliot, Kane Hames