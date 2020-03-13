LIVE: Chiefs host Hurricanes in battle of Super Rugby Aotearoa's winless sides

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of this Super Rugby Aotearoa encounter between the Chiefs and the Hurricanes from FMG Stadium, Hamilton.

TJ Perenara passes against the Chiefs Source: Photosport

4:00pm: 24 mins - Chiefs 3 Hurricanes 7

Ben May replaces Armstrong in the front row for the Hurricanes. Another scrum. This time Laumape stands blind with Lam. Perenara feeds, false start as the front rows collapse.

Will Savea go off the back? Nope, front rows go down again. Third time lucky hopefully. Perenara feeds.

The Chiefs win a penalty now, Coles is furious. Ben May the culprit.

3:57pm: 21 mins - Chiefs 3 Hurricanes 7

The Hurricanes have the chance to hit straight back though as Laumape and Lam combine! McKenzie makes the last-ditch cover tackle on Lam though.

The Hurricanes move from the 22 up towards the tryline, and have advantage against Boshier.

Do they want the points? Nope, Coles wants the scrum. Same formation for the Hurricanes as the last scrum - which they scored from.

Perenara feeds, and they go blind to Lam! Wainui defends well but another advantage for the Hurricanes. Barrett tries to go for the crossfield bomb, but it's a shocker.

We go back for the penalty against Laulala. Coles wants another scrum, Armstrong is down again.

3:53pm: 18 mins - Chifes 3 Hurricanes 7

The Chiefs run at the line through Cruden, but Kirifi gives away a penalty for leaving his feet. What do the Chiefs do?

They want the points. McKenzie lines up his first shot of the afternoon.

No issue here, McKenzie belts it between the sticks to get the Chiefs on the board!

3:51pm: 16 mins - Chiefs 0 Hurricanes 7

The Hurricanes break as Coles finds a bit of space! Umaga-Jensen runs in support, before Barrett comes in from the side to give away a penalty.

Chiefs lineout. Slater throws, the Chiefs win it. Weber and Cruden combine off the back, before McKenzie has a run. Chiefs advantage from the lineout, and we go back for the penalty.

Scrafton the culprit there, taking the man out in the air. Another Chiefs lineout.

3:48pm: 13 mins - Chiefs 0 Hurricanes 7

Coles throws, Scrafton wins it, Prinsep runs before Garden-Bachop clears into touch. Chiefs lineout now.

They win it and go to Nanai-Seturo. The forwards look to go up the middle, but give away a penalty for not releasing. Barrett thunders his kick down to the 22.

Hurricanes lineout.

3:45pm: 11 mins - Chiefs 0 Hurricanes 7

Cruden makes a break in midfield and the Chiefs are on the front foot now! McKenzie stabs a kick through, van Wyk is there to claim it. Garden-Bachop boots into touch but the Chiefs take the quick lineout.

Tupaea has a strong run, before McKenzie drills another deep kick into the corner. The Hurricanes will have a lineout on their own tryline.

Fraser Armstrong stays down though, so we'll have a short break to sort him out.

3:43pm: 8 mins - Chiefs 0 Hurricanes 7

Barrett spills a McKenzie bomb and now the Chiefs can have a crack. Nanai-Seturo's attempted chip and chase doesn't work, before Barrett fires another kick back.

Wainui kicks deep again, only for Lam to return fire. McKenzie wants a run though. He's taken, before Weber goes for the speculator.

Barrett spills the attempted gather - again - but we go back for an offside against the Chiefs.

3:41pm: 6 mins - Chiefs 0 Hurricanes 7

TRY!!! Perenara feeds, will Savea go off the back? Jordie Barrett and Laumape shaping as first receiver options.

The Chiefs' defence goes to bits though! Barrett fires a wide pass to van Wyk, and there's nobody home out wide for the Chiefs - McKenzie out of position.

Van Wyk strolls over for the opening points! Barrett to take the kicking duties today, just in from touch - and he shapes it back for the extras.

3:37pm: 2 mins - Chiefs 0 Hurricanes 0

Manu and Tupaea combine for the Chiefs' first touch, before McKenzie clears. The Hurricanes counter through Jordie Barrett, Cruden makes the tackle.

Laumape has a run before the Chiefs give away a penalty for leaving the feet. The Hurricanes want the lineout.

Coles throws, Scrafton takes. Laumape runs the crash ball but the Chiefs give away another penalty. The Hurricanes go wide to Coles under their advantage. Savea spills the ball in the attempted pick and go, but there's a scuffle.

Fiery start! The Hurricanes will have a scrum.

3:35pm: KICKOFF - Chiefs 0 Hurricanes 0

Here we go then! Jackson Garden-Bachop gets us underway from the kick off.

3:34pm

Reed Prinsep leads the Hurricanes out, today playing his 50th Super Rugby game.

3:33pm

Sam Cane leads the Chiefs out onto FMG Stadium, huge cheers from the crowd - they want to see a home victory today, obviously.

3:30pm

Right then, all good to go in Hamilton. Both sides in the sheds for their final preparations.

3:17pm

Good afternoon! The weather has held for now, and we should have nice conditions for this afternoon.

We should be in for a cracker today, kick off just under 15 minutes away!

PREVIEW

With both teams winless after their opening rounds of the new competition, the Chiefs and the Hurricanes will be desperate for victory today in the slim hopes of a late-season surge.

The Chiefs will have to do so without midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown though, who picked up a concussion in last weekend's loss to the Crusaders.

In better news for the Hurricanes, the currently last-placed side brings Jordie Barrett back into the mix, having sat out of the start of the new season with a shoulder injury.

Barrett had the final say the last time these two sides met, kicking a penalty after the siren to seal a 27-24 victory for the Hurricanes.

TEAMS:

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Sean Wainui, 13. Tumua Manu, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10. Aaron Cruden, 9. Brad Weber, 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 4. Mitchell Brown, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Bradley Slater, 1. Aidan Ross.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Reuben O'Neill, 18. Ross Geldenhuys, 19. Tupou Vaa'i, 20. Dylan Nel, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Kaleb Trask, 23. Solomon Alaimalo.

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 13. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (cc), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Dane Coles (cc), 1. Fraser Armstrong.