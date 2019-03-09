LIVE: Chiefs host Crusaders in mouth-watering Super Rugby local derby

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of this Super Rugby local derby between the Chiefs and the Crusaders from FMG Stadium, Hamilton.

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders makes an offload to teammate Braydon Ennor during their Super Rugby match against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

7:13pm: 8 mins - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 5

Reece fields Cruden's kickoff again, but is taken into touch for a Chiefs lineout. Taukei'aho's throw is taken down and this time the Chiefs drive. Lienert-Brown kicks over the top, but Jordan calls for the mark.

McKenzie takes the kick and has a run, he finds Tupaea who is tackled. The Chiefs go back to the left, but Christie gives away a penalty, the Chiefs want the lineout.

7:11pm: 6 mins - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 5

TRY!!! The Chiefs win the lineout, but Ardon loses the ball, Scott Barrett drops the ball with the tryline in front of him. Tahuriorangi clears, but not into touch. The Crusaders can attack from here, and they've got advantage. Knock on, so the Crusaders take the lineout.

Taylor throws and they go for the drive. Taylor with the ball at the back and detaches. The Crusaders go to Havili, who kicks over to the right wing for Reece! Reece beats McKenzie as the last man and scores the opening try!!!

Havili with kicking duties, his first attempt is away to the right, but he pushes it to the left.

7:08pm: 3 mins - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 0

The Chiefs take the lineout quickly, before Cruden and Jordan trade kicks. The Chiefs run at the line, Cruden's attempted inside pass is intercepted by Barrett.

Reece tries a kick down the right wing, but McKenzie watches it safely into touch for a Chiefs lineout.

7:06pm: 1 min - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 0

Reece takes the kickoff into contact, the ball goes back to Havili, who clears over halfway for a lineout.

7:05pm: KICKOFF - Chiefs 0 Crusaders 0

And we're away! Aaron Cruden kicks off to get us underway!

7:04pm

And now Scott Barrett leads the Crusaders onto FMG Stadium, they can make a big statement with a win tonight!

7:02pm

Sam Cane leads the Chiefs out of the tunnel, big support for the home side. Great to see Damian McKenzie back on the field too.

6:55pm

Good evening! We're about 10 minutes away from kickoff, in what should be an absolute belter of a match tonight!

PREVIEW

After warming up with a win over the Blues last week, the Chiefs have their work cut out for them tonight, with a second straight local derby - only this time against the defending champions.

Coach Warren Gatland has named what appears to be his strongest available side, the Chiefs currently hampered by injuries, particularly in the forwards. However, we will see the return of Damian McKenzie, starting for the first time since his 2019-ending knee injury.

The Crusaders meanwhile will unleash their big guns in every sense of the word. Nine of the starting XV boast Test match experience, with another three on the bench.

The backline in particular is something to behold, with only fullback Will Jordan yet to feature for the All Blacks.

TEAMS

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Sean Wainui, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 10. Aaron Cruden, 9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 8. Sam Cane, 7. Mitchell Karpik, 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Mitchell Brown, 4. Tyler Ardron, 3. Atu Moli, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.

Reserves: 16. Bradley Slater, 17. Ross Geldenhuys, 18. Ollie Norris, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Pita Gus Sowakula, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Kaleb Trask, 23. Alex Nankivell.

Crusaders: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. David Havili, 9. Mitchell Drummond, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Tom Sanders, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Oliver Jager, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.