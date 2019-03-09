LIVE: Chiefs head to Christchurch chasing first win against Crusaders

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of this afternoon's Super Rugby Aotearoa derby between the Crusaders and Chiefs at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

PREVIEW

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders makes an offload to teammate Braydon Ennor during their Super Rugby match against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

The Crusaders and Chiefs are set to lock horns this afternoon in Christchurch and the hosts can expect plenty of action from a visiting side adding some much-needed firepower to their lineup.

The Chiefs are still winless after two matches so far in Super Rugby Aotearoa but welcome back captain Sam Cane for the first time in the revamped competition.

Cane missed the opening two games against the Highlanders and Chiefs with back troubles but leads a trio of injury returns this afternoon with lock Mitchell Brown also added to the starting line-up and fellow loosie Mitchell Karpik back on the bench.

For the Crusaders, they had serious injury news for their own captain to digest this week with Scott Barrett ruled out of the entire competition after suffering a "significant" toe injury in the team's internal game during their bye in the first round.

Coach Scott Robertson has named an unchanged line-up from the one that beat the Hurricanes last week in Wellington, meaning Codie Taylor will once again captain the side with Barrett out indefinitely.

Robertson told media this week that giving the same 23 an opportunity to play together again this week is a chance to build combinations quickly given the short 10-week competition.

"We know the nature of the competition, it is a sprint, it's short, sharp," Robertson said.

"It's really important to get off to a good start and that's what we've done with the team that played well last week and [we've] rewarded them."

TEAMS

CRU: 1. Joe Moody 2. Codie Taylor © 3. Michael Alaalatoa 4. Samuel Whitelock 5. Mitchell Dunshea 6. Cullen Grace 7. Billy Harmon 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas 9. Bryn Hall 10. Richie Mo’unga 11. George Bridge 12. Jack Goodhue 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Sevu Reece 15. Will Jordan

Reserves: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. George Bower 18. Oliver Jager 19. Luke Romano 20. Ethan Blackadder 21. Mitchell Drummond 22. David Havili (vc) 23. Leicester Faingaanuku

CHI: 1. Aidan Ross 2. Bradley Slater 3. Nepo Laulala 4. Mitchell Brown 5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 6. Lachlan Boshier 7. Sam Cane © 8. Pita Gus Sowakula 9. Brad Weber 10. Aaron Cruden 11. Sean Wainui 12. Anton Lienert-Brown 13. Quinn Tupaea 14. Solomon Alaimalo 15. Damian McKenzie