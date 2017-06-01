LIVE: Chiefs extend lead as scintillating speedster McKenzie carves Brumbies defence to pieces

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's round 17 Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and Brumbies from Hamilton.

30min: CHI 10-7 BRU

Great defence from the Brumbies denies the Chiefs after 13 scrappy phases of play. The Chiefs fianlly try to finish with a skip pass from McKenzie to Alaimalo on the right wing but he's taken into touch trying to dive in the corner. Ref rules he also knocked it on in the contact so the Brumbies have a scrum on their 5m.

28min: CHI 10-7 BRU

Brumbies try a risky setpiece move and it doesn't pay off at all. They go for a high kick inside their 22m and it goes no where! Brumbies try to go for the ball but are offside so now it's a penalty that the Chiefs use to get a lineout on the Brumbies 5m. Chance to reply straight away here.

26min: CHI 10-7 BRU

BRU TRY! Brumbies bounce back as Ah Wong waltzes through the Chiefs' backline to score. Nothing fancy in the setpiece off the lineout. Just a good pop pass put the Brumbies midfielder in space and he cruised in from 20m out.

23min: CHI 10-0 BRU

Brumbies set up another attacking chance after they receive a penalty with the greedy hands of the Chiefs reaching in at the ruck illegally. Brumbies lineout on the right sideline on the Chiefs' 22m.

20min: CHI 10-0 BRU

CHI TRY! What speed from McKenzie! Chiefs run a perfect backline move off a lineout on halfway that gets Alaimalo in space with a linebreak. He moes to the left and links up with McKenzie, he steps back inside the Brumbies defence and slices them to pieces as he runs in 20m untouched to score. Perfect setpiece.

16min: CHI 3-0 BRU

CHI THREE! Chiefs play it safe and take three easy points after the Brumbies are found offside. Cruden knocks it over from 22m right in front.

14min: CHI 0-0 BRU

Chiefs scare Brumbies with an attacking run off the scrum. They get it wide to McKenzie and the fullback draws and passes to open up Lowe on the left wing. Lowe kicks ahead for McKenzie to chase and the Brumbies only just get there first. Ruck forms metres from the line and the Brumbies clear. Chiefs lineout on the Brumbies 22m. First attacking chance for the Chiefs.

12min: CHI 0-0 BRU

Brumbies with an attacking chance here after the Chiefs are penalised for being offside. They set themselves up with a lineout on the Chiefs' 22m. But the Brumbies knock it on at the lineout too! Chiefs survive and get a scrum for their defensive efforts. Of note, the original penalty was from a very kickable position 40m out.

10min: CHI 0-0 BRU

Chiefs scrum earns a penalty with a massive shove that crumbles the Brumbies front row. Cruden kicks for touch and it's a Chiefs lineout on halfway. But the lineout is sloppy and it's a knock on from the Chiefs. Brumbies with a chance at redemption with a scrum of their own now.

7min: CHI 0-0 BRU

Ngatai's ankle is strapped and he's back up and running. Chiefs with a scrum deep in their 22.

6min: CHI 0-0 BRU

Brumbies continue to build pressure and it's rewarded them with a lineout 5m from the Chiefs' line. The hosts defence is holding strong but the Brumbies appear to be happy to keep the ball. Curse of the commentator - Brumbies knock it on 5m from the line as they shift to the backline. Ngatai is being addressed for a possible ankle injury.

3min: CHI 0-0 BRU

Chiefs put big pressure on Brumbies as the visitors lose metres on attack. But the Chiefs get too greedy at the ruck and it's a penalty for the tackler not releasing. Brumbies now with a lineout just outside the Chiefs' 22m. Good attacking chance here.

2min: CHI 0-0 BRU

Brumbies get good attacking ball early but a knock on inside the Chiefs' 22m ends that chance. Lowe clears with thumping left boot and the Brumbies reset their attack on halfway.

KICKOFF

Perfect conditions in Hamilton as the sun sets. A shepherd's delight as the old saying goes. Brumbies kick things off and we're underway in the Tron.

PRE-GAME

Chiefs' Stephen Donald and Damian McKenzie share a moment during a Super Rugby match. Source: Photosport

The Chiefs have decided to rest three of their All Blacks ahead of their pivotal Super Rugby clash with the Brumbies in Hamilton this afternoon.

Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown have all been rested ahead of next weekend's quarter-final clash that will be held either in Canberra or Cape Town.

Several changes have been made to the forward pack with Mitchell Brown slotting in at lock in the absence of Dominic Bird.

In the loose forwards, Michael Leitch is back at number 8, Liam Messam shifts to the blindside flank and Lachlan Boshier will get another start at openside.

Tasman's Alex Nankivell is the only change to the backline from last month's 17-14 win over the Hurricanes in Wellington as he partners Charlie Ngatai in midfield.

It will be Stephen Donald's 100th Super Rugby competition game when he takes the field off the bench.

Having captained the Chiefs in international fixtures against Wales in 2016 and the British & Irish Lions last month, Donald has already celebrated his century milestone with the club.

The match could be the final game at Waikato Stadium for Tawera Kerr Barlow, Aaron Cruden, James Lowe and coach Dave Rennie, who are all heading overseas at the end of the season.

Surprisingly veteran hooker Hika Elliot has been left out of the squad altogether and may have played his last game of Super Rugby in Hamilton.

TEAMS

CHI: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Solomon Alaimalo, 13 Alex Nankivell, 12 Charlie Ngatai, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden (c), 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Liam Messam, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Michael Allardice, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Kane Hames

CHI Replacements: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Tom Sanders, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Stephen Donald, 23 Shaun Stevenson