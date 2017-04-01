LIVE: Chiefs, Blues trade early penalties as rain threatens to slow tempo of high-stakes Battle of the Bombays

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Round 14 Super Rugby clash between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park in Auckland.

24min: BLU 3-3 CHI

Another shocking handling error and this time it's McKenzie! James Lowe takes in a poor penalty kick from Francis that fails to go out on the full but his pass to his speedy fullback bounces off his hands onto the grass. Shocker from McKenzie really with noone around. Scrum to Blues inside the Chiefs 22m.

22min: BLU 3-3 CHI

Chiefs defence holds the Blues again as the hosts string multiple phases together going left and right but they can't make any good metres! Tuipolotu looks to get a run up onto the ball but he knocks it on on halfway. Chiefs scrum.

19min: BLU 3-3 CHI

Tim Nanai-Williams' night is over after another clever run from a quick 22m dropout recovery sees him hit the deck grabbing his ankle after he passes the ball. Tough loss for the Chiefs. Stevenson in.

17min: BLU 3-3 CHI

Piers Francis with a chance to put the Blues ahead but he misses the penalty! It's not overly difficult - 35m to the right but he hooks it badly.

15min: BLU 3-3 CHI

Chiefs with the first big opportunity as they attack the blindside off the scrum. It's a big skip pass to Lowe who's in space. He grubbers it back in field as a tackler comes flying in but the ball bounces much too deep. The drizzle is easing up again.

13min: BLU 3-3 CHI

Blues knock the ball on just outside their 22m off the kickoff and the Chiefs get a scrum for it.

11min: BLU 3-3 CHI

BLU THREE! Blues get the response they're looking for after the Chiefs are pinged for being offside near their 22m. It's right out in front and too good to turn down for Francis. Tim Nanai-Williams looks in trouble as he's got a heavily strapped ankle already following the strong run he made early in the match.

9min: BLU 0-3 CHI

Chiefs immediately on the attack again as Rieko Ioane hist the deck on his 10m line after taking in a big kick again but the Blues are slow to respond. Akira Ioane finally gets there but he's pinged for leaving his feet so the Chiefs opt for a lineout inside the Blues' 22 but the ball is stolen again! Worrying signs at lineout time already.

7min: BLU 0-3 CHI

CHI THREE! Chiefs are first on the board through a penalty to the smiling assassin! Blues are pinged for being offside on their 10m out front so it's a pretty straightforward 40m kick for McKenzie and he slots it. Bit of rain starting to come in.

4min: BLU 0-0 CHI

Chiefs coming back for a scrum after no advantage is made from the knock on - they'll be thankful they had advantage after a clearance kick from cruden on his 22m was charged down by Blues lock Scrafton. Good break by Nanai-Williams off the scrum sees the Chiefs into the Blues half.

2min: BLU 0-0 CHI

A poor kick that sails out on the full by Augustine Pulu and is brought back to the Chiefs' 40m but Luatua steals it back for the Blues at the lineout! The ball comes off and it goes down the line to the right wing but it's knocked on!

KICKOFF: BLU 0-0 CHI

WBO Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker is tonight's ball boy and Eden Park make him welcome as he jogs out onto the pitch to hand over the ball to Cruden.

Aaron Cruden gets us underway in Auckland!

PRE-GAME

Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie. Source: Photosport

The Chiefs have made three changes to their starting line-up for tonight's all-Kiwi Super Rugby derby with the Blues in Auckland.

Club veteran Liam Messam is back in the No.8 jumper, replacing rested Japanese Test skipper Michael Leitch.

Lachlan Boshier comes onto the bench in place of Messam.

Taranaki ace Johnny Fa'auli returns to the midfield after last month's suspension for a dangerous tackle, pushing All Black Anton Lienert-Brown from second-five to his preferred centre position.

Concussed trio Charlie Ngatai, Stephen Donald and Sam McNicol will all miss the Battle of the Bombays as they follow return-to-play protocols, while speedster Toni Pulu is nursing a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs, sitting in equal-second in the New Zealand conference, have won their last 11 fixtures against the Blues, who are all but eliminated from the Super Rugby finals' race.

A victory over their Auckland-based rivals would go a long way towards securing second in the conference and a trip to Australia instead of South Africa.

For the Blues, Piers Francis has been given the all clear to start despite leaving the field after a head knock against the Stormers last Saturday.

Francis was escorted off the field by medical staff early in the second half of his side's 30-22 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town after being hit by a swinging arm to the head by Shaun Treeby.

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu returns to the starting line-up with Michael Collins slotting in at fullback.

Charlie Faumuina gets another start at tight-head prop after a great outing against the Stormers, having a hand in two of the Blues' tries.

Blues coach Tana Umaga said his side is in for a tough and gruelling match having lost all their Super Rugby matches against New Zealand teams.

"This is our final derby game of the regular season and I know the team will want to produce their best performance of the season," said Umaga.

"We need to produce an 80-minute performance across the board and ensure we are disciplined in that approach."

The Blues sit at the bottom of the ladder in the New Zealand conference.

TEAMS

BLU: Michael Collins, Matt Duffie, George Moala, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Piers Francis, Augustine Pulu, Akira Ioane, Blake Gibson, Steven Luatua, Scott Scrafton, Patrick Tuipulotu, Charlie Faumuina, James Parsons, Ofa Tu'ungafasi

BLU Reserves: Hame Faiva, Alex Hodgman, Sione Mafileo, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Kara Pryor, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, TJ Faiane

CHI: Damian McKenzie, Tim Nanai-Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Fa'auli, James Lowe, Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Liam Messam, Sam Cane, Mitchell Brown, Brodie Retallick, Dominic Bird, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Kane Hames