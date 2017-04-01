LIVE: Can the Hurricanes go top of the NZ Conference with a big win over the Stormers?

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and the Stormers from Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea. Source: Photosport

10 mins: Hurricanes 7 Stormers 3

TRY! Beauden Barrett take a bow! Brad Shields charges down a Stormers kick, getting the Hurricanes the ball in a good position. Perenara finds Barrett, who stabs a perfect cross-field kick through where Cory Jane plucks the ball out of the air, cuts back inside and scores. Jordie Barrett nails his first kick of the night. The Hurricanes have hit back in style/

5 mins: Hurricanes 0 Stormers 3

Penalty! The Stormers are on the board first. Robert du Preez cooly slots the first points of the night after the Hurricanes were penalised inside their own half.

KICK OFF: Hurricanes 0 Stormers 0

Robert du Preez sends the ball high into the Wellington sky to start us off, Cory Jane fields...

7:30pm

Both sides are out on the field, the Stormers will get us underway.

7:10pm

A good crowd building at Westpac, both sides going through their final pre-match warm ups.

PRE MATCH

The Hurricanes come into this match on the back of a bye week, following their emphatic 56-21 victory over the Brumbies in Napier.

The hosts are again without their skipper Dane Coles, who's battling concussion, adding to troublesome recent knee and calf problems. TJ Perenara again takes charge of the side.

All eyes will be on Ardie Savea, having shifted to number eight with speculation he's at the top of the list for international duty, with All Blacks captain Kieran Read battling a broken thumb before the Lions series.

Their opponent, the Stormers, are looking to end a horrid run against New Zealand sides, letting in over 57 points against both the Crusaders and Highlanders in the past fortnight.

Former Wellington second-five Shaun Treeby has been named for the Stormers, in a special return to Westpac Stadium.

TEAMS

Hurricanes: 15. Joride Barrett, 14. Cory Jane, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Callum Gibbins, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Vaea Fifita, 4. Mark Abbott, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Ben May.

Reserves: 16. Lenia Apisai, 17. Chris Eves, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. James Blackwell, 20. Reed Prinsep, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Otere Black, 23. Ben Lam.

Stormers: 15. SP Marais, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 13. EW Viljoen, 12. Shaun Treeby, 11. Dillyn Leyds, 10. Robert du Preez, 9. Dewaldt Duvenage, 8. Nizaam Carr, 7. Siya Kolisi (c), 6. Kobus van Dyk, 5. Chris van Zyl, 4. Jan de Klerk, 3. Wilco Louw, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 1. Ali Vermaak.