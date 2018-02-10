LIVE: Brisbane Tens, day two - Queensland Reds women's team thump poor Melbourne Rebels

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW'S live coverage of day two of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

7.31pm: The Queensland Reds women's side have dominated the Melbourne Rebels 36-0. Up next we have the NSW women taking on the Brumbies for a spot in the women's final.

7.17pm: It's one way traffic at the moment as the Queensland women's team lead the Melbourne Rebels 24-0 at halftime.

Grace Hamilton on the attack for NSW women's side against the Queensland Reds women's team during the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens at Suncorp Stadium. Source: Photosport

7.05pm: HURRICANES 12 BRUMBIES 10

The Hurricanes have held on to beat the Brumbies 12-10 in the final pool match in the men's competition.

7.02pm: HURRICANES 12 BRUMBIES 10

6.54pm: HURRICANES 12 BRUMBIES 5

TRY! Julian Savea does well to suck in two defenders, before freeing up the ball out wide for Alex Fidow - he strolls over to score under the posts, scoring his second try of the match. The conversion is successful from in front.

6.48pm: HURRICANES 5 BRUMBIES 5

TRY! The Brumbies are penalised on the halftime buzzer for being offside and the Canes tap and go and spread the ball out wide to the left edge. Alex Fidow makes an easy catch and dives over to score and level it up at 5-5. The conversion is off target from the Hurricanes out wide.

6.41pm: HURRICANES 0 BRUMBIES 5

TRY! The Brumbies strike first through Jordan Jackson-Hope who dives over to score the first try of the match down the left edge. Great patience shown by the Brumbies as they recycled the ball well and built good positive phases.

The Brumbies fail to add the extras from out wide.

Hurricanes player Ben Lam pushes aside Braydon Ennor during the Crusaders and Hurricanes Brisbane Global Rugby Tens match at Suncorp Stadium. Source: Photosport

6.34pm: CRUSADERS 17 FIJI 0

The Crusaders keep a clean sheet. Fiji were unlucky not to score in the final play of the match with the ball bouncing the way of the Crusaders. Up next we have the Hurricanes taking on the Brumbies.

6.28pm: CRUSADERS 17 FIJI 0

TRY! The Crusaders show great patience to score their third try. The Crusaders have an overlap down the left edge and Tom Christie strolls over to score against the tired Fijians.

Crusaders prop Andrew Makalio. Source: Photosport

6.17pm: CRUSADERS 12 FIJI 0

TRY! The Crusaders lay on an exquisite team try, with their support players and offloading game causing all sorts of headaches for the Fijian defence. The conversion is no good from the Crusaders.

6.11pm: CRUSADERS 7 FIJI 0

TRY! Jone Macilai crosses over the white line to score the first try for the Crusaders. Brett Cameron ignited the attack for the Crusaders sniping through a massive gap in Fiji's defence before Macilai crossed over the try-line to score. The conversion is online for the Crusaders and they are in front 7-0.

6.05pm: CHIEFS 15 WARATAHS 12

The Chiefs finish on top of Pool B after edging the Waratahs 15-12. Up next we have the Crusaders taking on Fiji.

5.56pm: CHIEFS 15 WARATAHS 12

TRY! Mack Mason gets the Waratahs back into the match with a clever chip and chase and score. The conversion is good and the Waratahs now trail by three points.

5.50pm: CHIEFS 15 WARATAHS 5

TRY! Oh no that's got to hurt. The Chiefs crash over to score after the halftime buzzer through Lachlan McWhannel. The offloading game from the Chiefs is proving to be the difference against the Waratahs.

5.47pm: CHIEFS 10 WARATAHS 5

Chiefs player Tim Nanai-Williams. Source: Photosport

TRY! Solomon Alaimalo scores the try that gets his side the Chiefs in front. Great patience shown by the Chiefs as they marched their way up field - before shifting the ball through the hands.

5.43pm: CHIEFS 5 WARATAHS 5

TRY! Taqele Naiyaravoro fends off Chiefs' Charlie Ngatai before charging down the left edge and slams the ball over the try-line with a sensational diving finish. The scores are level 5-5.

5.39pm: CHIEFS 5 WARATAHS 0

TRY! The Waratahs had most of possession early in the match and the Chiefs get a turnover deep in their own half. The Waratahs are penalised for not releasing in the ruck and the Chiefs opt for a quick tap and go. And it is Jonathan Taumateine who goes end-to-end showing great pace to score down the right edge. The conversion is unsuccessful from the Chiefs.

5.37pm: CHIEFS 0 WARATAHS 0

And we are underway as the Waratahs kick off deep to the Chiefs!

FULLTIME - HIGHLANDERS 7 PAU 22

Pau have created a massive upset against the Highlanders, earning their first win of the tournament. Up now we have the Waratahs taking on the Chiefs.

5.31pm: HIGHLANDERS 7 PAU 22

TRY! The Highlanders come up with a costly error and Frank Halai surges down the left flank to score an important try for Pau.

Elliot Dixon of the Highlanders gets a pass away during the Global Tens Tournament at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Source: Photosport

5.25pm: HIGHLANDERS 7 PAU 17

TRY! Tevita Li scores an all important try, charging down the right flank and he brings it back around and grounds the ball under the goal posts. The Highlanders begin their fightback and the conversion is good.

HALFTIME - HIGHLANDERS 0 PAU 17

TRY! Baptiste Pesenti bulldozes his way over the try-line and scores close to the goal posts. The Highlanders don't know what has hit them, the French club have stunned the men from the South and lead 17-0 at halftime.

5.19pm: HIGHLANDERS 0 PAU 10

TRY! Giovanni Habel Kuffner barges over to score for Pau from close range and the Highlanders are in real trouble as the clock winds down in the first half.

5.16pm: HIGHLANDERS 0 PAU 5

TRY! Conrad Smith sparks the attack for Pau and the French side have the Highlanders back-pedaling. Pau overwhelm the Highlanders with some excellent defence and they secure a crucial turnover and Paddy Butler crashes over to score the first try of the match.

5.11pm: HIGHLANDERS 0 PAU 0

And we are underway as the Highlanders kick it deep off the kick off to Pau!

5.08pm: BLUES 29 REBELS 7

The Blues remain unbeaten in pool play and they have eliminated the Rebels from the tournament. Up next we have Pau take on the Highlanders.

5.00pm: BLUES 29 REBELS 7

TRY! The Blues get a tight-head and push the Rebels back and win a defensive scrum. They recognise the space out to the left side of the field and quickly shift the ball out to Caleb Clarke. He has no one in front of him and he blitzes the Rebels' defence and gets a hat-trick of tries.

The conversion is no good from out wide.

4.56pm: BLUES 24 REBELS 7

TRY! The Rebels strike first in the second spell as Dom Shipperley races down the right side-line and powers over to score his side's first try for Melbourne in the match. The conversion is good from Tayler Adams.

HALFTIME - BLUES 24 REBELS 0

TRY! And it is Caleb Clarke who pops up again to score his second try after pouncing on a clever chip kick from his teammate. He dots down under the goal posts and the Blues convert their conversion from in front of the sticks.

4.46pm: BLUES 17 REBELS 0

TRY! Melbourne's ill discipline is costing them at the moment as the Blues score through Jordan Olsen after a quick tap and go from a penalty from five metres out. The Blues nail the conversion from easy range.

Blues veteran Carlos Spencer in action against the Wild Knights at Brisbane Global Tens. Source: Photosport

4.41pm: BLUES 10 REBELS 0

TRY! Tanielu Telea opts to do it himself stepping a Rebels defender before putting the pedal to the medal to race away and score the Blues' second try of the match. Not looking good here for the Rebels.

Again the conversion is no good from the Blues.

4.39pm: BLUES 5 REBELS 0

TRY! The Blues spot an overlap out wide down right flank and it's young gun Caleb Clarke who powers over to score stepping off his right to evade the first defender, then stepping and fending a second Rebels defender to dot down and score the first try of the match.

The conversion is no good.

4.38pm: BLUES 0 REBELS 0

YELLOW CARD! Henry Hutchison has been sin-binned for an early tackle.

4.37pm: BLUES 0 REBELS 0

And we are underway with the Rebels kicking off to the Blues!

4.33pm: One way traffic in the second spell as the Queensland Reds dominated the Wild Knights 38-7 and earn their first win of the tournament. The Japanese club has been knocked out of the tournament.

Up next we have the Blues take on the Rebels, if the Blues win the Reds will be through to the quarter-finals.

4.20pm: After a quick start from the Japanese club the Wild Knight, it is the Queensland Reds that hold a slender 12-7 lead at halftime.

4.12pm: First up we have the Wild Knights taking on hosts the Queensland Reds.

POOL A: Wild Knights, Rebels, Blues, Reds

POOL B: Pau, Waratahs, Chiefs, Highlanders

POOL C: Fiji, Brumbies, Hurricanes, Crusaders

NZ TEAMS:

BLUES - Caleb Clarke, Kurt Ecklund, Jordan Hyland, Akira Ioane, Antonio Kirikiri, Orbyn Leger, George Moala, Melanai Nanai, Sam Nock, Jordan Olsen, Dalton Papalii, Jacob Pierce, Marcel Renata, Jonathan Ruru, Hoskins Sotutu, Carlos Spencer, Michael Tamoaeita, Murphy Taramai, Tanielu Telea, Jordan Trainor, Tamati Tua, Jimmy Tupou (c).

CHIEFS - Aidan Ross, Liam Polwart, Sosefo Kautai, Michael Allardice, Lachlan McWhannel, Mitchell Brown, Mitchell Karpik, Liam Messam(c), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Marty Mckenzie, Solomon Alaimalo, Charlie Ngatai, Tim Nanai-Williams (c), Toni Pulu, Shaun Stevenson, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Angus Ta’avao, Atunaisa Moli, Taleni Seu, Lachlan Boshier, Jonathan Taumateine, Tiaan Falcon, Johnny Fa’auli, Alex Nankivell.

CRUSADERS - Jone Macilai, George Bridge (c) Manasa Mataele, Braydon Ennor, Jack Stratton, Zach McKay, Brett Cameron, Tima Faingaanuku, Ngane Punivai, Richard Judd, Andrew Makalio, Billy Harmon, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Jordan Manihera, Hamish Dalzell, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Ben Morris, Dylan Nel, Harrison Allen, Nathan Vella.

HIGHLANDERS - Aki Sieuli, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Tyrel Lomax, Alex Ainley, Paripari Parkinson, Elliot Dixon, Dan Pryor, Shannon Frizell, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Marino Mikaele Tu’u, Kalolo Tuiloma, Guy Millar, Ash Dixon, Josh Dickson, Kayne Hammington, Josh Renton, Josh Ioane, Fletcher Smith , Tevita Nabura,Teihorangi Walden, Ryan Tongia, Josh McKay, Richard Buckman, Terrance Hepetema, Pita Alatini.

HURRICANES - Julian Savea (c), Brayden lose, Ben Lam, Alex Fidow, Fraser Armstrong, Tolu Fahamokioa, James O’Rielly, Murray Douglas, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Will Mangos, Liam Mitchell, Sam Henwood, Chase Tiatia, Finlay Christie, Jamie Booth, Losi Filipo, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Malo Tuitama, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Trent Renata, Hunter Prescott.

5.11pm: HIGHLANDERS 0 PAU 0

5.16pm: HIGHLANDERS 0 PAU 5

5.37pm: CHIEFS 0 WARATAHS 0

5.37pm: CHIEFS 0 WARATAHS 0

5.37pm: CHIEFS 0 WARATAHS 0

5.43pm: CHIEFS 5 WARATAHS 5

5.47pm: CHIEFS 10 WARATAHS 5

5.47pm: CHIEFS 10 WARATAHS 5

5.50pm: CHIEFS 15 WARATAHS 5

6.05pm: CHIEFS 15 WARATAHS 12

6.11pm: CRUSADERS 7 FIJI 0