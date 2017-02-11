LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - NZ teams show class after early struggles

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first day of the Brisbane Global Tens from Suncorp Stadium.

We'll bring you live updates throughout the day as the five New Zealand Super Rugby sides look to make their mark on this exciting new competition.

Results so far:

Chiefs 5 Rebels 19

Waratahs 5 Wild Knights 15

Blues 17 Reds 17

Bulls 14 Force 10

Highlanders 14 Brumbies 7

Crusaders 12 Samoa 7

Rebels 12 Wild Knights 17

Hurricanes 19 Force 12

Chiefs 26 Waratahs 14

Brumbies 10 Toulon 0

8:33pm

The Brumbies seal a 10-0 win over Toulon, next up will be New South Wales Women v Queensland Women.

Following that, the Reds will take on the Crusaders.

8:00pm

Next up will be French side Toulon making their first appearance of the tournament against the Brumbies.

FULLTIME: Chiefs 26 Waratahs 14

TRY! Liam Messam seals it for the Chiefs!

The skipper goes over for his second try of the game.

The conversion is good too.

And that's the Chiefs first win too, what a game.

17 minutes: Chiefs 19 Waratahs 14

TRY! Chiefs back in front!

Samisoni Taukeiaho scores from a set play to give his side the lead.

Conversion is good, Chiefs ahead by five going into the last few minutes.

13 minutes: Chiefs 12 Waratahs 14

TRY! Harry Jones scores for the Waratahs!

Jones comes up with a chip and chase straight from the back yard!

He gathers his own kick and scores, conversion is good, Waratahs lead by two.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 12 Waratahs 7

TRY! Lachlan Boshier scores to give the Chiefs the lead going into the break.

Conversion is no good, Chiefs ahead by five.

6 minutes: Chiefs 7 Waratahs 7

TRY! Hugh Roach scores for the Waratahs.

He crashes over from close range.

Conversion is successful.

4 minutes: Chiefs 7 Waratahs 0

TRY! Chiefs on the board!

Dwayne Sweeney caps off a fine set play to score under the posts.

Conversion is good, Chiefs lead by seven.

KICK OFF

Tim Nanai-Williams gets things rolling for the Chiefs in a must-win game.

FULLTIME: Hurricanes 19 Force 12

The Hurricanes complete a brilliant comeback win!

Next up will be the Chiefs against the Waratahs.

19 minutes: Hurricanes 19 Force 12

TRY! Cory Jane may have just won this game for the Hurricanes!

He gets the ball off a turnover and manages to race away and score!

Jordie Barrett converts from a difficult position, the Hurricanes are now ahead after being 12-0 down.

18 minutes: Hurricanes 12 Force 12

TRY! Hurricanes are in again!

Joseph Opikiotoa scores to level the scores at 12-all.

Jordie Barrett misses the kick, all square with two minutes to play.

14 minutes: Hurricanes 7 Force 12

TRY! The Hurricanes score now!

A flowing move, started by the Tongan bear of all people, sees Brad Shields find Matt Proctor.

Proctor darts infield, beating three defenders to score under the posts.

13 minutes: Hurricanes 0 Force 12

TRY! Curtis Rona doubles the Force's lead.

A ball over the top has the flyer one on one with the Hurricanes' last man, he beats him and grounds the ball.

The conversion is good too.

Hurricanes with a lot of work to do.

HALFTIME: Hurricanes 0 Force 5

The Hurricanes are denied a try in the closing moments of the first half.

The current champions have looked under-done so far, however they do have the quality to get back into the game in the second half.

8 minutes: Hurricanes 0 Force 5

TRY! The Force break through.

Kane Koteka scores after being left unmark on an overlap.

He races away and dots down in the corner.

The conversion is no good, the Force lead by five.

5 minutes: Hurricanes 0 Force 0

Nehe Milner-Skudder is back.

The Hurricanes and All Blacks livewire has bought out his trademark footwork to make the Force defenders look silly.

Both sides still scoreless at the moment.

2 minutes: Hurricanes 0 Force 0

The Hurricanes are denied the opening try.

Wes Goosen crossed over but was brilliantly tackled to save a try, being taken over the sideline and into touch.

Still scoreless.

KICK OFF

Jordie Barrett gets thing underway for the Hurricanes.

7:02pm

The Hurricanes are up next, they've named a very strong side.

Nehe Milner-Skudder, Jordie Barrett, Brad Shields and Vaea Fifita are just some of the names on show for the defending Super Rugby champions.

6:59pm

The Wild Knights are two wins from two, having beaten the Rebels 17-12.

The Japanese side were reduced to 10 men for most of the second half too, they've been the story on day one of the tournament.

5:56pm

Next up will be the Rebels against the Wild Knights.

FULLTIME: Crusaders 12 Samoa 7

The Crusaders hold on for a first up win.

Samoa turned out to be their own worst enemy, costing themselves points that would have secured a great win.

18 minutes: Crusaders 12 Samoa 7

TRY! Samoa hit back!

Tomasi Alosio scores after breaking through up the middle of the park.

He runs through to score under the posts.

The conversion is good, Crusaders lead by five.

15 minutes: Crusaders 12 Samoa 0

TRY! Jed Brown scores for the Crusaders!

He makes a good break up the middle, before his momentum takes him over having been tackled.

Conversion is no good, Crusaders lead by 12.

HALFTIME: Crusaders 7 Samoa 0

A fairly even half, the Crusaders ahead after some individual brilliance from Tamanivalu.

Samoa's discipline letting them down at the moment, squandering some big opportunities to score.

7 minutes: Crusaders 7 Samoa 0

TRY! Tamanivalu scores!

He gets the ball out wide, and manages to hold off two defenders to score under the posts.

A great bit of play from the Crusaders, the conversion is good too.

4 minutes: Crusaders 0 Samoa 0

Samoa are nowhere near the easybeats they were expected to be, blunting the Crusaders attack so far with some bruising defence.

Still scoreless in the first half.

KICK OFF!

Tim Bateman get's things underway!

5:26pm

The Crusaders will take on Samoa next, with the Canterbury side highly favoured to take out the win.

However, we've already seen today that the smaller sides are more than capable of causing an upset.

All Black Seta Tamanivalu takes the field for the Crusaders, having moved south from the Chiefs.

FULLTIMEL Highlanders 14 Brumbies 7

No more scoring to end the match.

The Highlanders pick up the first win for a New Zealand side, thanks to an attacking blitz in the first half, scoring two tries in a matter of minutes.

The Crusaders will be next up, they take on Samoa.

13 minutes: Highlanders 14 Brumbies 7

TRY! Nigel Ah Wong scores for the Brumbies!

A kick over the top puts him clean through with no one in front.

The conversion is good too, Highlanders still lead by seven.

HALFTIME: Highlanders 14 Brumbies 0

What a half from the Highlanders!

They've not even come close to conceding any points and scored twice themselves.

The Brumbies will need a complete shift in their tactics if they want to come away with a win to start their Tens campaign.

5 minutes: Highlanders 14 Brumbies 0

TRY! The Highlanders are in again!

Rob Thompson scores, but full credit to Matt Faddes!

A crossfield kick from Banks finds Faddes who somehow keeps the ball in, he finds Thompson who runs down the wing before taking the ball to score under the posts.

Banks again nails the kick, 14-0 to the Highlanders.

3 minutes: Highlanders 7 Brumbies 0

TRY! What a start for the Highlanders!

James Lentjes scores after a great run, holding off three defenders to score under the posts.

Marty Banks aces the conversion too. Highlanders lead by seven.

KICK OFF!

We're away! Marty Banks gets things underway for the Highlanders.

4:56pm

The Bulls defeat the Force 14-10.

The Highlanders take on the Brumbies next up.

4:22pm

Next up will be the Bulls against the Force.

After that the Highlanders will take on the Brumbies as the next New Zealand team on show.

FULLTIME: Blues 17 Reds 17

Both sides will have to settle for a draw!

The two teams can't be separated after 20 minutes, both will take a point from the encounter.

19 minutes: Blues 17 Reds 17

TRY! The Blues back in front in the final stages!

Matt Duffie scores after a penalty sees him get the ball at first receiver.

He touches down between the posts.

The Blues miss the conversion! That could have been the game.

Scores locked at 17-17 with just over a minute left to play.

16 minutes: Blues 12 Reds 17

TRY!

Karmichael Hunt scores for the Reds!

The Blues over commit and are caught napping out wide!

Hunt crosses over for five, the conversion is missed.

The Blues need a converted try to come away with a win.

13 mins: Blues 12 Reds 12

Neither side able to break through so far in the second half.

The Blues have had some good territory however, unable to convert some good attacking play into points.

HALFTIME: Blues 12 Reds 12

TRY!

The Reds peg the scores back after the half-time siren.

Some good hands from Samu Kerevi sees him through with no one in front to stop him.

The Wallabies' centre scores under the posts, the kick is good.

Scores level at 12-12 going into halftime.

9 minutes: Blues 12 Reds 5

TRY!

Blues back in front! Billy Guyton puts the Blues ahead on the scoreboard.

The young halfback comes up with a darting run, manages to hold off the defender long enough to get the ball down for his side's second try of the half.

The kick is good too! Blues in front by seven.

7 minutes: Blues 5 Reds 5

TRY!

James Tuttle hits back for the home side.

Samu Kerevi goes on a winding run, drawing in the last defender before getting the pass away to Tuttle to score under the posts.

The kick from dead in front is somehow missed.

All square at Suncorp.

5 mins: Blues 5 Reds 0

TRY!

Declan O'Donnell take a bow! The Blues winger gets the ball in his own half, making a lung bursting sprint to score in the corner!

The conversion is wayward, Blues lead 5-0.

2 mins: Blues 0 Reds 0

The Reds with all of the possession so far.

The Blues' defence is holding firm at the moment though.

KICK OFF!

The Reds get us underway, Matt Duffie fields the kick.

3:55pm

Another trans-Tasman affair up next, the Blues taking on the Reds.

3:53pm

In the first upset of the day, the Panasonic Wild Knights of Japan have beaten the 2014 Super Rugby champions, the Waratahs 15-5.

A great performance from the underdogs, lead by a great performance from former Wallaby Berrick Barnes.

3:24pm

So, not a good start for the New Zealand sides!

The next Kiwi side in action will be the Blues, who take on the Reds, before that though the Waratahs will take on the Wild Knights.

FULLTIME: Chiefs 5 Rebels 19

TRY! Reece Hodge surely seals a first up win for the Rebels!

The Wallabies utility back pops up after a turnover by the Rebels and is put through just metres in front of the try-line.

The final siren goes as the conversion is good.

Rebels win 19-5.

18 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 12

TRY! The Rebels edge in front in the closing stages.

Jordan Ulese scores, he recieves the ball from a pick-and-go and crashes over the try-line for five points.

The conversion is good too! The Chiefs now need to score twice to take something from their opening match.

16 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

The Rebels applying some defensive pressure now!

They manage to turn the ball over, they try a kick through the Chiefs' defence but the chasing pack can't reach the ball before it goes dead.

Still all square.

14 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

The Rebels win a penalty on the Chiefs' try-line, but again the men from Waikato hold firm!

They manage to win a turnover, with a high defensive line leaving the Rebels with very little to try and attack with.

11 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

The Rebels bring on Wallaby Reece Hodge after the interval.

Both sides appear to be struggling in the searing Brisbane heat today, with temperatures expected to go above 40 degrees in the afternoon.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

All even going into the break.

Both sides have wasted most of their chances in possession.

The Chiefs have looked the better side so far, however their one defensive lapse cost them.

The halftime stats all but confirm this, with the Chiefs ahead in just about every category.

10 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

TRY! The Rebels are on the board now!

Tom English makes a break up the Rebels' left wing.

The Chiefs are caught napping with no one at the back.

English scores in the corner after a bursting 60m run.

Again, the conversion is missed, scores even going into half time.

5 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 0

TRY! Liam Messam scores the first ever try at the Brisbane Global Tens!

A simple overlap sees the Chiefs skipper go in to score on the left wing.

The conversion goes horribly wrong from the drop-kick.

2 minutes: Chiefs 0 Rebels 0

The Chiefs are struggling to hold the ball at the moment.

Both sides are looking to kick in behind early on.

KICK OFF!

We're underway! The Chiefs kick to the Rebels to start the tournament.

2:58pm

We're all good to go!

Both teams come out onto the Suncorp field, Liam Messam leads the Chiefs out.

Star names like Brad Weber and Tim Nanai-Williams are on the bench first up.

2:46pm

First up will be the Chiefs up against the Rebels.

The Chiefs will be looking to seal a win first up, having been earmarked as one of the tournament favourites.

That match is scheduled to start at 3pm NZ time.

Preview

No one knows what to expect as the Brisbane Tens take centre stage for the first time.

The ten Super Rugby franchises from New Zealand and Australia will be joined by French outfit Toulon, South Africa's Blue Bulls, Samoa and Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights.

The 14 teams will compete to win NZ $1.71m in prize money on offer this weekend.

Pools

The 14 teams have been divided into four groups, two of four teams and two of three teams.

Pool A: Chiefs, Rebels, Waratahs, Panasonic Wild Knights

Pool B: Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Samoa

Pool C: Bulls, Brumbies, Highlanders