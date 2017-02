LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Highlanders seal first win for NZ teams

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first day of the Brisbane Global Tens from Suncorp Stadium.

Brisbane Global Tens Source: Twitter: @BrisConventions

We'll bring you live updates throughout the day as the five New Zealand Super Rugby sides look to make their mark on this exciting new competition.

Results so far:

Chiefs 5 Rebels 19

Waratahs 5 Wild Knights 15

Blues 17 Reds 17

Bulls 14 Force 10

Highlanders 14 Brumbies 7

HALFTIME: Crusaders 7 Samoa 0

A fairly even half, the Crusaders ahead after some individual brilliance from Tamanivalu.

Samoa's discipline letting them down at the moment, squandering some big opportunities to score.

7 minutes: Crusaders 7 Samoa 0

TRY! Tamanivalu scores!

He gets the ball out wide, and manages to hold off two defenders to score under the posts.

A great bit of play from the Crusaders, the conversion is good too.

4 minutes: Crusaders 0 Samoa 0

Samoa are nowhere near the easybeats they were expected to be, blunting the Crusaders attack so far with some bruising defence.

Still scoreless in the first half.

KICK OFF!

Tim Bateman get's things underway!

5:26pm

The Crusaders will take on Samoa next, with the Canterbury side highly favoured to take out the win.

However, we've already seen today that the smaller sides are more than capable of causing an upset.

All Black Seta Tamanivalu takes the field for the Crusaders, having moved south from the Chiefs.

FULLTIMEL Highlanders 14 Brumbies 7

No more scoring to end the match.

The Highlanders pick up the first win for a New Zealand side, thanks to an attacking blitz in the first half, scoring two tries in a matter of minutes.

The Crusaders will be next up, they take on Samoa.

13 minutes: Highlanders 14 Brumbies 7

TRY! Nigel Ah Wong scores for the Brumbies!

A kick over the top puts him clean through with no one in front.

The conversion is good too, Highlanders still lead by seven.

HALFTIME: Highlanders 14 Brumbies 0

What a half from the Highlanders!

They've not even come close to conceding any points and scored twice themselves.

The Brumbies will need a complete shift in their tactics if they want to come away with a win to start their Tens campaign.

5 minutes: Highlanders 14 Brumbies 0

TRY! The Highlanders are in again!

Rob Thompson scores, but full credit to Matt Faddes!

A crossfield kick from Banks finds Faddes who somehow keeps the ball in, he finds Thompson who runs down the wing before taking the ball to score under the posts.

Banks again nails the kick, 14-0 to the Highlanders.

3 minutes: Highlanders 7 Brumbies 0

TRY! What a start for the Highlanders!

James Lentjes scores after a great run, holding off three defenders to score under the posts.

Marty Banks aces the conversion too. Highlanders lead by seven.

KICK OFF!

We're away! Marty Banks gets things underway for the Highlanders.

4:56pm

The Bulls defeat the Force 14-10.

The Highlanders take on the Brumbies next up.

4:22pm

Next up will be the Bulls against the Force.

After that the Highlanders will take on the Brumbies as the next New Zealand team on show.

FULLTIME: Blues 17 Reds 17

Both sides will have to settle for a draw!

The two teams can't be separated after 20 minutes, both will take a point from the encounter.

19 minutes: Blues 17 Reds 17

TRY! The Blues back in front in the final stages!

Matt Duffie scores after a penalty sees him get the ball at first receiver.

He touches down between the posts.

The Blues miss the conversion! That could have been the game.

Scores locked at 17-17 with just over a minute left to play.

16 minutes: Blues 12 Reds 17

TRY!

Karmichael Hunt scores for the Reds!

The Blues over commit and are caught napping out wide!

Hunt crosses over for five, the conversion is missed.

The Blues need a converted try to come away with a win.

13 mins: Blues 12 Reds 12

Neither side able to break through so far in the second half.

The Blues have had some good territory however, unable to convert some good attacking play into points.

HALFTIME: Blues 12 Reds 12

TRY!

The Reds peg the scores back after the half-time siren.

Some good hands from Samu Kerevi sees him through with no one in front to stop him.

The Wallabies' centre scores under the posts, the kick is good.

Scores level at 12-12 going into halftime.

9 minutes: Blues 12 Reds 5

TRY!

Blues back in front! Billy Guyton puts the Blues ahead on the scoreboard.

The young halfback comes up with a darting run, manages to hold off the defender long enough to get the ball down for his side's second try of the half.

The kick is good too! Blues in front by seven.

7 minutes: Blues 5 Reds 5

TRY!

James Tuttle hits back for the home side.

Samu Kerevi goes on a winding run, drawing in the last defender before getting the pass away to Tuttle to score under the posts.

The kick from dead in front is somehow missed.

All square at Suncorp.

5 mins: Blues 5 Reds 0

TRY!

Declan O'Donnell take a bow! The Blues winger gets the ball in his own half, making a lung bursting sprint to score in the corner!

The conversion is wayward, Blues lead 5-0.

2 mins: Blues 0 Reds 0

The Reds with all of the possession so far.

The Blues' defence is holding firm at the moment though.

KICK OFF!

The Reds get us underway, Matt Duffie fields the kick.

3:55pm

Another trans-Tasman affair up next, the Blues taking on the Reds.

3:53pm

In the first upset of the day, the Panasonic Wild Knights of Japan have beaten the 2014 Super Rugby champions, the Waratahs 15-5.

A great performance from the underdogs, lead by a great performance from former Wallaby Berrick Barnes.

3:24pm

So, not a good start for the New Zealand sides!

The next Kiwi side in action will be the Blues, who take on the Reds, before that though the Waratahs will take on the Wild Knights.

FULLTIME: Chiefs 5 Rebels 19

TRY! Reece Hodge surely seals a first up win for the Rebels!

The Wallabies utility back pops up after a turnover by the Rebels and is put through just metres in front of the try-line.

The final siren goes as the conversion is good.

Rebels win 19-5.

18 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 12

TRY! The Rebels edge in front in the closing stages.

Jordan Ulese scores, he recieves the ball from a pick-and-go and crashes over the try-line for five points.

The conversion is good too! The Chiefs now need to score twice to take something from their opening match.

16 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

The Rebels applying some defensive pressure now!

They manage to turn the ball over, they try a kick through the Chiefs' defence but the chasing pack can't reach the ball before it goes dead.

Still all square.

14 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

The Rebels win a penalty on the Chiefs' try-line, but again the men from Waikato hold firm!

They manage to win a turnover, with a high defensive line leaving the Rebels with very little to try and attack with.

11 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

The Rebels bring on Wallaby Reece Hodge after the interval.

Both sides appear to be struggling in the searing Brisbane heat today, with temperatures expected to go above 40 degrees in the afternoon.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

All even going into the break.

Both sides have wasted most of their chances in possession.

The Chiefs have looked the better side so far, however their one defensive lapse cost them.

The halftime stats all but confirm this, with the Chiefs ahead in just about every category.

10 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 5

TRY! The Rebels are on the board now!

Tom English makes a break up the Rebels' left wing.

The Chiefs are caught napping with no one at the back.

English scores in the corner after a bursting 60m run.

Again, the conversion is missed, scores even going into half time.

5 minutes: Chiefs 5 Rebels 0

TRY! Liam Messam scores the first ever try at the Brisbane Global Tens!

A simple overlap sees the Chiefs skipper go in to score on the left wing.

The conversion goes horribly wrong from the drop-kick.

2 minutes: Chiefs 0 Rebels 0

The Chiefs are struggling to hold the ball at the moment.

Both sides are looking to kick in behind early on.

KICK OFF!

We're underway! The Chiefs kick to the Rebels to start the tournament.

2:58pm

We're all good to go!

Both teams come out onto the Suncorp field, Liam Messam leads the Chiefs out.

Star names like Brad Weber and Tim Nanai-Williams are on the bench first up.

2:46pm

First up will be the Chiefs up against the Rebels.

The Chiefs will be looking to seal a win first up, having been earmarked as one of the tournament favourites.

That match is scheduled to start at 3pm NZ time.

Preview

No one knows what to expect as the Brisbane Tens take centre stage for the first time.

The ten Super Rugby franchises from New Zealand and Australia will be joined by French outfit Toulon, South Africa's Blue Bulls, Samoa and Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights.

The 14 teams will compete to win NZ $1.71m in prize money on offer this weekend.

Pools

The 14 teams have been divided into four groups, two of four teams and two of three teams.

Pool A: Chiefs, Rebels, Waratahs, Panasonic Wild Knights

Pool B: Blues, Crusaders, Reds, Samoa

Pool C: Bulls, Brumbies, Highlanders