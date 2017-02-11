LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens day two - Kiwi teams look to advance on second day

 

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the Brisbane Global Tens from Suncorp Stadium.

Samoa fought back from 14-0 down to seal a 27-14 win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.
Source: SKY

We'll bring you all the action from the New Zealand Super Rugby sides as they look to advance to the tournament finals later today.

Results

Waratahs 14 Rebels 12

1:26pm

The first result of the day sees the Waratahs beat the Rebels 14-12.

The Chiefs up against the impressive Wild Knights will be next up.

1:00pm

The first match of the day is between the Rebels and the Waratahs, both looking to improve after a poor first day for the Australian teams.

