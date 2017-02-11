LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens day two - Kiwi teams look to advance on second day

Source:
Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the Brisbane Global Tens from Suncorp Stadium.
We'll bring you all the action from the New Zealand Super Rugby sides as they look to advance to the tournament finals later today.
Results
Waratahs 14 Rebels 12
1:26pm
The first result of the day sees the Waratahs beat the Rebels 14-12.
The Chiefs up against the impressive Wild Knights will be next up.
1:00pm
The first match of the day is between the Rebels and the Waratahs, both looking to improve after a poor first day for the Australian teams.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport