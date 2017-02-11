LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens day two - Chiefs, Crusaders set to contest all-Kiwi final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the Brisbane Global Tens from Suncorp Stadium.

We'll bring you all the action from the New Zealand Super Rugby sides as they look to advance to the tournament finals later today.

FULLTIME: Hurricanes 7 Crusaders 17

That's it! It's a Chiefs v Crusaders final. Join us in around an hour and a half as we bring you the thrilling conclusion of the inaugural Brisbane Global Tens from Suncorp Stadium.

20 minutes: Hurricanes 7 Crusaders 17

Penalty! The Crusaders take the points to keep the Hurricanes at bay going into the final minute.

17 minutes: Hurricanes 7 Crusaders 14

TRY! Jordie Barrett scores for the Hurricanes! A brilliant chip-and-chase sees Jordie in to score, conversion is good.

13 minutes: Hurricanes 0 Crusaders 14

TRY! Crusaders in again! Bryn Hall scores after his move from the Blues! Conversion is good too.

HALFTIME: Hurricanes 0 Crusaders 7

Just the one try in it, the Crusaders look to keep their unbeaten run and advance to what will be an all-Kiwi final against the Chiefs.

9 minutes: Hurricanes 0 Crusaders 7

TRY! Finally the Crusaders break the deadlock! Quentin Strange finishes after some quick offloads from the Crusaders. The conversion is good. Elsewhere, Vaea Fifita has been stretchered off for the Hurricanes.

6 minutes: Hurricanes 0 Crusaders 0

Scoreless in the opening spell. Hurricanes with 71% of possession.

KICK OFF

The Crusaders kick off in the second semi-final.

7:00pm

The Hurricanes and the Crusaders will now face off to see who will play the Chiefs later tonight.

FULLTIME: Chiefs 26 Bulls 14

TRY! Andre Riaan Warner scores a consolation try for the Bulls. The conversion is good. That'll be fulltime and the Chiefs are into the final.

15 minutes: Cheifs 26 Bulls 7

TRY! Alaimalo scores again, the kick's no good.

12 minutes: Chiefs 21 Bulls 7

TRY! The Bulls strike after the break, the conversion is good. Chiefs still lead by 14.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 21 Bulls 0

The Chiefs with one foot in the final after a brilliant first half. The Bulls will need a comeback similar to what they had against the Force to advance.

10 minutes: Chiefs 21 Bulls 0

TRY! The Chiefs are in again! Solomon Alaimano scores. Conversion successful, Chiefs on fire here.

9 minutes: Chiefs 14 Bulls 0

PENALTY TRY! The Chiefs are ahead while the Bulls are down to nine men after one of the Chiefs was taken out en route to the tryline. Conversion is good.

3 minutes: Chiefs 7 Bulls 0

TRY! What a try! Shaun Stevenson again! The Chiefs lead in the semi-final. Conversion is good.

KICK OFF

The Chiefs start things off in the first semi-final.

6:29pm

We're all set for the first semi-final. The Chiefs will take on the Bulls for a spot in the big dance.

FULLTIME: Highlanders 5 Hurricanes 7

The Hurricanes have held on for a win! They'll join the Chiefs, Crusaders and Bulls in the semi-finals.

19 minutes: Highlanders 5 Hurricanes 7

TRY! It's all square! Ricky Riccitelli scores having found himself out on the wing. Big kick coming up from Jordie Barrett to put his side ahead, and he's got it! Hurricanes in front.

HALFTIME: Highlanders 5 Hurricanes 0

The Highlanders are 10 minutes away from a spot in the semi's. They look set to repeat their win from pool play and again defeat the Hurricanes.

9 minutes: Highlanders 5 Hurricanes 0

TRY! The Highlanders break the deadlock! Adrian Smith goes over in the corner. The conversion is missed, Highlanders lead by five.

KICK OFF

5:30pm

The last quarter-final will be the Hurricanes against the Highlanders. The Highlanders scored a win when these two sides met in pool play on day one.

5:27pm

The Bulls have knocked out the force, coming back from 12-0 down to secure a win late in the second half. All of the Australian sides have now been eliminated from the competition.

4:57pm

The Bulls against the Force is the third quarter-final.

FULLTIME: Crusaders 12 Wild Knights 7

TRY! The Wild Knights crack through the Crusaders defence late in the game. The conversion is good to bring the game to an end.

HALFTIME: Crusaders 12 Wild Knights 0

The Crusaders go into the break a man down, yet appear to be in control of this match.

8 minutes: Crusaders 12 Wild Knights 0

TRY! Tamanivalu scores! Crusaders looking good now! Conversion is good too.

2 minutes: Crusaders 5 Wild Knights 0

TRY! And the Crusaders get the first try! George Bridge scores his second of the weekend. Conversion is no good.

KICK OFF

Crusaders get things started in the second quarter final.

4:17pm

The Crusaders against the Wild Knights will be the next of the quarter-finals.

FULLTIME: Chiefs 12 Reds 10

The Chiefs hold on for a great win! They'll face the winner of the Bulls v Force in their semi final.

18 minutes: Chiefs 12 Reds 10

TRY! Stevenson scores his second from the resulting penalty! He runs in under the posts for an easy conversion, Chiefs now leading with a two man advantage.

17 minutes: Chiefs 5 Reds 10

The Reds down to eight!

16 minutes: Chiefs 5 Reds 10

The Reds are down to nine men, Tupou the man in the bin.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 5 Reds 10

TRY! The Reds go in front before the break. Kerevi scores again, touching down in the corner. Kick is wide again. Reds lead at the break.

10 minutes: Cheifs 5 Reds 5

TRY! Shaun Stevenson gets the Chiefs on the board! He breaks away and runs 80m to score, the kick is wide and it's five-all.

6 minutes: Chiefs 0 Reds 5

TRY! The Reds score first on their home paddock! Samu Kerevi goes over for five points, the conversion is missed.

KICK OFF

Here we go, the Chiefs get things going.

3:45pm

The Chiefs v Reds will be the first of the quarter-finals here at Suncorp. Crusaders v Wild Knights will be the second, still waiting on confirmation of the final two matches after such close points differentials.

FULLTIME: Highlanders 17 Bulls 26

What a comeback from the Bulls!

17 minutes: Highlanders 17 Bulls 26

TRY! Piet Van Zyl scores to surely steal the win for the Bulls! The conversion is good too. Bulls lead by nine.

15 minutes: Highlanders 17 Bulls 19

TRY! The Bulls score again and it's all even. The conversion is good and the Bulls are ahead. Matt Faddes has been shown a yellow card.

12 minutes: Highlanders 17 Bulls 12

TRY! The Bulls start the second half with a bang!. Warrick Gelant finishes a free flowing move to score under the posts. The conversion is good and we've got a five point game.

HALFTIME: Highlanders 17 Bulls 5

TRY! Matt Faddes scores before halftime. The conversion goes over before the break.

9 minutes: Highlander 10 Bulls 5

TRY! Tian Schoeman keeps the Bulls in the game! He weaves his way through the Highlanders defence to score. Conversion is missed.

6 minutes: Highlanders 10 Bulls 0

TRY! Gareth Evans scores for the Highlanders now! He crashes over from close range. Conversion unsuccessful.

3 minutes: Highlanders 5 Bulls 0

TRY! The Highanders score! Jason Emery goes over to give his side an early lead. Conversion is wide.

KICK OFF

The Highlanders start the last match before the quarter-finals.

3:19pm

The final match of pool play sees the Highlanders take on the Bulls.

FULLTIME: Hurricanes 32 Toulon 0

TRY! A try from Jonah Lowe to end the match. The conversion is missed, however the Hurricanes top pool D.

20 minutes: Hurricanes 27 Toulon 0

TRY! Asafo Aumua scores for the Hurricanes! Conversion is wide.

17 minutes: Hurricanes 22 Toulon 0

TRY! That should be it for the Hurricanes, Tiaan Falcon scores to put this game to bed. The conversion is good too!

HALFTIME: Hurricanes 15 Toulon 0

The Hurricanes are in complete control of this match, Toulon looking lost at the end of the first half.

10 minutes: Hurricanes 15 Toulon 0

TRY! Another for the Hurricanes! Vince Aso crashes over before halftime. Again, Barrett misses the conversion.

9 minutes: Hurricanes 10 Toulon 0

TRY! Jonah Lowe adds another for the Hurricanes! Full credit to Jordie Barrett for the pass, conversion is no good.

5 minutes: Hurricanes 5 Toulon 0

TRY! Milner-Skudder scores! He breaks through after an ankle-breaking side step leaves Toulon clueless. Jordie Barrett can't get the conversion.

KICK OFF

Jordie Barrett kicks off to begin the game.

2:50pm

Next up are the Hurricanes, who face Toulon.

FULLTIME: Crusaders 17 Blues 12

It's all over, the Crusaders are three from three! They hold on for a 17-12 win.

19 minutes: Crusaders 17 Blues 12

TRY! Pasqualle Dunn scores for the Blues! The gap is now just five points as the Blues grab another! Kick is away to the left. One minute left to play.

15 minutes: Crusaders 17 Blues 7

TRY! The Blues nab one back! Ambrose Curtis makes a clean break and rushes away to score. Conversion is good.

12 minutes: Crusaders 17 Blues 0

TRY! Manasa Mataele gets the Crusaders off to the perfect start after the beak. This time the conversion is good.

HALFTIME: Crusaders 10 Blues 0

The Crusaders are all over this game at the moment, the Blues need to come up with three tries at the very least or they'll be eliminated.

8 minutes: Crusaders 10 Blues 0

TRY! Crusaders in again! A bursting run from Digby Ioane sees him offload to Sione Fifita who scores. Again the conversion is missed.

6 minutes: Crusaders 5 Blues 0

TRY! Crusaders score first! George Bridge goes over for five points after a huge overlap on the Crusaders' right wing. Conversion is no good.

KICK OFF

We're away, the Blues kick to the Crusaders to start things off.

2:23pm

The next game is an all-Kiwi affair, with the Blues against the Crusaders.

2:22pm

The Reds come away winners 12-5, Samoa gave a strong showing but ultimately fell short.

1:56pm

The Reds will next take on Samoa in their final pool game.

FULLTIME: Chiefs 33 Wild Knights 5

TRY! The Wild Knights grab a consolation try to end the game, conversion is no good.

18 minutes: Chiefs 33 Wild Knights 0

TRY! The Chiefs are all over the Wild Knights and score again, the conversion is no good.

16 minutes: Chiefs 26 Wild Knights 0

TRY! Luke Jacobsen keeps the ball rolling for the Chiefs in the second half. He goes over after having another try ruled out moments ago. The conversion is away to the left.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 21 Wild Knights 0

A perfect opening ten from the Chiefs, the Wild Knights play that made them so good yesterday has been completely shut down. Just 10 minutes left now, more of the same needed from the Chiefs.

9 minutes: Chiefs 21 Wild Knights 0

TRY! The Chiefs score a third! Brad Weber this time with an incisive run up the middle of the park to score under the posts, again the conversion is good.

7 minutes: Chiefs 14 Wild Knights 0

TRY! Chiefs are in again! Tim Nanai-Williams scores to double the Chiefs' lead.

5 minutes: Chiefs 7 Wild Knights 0

TRY! The Chiefs strike first! Taleni Seu scores for the Chiefs, the conversion is good too.

KICK OFF

The Wild Knights kick to the Chiefs to get the game started, both sides observe a minutes silence in memory of Sione Lauaki.

1:26pm

The first result of the day sees the Waratahs beat the Rebels 14-12.

The Chiefs up against the impressive Wild Knights will be next up.

1:00pm