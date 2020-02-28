LIVE: Brilliant try on stroke of halftime gives Highlanders hope against Rebels after horror start

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the Super Rugby clash between the Highlanders and the Rebels from Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Billy Meakes scores for the Rebels. Source: Photosport

Highlanders 22 - 28 Rebels

67 mins: Bill Meakes is sent to the sin bin. The Rebels have conceeded far too many penalties in their own 22 and the referee has had enough. It's now 14 men a side. Highlanders take a fairly straightforward shot at goal and put themselves within 7 points of the lead.

64 mins: After scoring only minutes earlier, Scott Gregory is sent to the sin bin after a clumsy challenge for a high ball causing Haylett-Petty to make heavy impact with the ground.

61 mins: Debutant Scott Gregory scores! Highlanders capitalise on an overlap after being agonisingly close to the line for multiple phases. Ioane misses the conversion which could have had his team within 7 points of the Rebels.

59 mins: The lineout is overthrown and the Highlanders lose possession yet again.

58 mins: Highlanders get themselves a lineout on the Rebels 5 meter line, a good scoring chance if they can hang onto the ball.

54 mins: The Highlanders make their way right up to the Rebels line but Liam Coltman spills a pass and the referee calls a knock on. Another try scoring oppourtunity missed by the Highlanders.

51 mins: Try Rebels! Andrew Kellaway rushes up on the Highlanders at the halfway line and snags an intercept, leaving everyone in the dust.

46 mins: Highlanders cross over the line but the TMO calls a forward pass! Marino Mikaele broke off a scrum at the 5m line right under the sticks and took an inside ball from Aaron Smith but the decision went upstairs.

44 mins: Highlanders kick down field followed by an excellent chase forcing the Rebel's into touch just outside of their own 10 meter line.

43 mins: Isi Naisarani puts down an easy pass on the Highlanders 22 losing a try scoring oppourtunity for the Rebels

40 mins: What a try from the Highlanders! Smith finished it off after Dixon broke the line and passed to Parete, who threw a sensational offload. Ioane converts and the home side are back in it as the players go to the sheds.

37 mins: Two passes that were almost intercepted put Nareki into space but incredibly, it was Rangi who was one of the Rebels across in cover.

35 mins: Collins makes the error and the Rebels kick deep but the Landers win the penalty all the way back in their own 22.

29 mins: Lentjes looks to have suffered a serious injury at a breakdown, looks like a broken leg. The Highlanders captain was visibly distressed as the referee halted the game.

25 mins: The Highlanders have knocked the ball on from the kick-off.

23 mins: The Highlanders get one back! McKay finishes off on teh right hand side, but the hard work was done by Ioane on the left who won the ball. Ioane sneaks the conversion in.

20 mins: The Rebels have scored again! Kellaway grabbed a knock on from the Highlanders and proved too quick for any of the Highlanders. A big hole got even deeper for the Highlanders. To’omua converts.

18 mins: The Highlanders get a penalty for a late tackle on Aaron Smith. Finally some ball in good territory for the home side.

15 mins: Smith had something going for the Landers with a quick tap but Hunt drops the ball a phase later.

12 mins: The Rebels are in again! The hooker Rangi was at the back of an unstoppable lineout drive. The Rebels are completely dominant at the moment with To’omua looking particularly dangerous running the ball.

7 mins: Meakes has crashed over for the Rebels! The midfielder was on the shoulder of his No.10 and he had enough power to get over the line and then get the ball down. Try is converted.

6 mins: The Highlanders win the turnover and clear.

5 mins: The Highlanders jumped on a Rebels error and counter-attacked before turning the ball over themselves. The Rebels once again 5m out after winning their own lineout.

1 mins: The Highlanders have knocked on the kick-off, giving the Rebels a great early chance.

Highlanders: 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown 2. Ash Dixon 3. Siate Tokolahi 4. Jesse Parete 5. Jack Whetton 6. Teariki Ben-Nicholas 7. James Lentjes (c) 8. Marino Mikaele Tu’u 9. Aaron Smith 10. Mitch Hunt 11. Jona Nareki 12. Josh Ioane 13. Rob Thompson 14. Josh McKay 15. Michael Collins

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman 17. Ayden Johnstone 18. Jeff Thwaites (debut) 19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit (debut) 20. Dillon Hunt 21. Kayne Hammington 22. Teihorangi Walden 23. Scott Gregory (debut)

Rebels: 1. Matt Gibbon 2. Anaru Rangi 3. Jermaine Ainsley 4. Gideon Koegelenberg 5. Matt Philip 6. Angus Cottrell 7. Richard Hardwick 8. Isi Naisarani 9. Ryan Louwrens 10. Matt To’omua 11. Marika Koroibete 12. Billy Meakes 13. Tom English 14. Andrew Kellaway 15. Dane Haylett-Petty (c)