LIVE: Blues try to stay in Super Rugby Aotearoa race, Chiefs chase first win

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Blues and the Chiefs from Eden Park.

Beauden Barrett. Source: Photosport

3:47pm: 12 mins - Blues 7 Chiefs 0

Weber feeds and runs off the back. The Chiefs inside the 22 before O'Neill is driven backwards by Tu'ungafasi - and wins a penalty for the Blues!

Huge effort from the Blues' pro..

3:45pm: 11 mins - Blues 7 Chiefs 0

Penalty for the Chiefs as Akira Ioane doesn't roll away. Will they want the points? Nope. Trask finds touch this time for a Chiefs lineout.

Slater throws, the Chiefs win it. Nankivell tries to run but the Blues knock on the attempted intercept. Chiefs advantage.

Lienert-Brown has a go, but can't get anywhere, so we'll go back for the penalty and a scrum.

3:43pm: 8 mins - Blues 7 Chiefs 0

TRY!!! Christie feeds as the Blues look to move the ball. Barrett goes to Ioane, who puts Duffie into a gap and he's through to score!

Great wheels on show from Duffie as he holds off McKenzie to score the first try of the match.

Barrett with kicking duties today, and sends the ball through the sticks.

3:40pm: 5 min - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Trask kicks for touch from the penalty, but the ball doesn't go out. Barrett returns fire for a Chiefs lineout.

Slater throws and the Chiefs win it. Weber goes to the air with a box kick. Clarke goes up again, but this time can't hang on.

The Blues keep the ball through Christie though as they go wide to Telea's wing. Eventually Christie puts the kick up.

McKenzie jumps for it, but can only knock on to force a Blues scrum.

3:38pm: 3 mins - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Weber feeds, before the Chiefs go to Nankivell at first receiver. The Chiefs move wide to Alaimalo's wing, before Trask goes to the air.

Clarke takes it, only to be smashed by Wainui. The Chiefs drive over the top to win the turnover. McKenzie nearly slips through, taken by Akira Ioane as the Chiefs get the advantage.

Weber chips over the top, Telea fields the kick but we go back for the penalty.

3:36pm: 1 min - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

The Chiefs let the kick bounce as Cowley-Tuioti attempts to get over the top. He can't hang on though and the Chiefs will start us off with a scrum.

3:35pm: KICKOFF - Blues 0 Chiefs 0

Beauden Barrett kicks off, and we're awat at Eden Park!

3:33pm

And now Tuipulotu brings the Blues onto the pitch.

3:32pm

Sam Cane leads the Chiefs out of the tunnel, they'll be desperate to snap their losing streak - against their arch rivals too.

3:20pm

Good afternoon! Auckland has turned on a stunner for this afternoon's match, and the fans are out in force too.

Kick off around 15 minutes away.

PREVIEW

The Hurricanes' upset win in Christchurch last night has given the Blues a huge opportunity to move within a point of the table-topping Crusaders.

To do that, they will need a bonus point victory but even without the four tries, a win would see Leon MacDonald's side move past the Hurricanes into second, two points behind the Crusaders.

The Chiefs meanwhile will be hoping they can finally get across the line for their first win after last weeken's agonising defeat to the Highlanders.

Blues star Beauden Barrett will get a chance to silence his critics at his preferred role of first-five.

TEAMS

Blues: 15. Matt Duffie, 14. Mark Telea, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. TJ Faiane, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Finlay Christie, 8. Akira Ioane, 7. Dalton Papalii, 6. Blake Gibson, 5. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2. Kurt Eklund, 1. Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: 16. Luteru Tolai, 17. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18. Sione Mafileo, 19. Josh Goodhue, 20. Tony Lamborn, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Otere Black, 23. Harry Plummer.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Sean Wainui, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Alex Nankivell, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 10. Kaleb Trask, 9. Brad Weber, 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Mitchell Brown, 4. Tupou Vaa'i, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Bradley Slater, 1. Reuben O'Neill.