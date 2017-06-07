 

LIVE: Blues out to tame Lions as tourists' Super Rugby battle begins

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the British and Irish Lions against the Blues from Eden Park, Auckland (7.35pm start).

PRE MATCH

After struggling to a 13-7 win over the Provincial Barbarians last weekend, the Lions tonight take on the supposed weakest of the five New Zealand Super Rugby sides.

Coach Warren Gatland has rotated his entire starting XV, with hooker Ken Owens leading the side in place of Sam Warburton. Eyes will also be on hometown hero Jared Payne, making his first Lions appearance after many years with the Blues.

Dave Ellis will be up against former charge Robbie Henshaw when the Blues take on the Lions tonight.
Having rested a number of key players for his team's trip to Samoa to face the Reds, Tana Umaga has named his strongest possible side for this showpiece game.

No fewer than eight All Blacks have been named in the Blues' 23-man squad, including none other than a returning Sonny Bill Williams.

The Blues will be led around the park tonight by 20-year old Stephen Perofeta who will start at first-five, making just his second appearance for the side having debuted last week.

TEAMS:

Blues: 15. Michael Collins, 14. Matt Duffie, 13. George Moala, 12. Sonny Bill Williams 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Augustine Pulu, 8. Steve Luatua, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3. Charlie Faumuina, 2. James Parsons (c), 1. Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Reserves: 16. Hame Faiva, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Sione Mafileo, 19. Jimmy Tupou, 20. Kara Pryor, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Ihaia West, 23. TJ Faiane

Dan Cole talked up the attacking style of the Blues, but thinks his side can cope tomorrow night in Auckland.
Lions: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jared Payne, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Rhys Webb, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courteney Lawes, 4. Maro Itoje, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Ken Owens (c), 1. Jack McGrath.

Reserves: 16. Rory Best, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Peter O'Mahony, 21. Greg Laidlaw, 22. Johnny Sexton, 23. Liam Williams.

