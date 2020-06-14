LIVE: Blues take early lead over Hurricanes after Ioane and Clarke combine for brilliant try

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live updates of the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Blues and the Hurricanes from a sold-out Eden Park.

Eden Park is sold out for this afternoon's clash. Source: Photosport

Blues 14 - 8 Hurricanes

20 mins - Ioane sets Clarke clear again but he couldn't find the pass and the Blues have been penalised. Ioane has been brilliant at centre for the Blues. It was Barrett looming up in support of Clarke too.

17 mins - Blues rumble deep into the Canes' 22...and they're over! This time it's Faiane who's scored. A very impressive passage from the Blues. Black converts.

16 mins - Blues get a penalty for offside.

14 mins - Coles is in! And then he's into Barrett! What entertainment, they're checking it but Coles found himself in the clear on the right and he's still got it, he got the ball down in the corner as well as any winger could have. It was Barrett who tried to come across in cover but Coles was unstoppable. The conversion was unsuccessful.

13 mins - The Blues are in! What a try, the Canes came up fast and Ioane got on the outside before finding Clarke, who was to strong for the covering defenders and dotted down under the posts. What a try! Black converts.

10 mins - A bad kick from Laumape allows Black to find touch with a brilliant nudge.

9 mins - The Canes swing the ball out to the left with Lam, and they get another penalty, which will give them a good attacking platform.

7 mins - Canes to get the first points after a penalty for offside. Garden-Bachop knocks it over.

6 mins - Nock with an ordinary clearance following the scum, great chance for the Canes.

4 mins - Barrett runs it but the Canes turn it over. The Canes crossed but there was a knock on there. Tiatia went close after a kick from Aso. A nervy opening passage from both sides. Neither of whom want the ball so far. The first scrum...

3 mins - Barrett with a left foot kick, plenty of kicking in the opening stages.

2 mins - But the Canes get it from this lineout, Gibson with a big hit in midfield.

1 mins - Nock clears after a couple of phases from the Blues, who have snatched the ball at the lineout. Penalty under advantage to the home side.

3.38pm - The Hurricanes will kick off...

3.36pm - And an equally big roar and round of applause for essential workers.

3.35pm - And an airforce jet flyover only adds to the occasion.

3.34pm - The teams are coming onto the field together to a huge roar. Undoubtedly a great moment.

3.25pm - Some late breaking news out of Eden Park with Hurricanes substitute Vaea Fifita ruled out of today's clash.

Preview: As if the return of rugby and crowds to the country's biggest stadium wasn't enough, today's clash also sees Beauden Barrett make his debut for the Blues against his former side.

The All Blacks star, who starts at fullback, is preparing for some banter from his former teammates, who will be without his brother Jordie after he was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

In a boost for the visitors, Ardie Savea returns on the bench.

Blues: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Mark Telea, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. TJ Faiane, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Otere Black, 9. Sam Nock, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Tom Robinson, 5. Josh Goodhue, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2. James Parsons, 1. Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: 16. Kurt Eklund, 17. Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 18. Marcel Renata, 19. Gerad Cowley-Tuioti, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Harry Plummer, 23. Matt Duffie.

Hurricanes: 15. Chase Tiatia, 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (cc), 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Dane Coles (cc), 1. Fraser Armstrong.