LIVE: Blues snatch lead back from Cheetahs in seesawing affair at wet and windy Eden Park

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's round 12 match between the Blues and Cheetahs at Eden Park in Auckland.

37min: BLU 24-15 CHE

CHE THREE! Cheetahs opt for three this time after they get the ball off the kickoff and earn an advantage for offside. Whistle blows and they think about the earlier failed lineouts so they take the easy three out front.

35min: BLU 24-12 CHE

BLU TRY! What a try from the Blues locks! Blues go down the line to the left and set up a ruck 35m out. Pulu sends it left again and Faumuina with some good hands get Scrafton in space. He runs 10m before a basketball pass back inside to a suprised Tuipolotu sees him spin off one defender and carry another with him over the chalk! Great try! Francis misses the extras and he still looks niggly.

33min: BLU 19-12 CHE

Cheetahs are penalised for not releasing at the breakdown and the Blues survive another attack. Blues thump it upfield for a lineout on their 10m. Off the lineout, a bad pass gets Francis in an awkward spot and he's stayed down. West is up and running. He's limping a bit but Francis is playing through.

30min: BLU 19-12 CHE

A horrid kick becomes an oportune moment as the Cheetahs retake a sideway kick and turn it into a linebreak on the right wing. They chip it ahead again but Pulu gets back to recover and sets up a ruck. Ball recycled to Francis he heaves it downfield. Cheetahs lineout, right sideline, 30m out.

28min: BLU 19-12 CHE

Another penalty, another lineout. Cheetahs set up 5m out go to the maul but their pinged for an accidental offside! Blues gifted a get out of jail free card with a 5m scrum. Blues thump it away for a Cheetahs lineout 40m out.

25min: BLU 19-12 CHE

Little scuffle and jersey-grabbing after the Cheetahs earn a penalty on the 40m for another incorrect entry to the ruck. Nothing serious, Ref tells the captains to sort it out. Cheetahs opt for a lineout and set up on the left sideline 22m out.

23min: BLU 19-12 CHE

BLU TRY! This time it's Akira Ioane over! Blues get good attacking position off the penalty. Gibson bowls over into the 22m line on the left side of the field. Pulu fires it right and the Blues backline shifts it down the line before Akira appears in space. He charges up and no one can stop him 10m out! Francis misses wide on the extras.

21min: BLU 14-12 CHE

Blues get a penalty on their 40m after Cheetahs forward pack pinged for entering ruck on the side. Hodgman into the game early as Manu's night is over with a calf injury.

19min: BLU 14-12 CHE

BLU TRY! Scrafton's in under the posts! Terrible mismatch for poor Rhule as the Blues win the line out, get it to midfield and go into contact. The big Blues lock gets the ball off the breakdown and blasts past the Cheetahs 10 to score under the black dot. Easy two points, Blues back in front!

17min: BLU 7-12 CHE

Cheetahs pinged for offside after a strong run from Faiane catches the Cheetahs midfield offguard. Penalty is only 25m out but the Blues want a strong response as well and opt for a lineout instead of 3 points.

15min: BLU 7-12 CHE

CHE TRY! Maul gets going and it won't be stopped. The conversion is good this time and Cheetahs are back in front!

13min: BLU 7-5 CHE

Parsons is pinged for offside at the maul after he incorrectly joins off the lineout. He argues he has the right. The ref disagrees. Penalty about 35m out and the Cheetahs opt for a lineout! Cheetahs ball, 5m out.

10min: BLU 7-5 CHE

BLU TRY! The Blues respond straight away through Rieko Ioane! Blues set up in midfield 40m out, Pulu fires it left to Nanai and he spies a gap to make the initial linebreak, gets the offload to Ioane and he bolts away for an easy five. The extras are good for a small Blues lead.

8min: BLU 0-5 CHE

CHE TRY! Cheetahs go wide to the right off the lineout and Petersen makes the linebreak. He's wrapped up close before the forward pack takes over. Cheetahs then opt back to the right and Venter bowls over for the first try in the corner. Conversion sails left of the uprights.

6min: BLU 0-0 CHE

Another strong run but this time it's O'Donnell. His opposite wraps him up high and he runs for 10m before going down but the forward pack are slow to arrive and the Cheetahs turn it over! They thump it down field with no Blues back and a scrappy kick from Nanai to clear only just escapes the 22m. Cheetahs lineout 30m out.

4min: BLU 0-0 CHE

Blues with a lineout 40m out on the right sideline after the forward pack wrap up Venter and drag him over the line. Strong opening from the home team.

2min: BLU 0-0 CHE

First high ball of the night to Nanai at the back and he fumbles it backwards. Blues recover the ball and gain an advantage in the process as the Cheetahs are offside. Francis with a brilliant line break midfield, gets backup and Tuipolotu looks for the final pass but it's one too many. Cheetahs recover the loose ball on their 5m and get a penalty to clear it away in the process.

KICKOFF

As the players take the field, it's not raining but there's definately a wet surface at Eden Park. Strong southerly sweeping the park. No last minute changes. Blues kick things off and we're underway in Auckland!

PRE-GAME

Rieko Ioane scores a try during the round one of the Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels and the Blues. Source: Photosport

Blues midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has been ruled out of tonigh't Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs at Eden Park in Auckland after suffering a head knock against the Waratahs last Saturday.

Williams has been replaced by TJ Faiane at number 12 with George Moala keeping his spot at centre.

Williams suffered a concussion in his side's 40-33 win over the Waratahs in the weekend in Sydney.

The cross-code star is likely to only be out for a week and will be available to fly to Africa to take on the Stormers next week.

Patrick Tuipulotu returns to the starting side after being left out of last week's team entirely.

Melani Nanai has been promoted to fullback with Declan O'Donnell replacing Matt Duffie on the right wing.

While today's showers are expected to ease off this evening, the windy aspect of the current poor weather is expected to still be present.

TEAMS

BLU:15 Melani Nanai, 14 Declan O’Donnell, 13 George Moala, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Augustine Pulu, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Steven Luatua, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Pauliasi Manu

BLU Reserves: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Michael Collins

CHE: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Niell Jordaan, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Charles Marais