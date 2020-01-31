LIVE: Blues look to extend Super Rugby winning streak as Lions visit Eden Park

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of the Blues against the Lions from Eden Park, Auckland.

The Blues celebrate against the Chiefs Source: Photosport

4:39pm: 13 mins - Blues 5 Lions 0

Lions lineout. Campher throws, and the Lions look for the drive. Ulengo runs off the back before Warner breaks upfield, the Blues give away a penalty for incorrectly joining the ruck.

Jantjies want the lineout. Campher throws and the Blues don't contest. The Lions go for the lineout drive, but they lose the ball! Great defence from the Blues.

4:36pm: 10 mins - Blues 5 Lions 0

TRY!!! Another penalty for the Blues, Orie not rolling away for the Lions. Faiane wants the lineout again. Black's kick gives the Blues a lineout just in the 22.

Parsons throws, and the Blues go blind again through Nock. The forwards making ground. Parsons and Sotutu have a go before the Blues go to the backs where Ioane scores!

Black with the kick from the right touchline, but he pushes his effort wide.

4:32pm: 7 mins - Blues 0 Lions 0

Parsons throws just inside the Lions' 22 and the Blues bring it down, but the Lions have stolen it. Jantjies clears into touch.

4:31pm: 6 mins - Blues 0 Lions 0

The Lions look to move the ball, before Jantjies throws a forward pass out to Ulengo on the wing. Blues scrum.

Nock feeds, and the Blues go blind to Telea. They go back in field where Faiane straightens the attack, advantage for the Blues with the Lions not rolling away.

We go back for the penalty. The Blues take the lineout.

4:29pm: 3 mins - Blues 0 Lions 0

Campher throws and the Lions win the lineout, Parsons gives away a penalty for a deliberate knock on, no card though.

Jantjies lines up the first kick of the afternoon. He misses away to the right. Still scoreless.

4:27pm: 1 min - Blues 0 Lions 0

Rieko Ioane takes the kickoff into contact, Nock clears with a box kick. Into touch for a Lions lineout.

4:26pm: KICKOFF - Blues 0 Lions 0

Here we go! Jantjies kicks off and we're underway at Eden Park!

4:23pm

And now TJ Faiane sees the Blues onto the park. Another healthy cheer for the home side. Kick off not far away. We'll have a moment of silence before we begin though, remembering those lost in the Christchurch attacks, a year ago tomorrow.

4:22pm

Elton Jantjies leads the Lions out of the tunnel and onto Eden Park, healthy South African support in today!

4:12pm

Good afternoon! How good is it to have a bit of afternoon footy?! However, no great numbers in the crowd at Eden Park - understandable with coronavirus ravaging sport this weekend.

Kick off in around 10 minutes.

Preview

With wins over the Stormers and Bulls on the road and a fantastic victory over the Hurricanes last weekend, the Blues return to Eden Park looking for their first win on their home ground this year.

Leon MacDonald's side can pick up their fourth straight victory, putting them well and truly in contention in the New Zealand Conference.

However, they'll have to do so without captain Patrick Tuipulotu and prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, both on All Blacks rest weeks.

The last time these two sides met saw the Blues hold on for a 38-35 victory at this venue.

Teams

Blues: 15. Stephen Perofeta, 14. Matt Duffie, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. TJ Faiane (c), 11. Mark Telea, 10. Otere Black, 9. Sam Nock, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Dalton Papalii, 5. Jacob Pierce, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3. Sione Mafileo, 2. James Parsons, 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Reserves: 16. Luteru Tolai, 17. Joe Walsh, 18. Marcel Renata, 19. Aaron Carroll/Sam Caird, 20. Akira Ioane, 21. Jonathan Ruru, 22. Harry Plummer, 23. Emoni Narawa.

Lions: 15. Tyrone Green, 14. Jamba Ulengo, 13. Manuel Rass, 12. Daniel Kriel, 11. Courtnall Skosan, 10. Elton Jantjies (c), 9. Andre Warner, 8. Hacjivah Dayimani, 7. Ruan Vermaak, 6. Marnus Schoeman, 5. Marvin Orie, 4. Willem Alberts, 3. Frans van Wyk, 2. Jan-Henning Campher, 1. Dylan Smith.