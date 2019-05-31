LIVE: Blues look to bounce back in Eden Park clash against Bulls

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW’s live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Blues and Bulls at Eden Park in Auckland.

PRE-MATCH:

The Blues are coming off a narrow 19-11 loss to the defending champions Crusaders in Christchurch last week.

Rieko Ioane and Caleb Clarke are named on the wings for the Blues, while Melani Nanai holds onto the No.15 jersey.

Akira Ioane is set to make his 32nd straight start for the Blues, he partners up with Tom Robinson and Blake Gibson in the starting loose forwards.

The Bulls are without Springboks stars Handre Pollard or Duane Vermeulen, Pollard is sidlined due to a calf injury while Vermeulen is nursing a neck injury.

The Blues have history on their side having beaten the Bulls 11 out pf 12 times at home.

TEAMS:

Blues: 1 Alex Hodgman, 2 James Parsons, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (co-captain), 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Tom Robinson, 7 Blake Gibson (co-captain), 8 Akira Ioane; 9 Jonathan Ruru, 10 Harry Plummer, 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Ma’a Nonu, 13 TJ Faiane, 14 Caleb Clarke, 15 Melani Nanai.

Reserves: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Lua Li, 18 Marcel Renata, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 Augustine Pulu, 22 Otere Black, 23 Tanielu Tele'a.

Bulls: 1 Lizo Gqoboka, 2 Schalk Brits, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Jason Jenkins, 5 RG Snyman, 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 8 Paul Schoeman, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 10 Manie Libbok, 11 Rosko Spekman, 12 Burger Odendaal (c), 13 Johnny Kotze, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 15 Warrick Gelant.