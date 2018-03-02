LIVE: Blues lead Chiefs at the break after intense first half battle

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Blues and the Chiefs at Eden Park in Auckland tonight.

Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break on his way to score a try against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

42 mins: BLUES 14 CHIEFS 10

NO TRY! The did superb to get themselves into a try-scoring opportunity after a break from Damian McKenzie but they are penalised from five metres out for an illegal clean-out.

40 mins: BLUES 14 CHIEFS 10

And we are back underway with Bryn Gatland kicking off deep to the Chiefs.

HALFTIME - BLUES 14 CHIEFS 10

What an action packed first half! Some big shots put on by the Blues late in the second spell to stop the rampant Chiefs from scoring. Expect a big half of rugby from both the Blues and Chiefs.

39 mins: BLUES 14 CHIEFS 10

CRUNCH! Matt Duffie has put in a big shot which has floored Chiefs' star utility back Damian McKenzie at halfway just as the Chiefs made a huge break. Both players stay down momentarily but are now back on their feet.

37 mins: BLUES 14 CHIEFS 10

The Blues get out of a real jam with Akira Ioane running it off the back of the scrum and delivers a pin-point pass to his fullback Melani Nanai who is tackled on halfway by Damian McKenzie. The Chiefs are penalised for batting the ball down and not attempting to catch the ball.

31 mins: BLUES 14 CHIEFS 10

TURNOVER! Scott Scrafton makes up for his mistake prior, coming from the middle of the line-out maul and forces a turnover. The Chiefs' maul is collapsed and Scrafton denies the Chiefs a possible five-pointer. The Blues have a scrum feed five metres out of their own try-line.

29 mins: BLUES 14 CHIEFS 10

REVERSE PENALTY! Chiefs were initially penalised for hands in the ruck but the Blues' lock forwards Patrick Tuipulotu and Scott Scrafton have been penalised for a dangerous clean-out.

26 mins: BLUES 14 CHIEFS 10

TRY! The Chiefs strike back! Solomon Alaimalo creates the space for the Chiefs down the left edge and it is his right wing teammate Sean Wainui who pops up down the left flank to finish off the move for the Chiefs. Damian McKenzie misses another conversion at goal this time from out wide.

22 mins: BLUES 14 CHIEFS 5

Rieko Ioane of the Blues makes a run in a Super Rugby match against the Chiefs at Eden Park in Auckland. Source: Photosport

TRY! A sensational try by the Blues number eight Akira Ioane after an initial break by George Moala. Akira beats five Chiefs defenders, showing great speed to punch onto the ball after the pop pass from Moala. He fends off two Chiefs defenders before diving over the try-line close to the goal posts. Bryn Gatland is successful with his kick at goal.

17 mins: BLUES 7 CHIEFS 5

PENALTY! The Chiefs number seven Sam Cane comes up with a big play. Denying the Blues a try and gets his side a much needed turnover. The Blues are penalised for not releasing the ball in the ruck.

16 mins: BLUES 7 CHIEFS 5

PENALTY! The Blues again turn down a shot at goal opting to kick to touch going for another five-pointer. A risky move.

13 mins: BLUES 7 CHIEFS 5

TRY! The Chiefs' number eight Taleni Seu crashes over to score after a great run by Sean Wainui in the lead up. Damian McKenzie is again off target with his shot at goal. The Blues lead 7-5.

10 mins: BLUES 7 CHIEFS 0

MISS! Damian McKenzie misses a chance to put his side on the score-board with a missed penalty kick on the angle.

7 mins: BLUES 7 CHIEFS 0

TRY! After a solid line-out maul James Parsons breaks off the back and finds his skipper Augustine Pulu and he powers his way over the try-line with two Chiefs players on him. Bryn Gatland lands the conversion and the Blues are now up 7-0.

6 mins: BLUES 0 CHIEFS 0

PENALTY! Mitchell Brown has been penalised for not releasing in the tackle and the Blues turn down a shot at goal and kick the ball deep into the Chiefs' 22. A solid attacking position for the Blues as they have the feed into the line-out.

4 mins: BLUES 0 CHIEFS 0

MISSED CHANCE! Blues' skipper Augustine Pulu makes a clever little dart down the blindside from the back of a ruck but he loses the ball and the Chiefs now have a scrum feed inside their own 22.

2 mins: BLUES 0 CHIEFS 0

PENALTY! After a solid start for the Chiefs with ball in hand they give away a penalty inside the Blues' 22m line. Nathan Harris tried to creep a few more metres but is penalised for not releasing the ball in the tackle.

KICK-OFF!

And we are underway! Damian McKenzie gets things started with deep kick off to the Blues.

7.34pm: The Chiefs have made a late change with Damian McKenzie named to play at fullback with Tiaan Falcon named at first-five eighth.

7.15pm: The Chiefs have lost another player to injury with Brodie Retallick being ruled out with an eye injury. He's been replaced by Mitchell Brown at lock with Tyler Ardron named on the bench.

PRE-MATCH:

The last time the Blues and Chiefs met it ended in a 16-16 draw at the same venue, Eden Park.

Both side's lost their opening matches last week against the Highlanders and Crusaders, with the Chiefs losing a number of players due to injury.

The Blues will be without Sonny Bill Williams who suffered a knee injury against the Highlanders last week, he will be replaced by TJ Faiane at second five-eighth.

Jerome Kaino and Jimmy Tupou return to bolster the Blues side after missing last week's match.

Michael Allardice replaces injured Chiefs forward Dominic Bird at lock, while veteran Liam Messam starts at blindside flanker.

Charlie Ngatai has been ruled out with Shaun Stevenson shifting to fullback and Sean Wainui named on the right wing.

The Blues will be looking to break a 12 game losing streak against New Zealand team's tonight. Last week against the Highlanders the Blues showed glimpses of attacking brilliance with their discipline costing them the match.

The Chiefs leaked in 19 points against the Crusaders in the final ten minutes of their match, defence and discipline a key thing for them to improve in tonight's NZ derby.

BLUES: 1.Pauliasi Manu, 2.James Parsons, 3.Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 4.Patrick Tuipulotu, 5.Scott Scrafton, 6.Jimmy Tupou, 7.Murphy Taramai, 8.Akira Ioane; 9.Augustine Pulu (c), 10.Bryn Gatland, 11.Rieko Ioane, 12.TJ Faiane, 13.George Moala, 14.Matt Duffie,15.Melani Nanai.

RESERVES: 16.Leni Apisai, 17.Alex Hodgman, 18.Michael Tamoaieta, 19.Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20.Jerome Kaino, 21.Sam Nock, 22.Daniel Kirkpatrick, 23.Michael Collins.

CHIEFS: 1.Aidan Ross, 2.Nathan Harris, 3.Nepo Laulala, 4.Mitchell Brown, 5.Michael Allardice, 6.Liam Messam, 7.Sam Cane (c), 8.Taleni Seu, 9.Brad Weber, 10.Damian McKenzie, 11.Solomon Alaimalo, 12.Johnny Faauli, 13.Anton Lienert-Brown, 14.Sean Wainui, 15.Shaun Stevenson.

RESERVES: 16.Liam Polwart, 17.Karl Ui'inukuafe, 18.Angus Ta'avao, 19.Tyler Ardron, 20.Lachlan Boshier, 21.Te Toiroa Tahuiriorangi, 22.Tiaan Falcon, 23.Bailyn Sullivan/Declan O'Donnell.

