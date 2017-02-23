LIVE: Blues head into battle against Rebels without SBW and Rieko Ioane at Eden Park fortress

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's round 16 Super Rugby clash between the Blues and Rebels at Eden Park in Auckland.

PREVIEW

Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break. Source: Photosport

While the Blues' season is all but over, they'll have a chance to rain on the parade of the Rebels this afternoon with a home game at Eden Park.

The Auckland franchise are hosting the Melbourne visitors for a rare 5:30pm kick off but do so without two key attacking pieces - Rieko Ioane rested as part of the All Blacks programme and Sonny Bill Williams who is out after having surgery on his knee.

The Blues are also without James Parsons who is yet to recover from the head knock he received last week which led to the two-week suspension of Crusaders prop Owen Franks.

That means Northland skipper and hooker Matt Moulds makes his first start of the season.

The Rebels are without a big name too, with halfback Will Genia rested for the match as well.

Weather wise, it's cloudy overhead for the match with showers possibly arriving at some point throughout the afternoon.

TEAMS

BLU: 15 Michael Collins, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 Orbyn Leger, 12 Terrence Hepetema, 11 Tumua Manu, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Augustine Pulu (c), 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Matiaha Martin, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Matt Moulds, 1 Alex Hodgman

BLU subs: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Pauliasi Manu, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Ben Nee-Nee, 20 Sione Havili, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 TJ Faiane

REB: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Jack Maddocks, 13 Tom English, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Reece Hodge, 9 Michael Ruru, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Angus Cottrell, 5 Adam Coleman (c), 4 Matt Philip, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Anaru Rangi, 1 Fereti Sa’aga